Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
UNK and Kearney Public Schools sign 10-year deal to continue sharing facilities
KEARNEY, NE — Kearney Public Schools and the University of Nebraska at Kearney will continue to share athletics facilities for at least a decade. On Tuesday, the two entities they signed a 10-year memorandum of understanding that runs from June 2023-June 2033. UNK will have access to the Kearney High School pool/natatorium and track, while KPS can use UNK's Cope Stadium and football field. No money will be exchanged as part of the deal.
News Channel Nebraska
Three Kearney High School teachers were honored by the Down Syndrome Advocates in Action
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Three Kearney High School teachers were honored by the Down Syndrome Advocates in Action of Nebraska last week during inclusive schools week. Alison Klein, Branda Kenkel, and Clayton Moyer were presented certificates for promoting inclusion for Down Syndrome students in their classrooms. The Toby McDonald family wrote,...
News Channel Nebraska
Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
GIPD honors nine officers, Banuelos receives Life Saving Award
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island Police Department is celebrating its own. The department hosted its annual awards ceremony Monday night. Chief Robert Falldorf honored nine officers with awards for years of service milestones and for exemplary action. Officer Chrystian Banuelos received the department’s Life Saving Award. Last...
News Channel Nebraska
I-80 shut down from North Platte to Wyoming, along with county roads
SIDNEY, Neb. -- Roads are beginning to face significant challenges in parts of the Panhandle and western Nebraska. The northeast portion of the Panhandle is seeing the most difficulty, especially along the South Dakota border. Nebraska Highway 27 is considered impassable by the Nebraska Department of Transportation due to blowing...
News Channel Nebraska
Several southeast Nebraska counties included in USDA Upland Wildlife Habitat project
BEATRICE - More acreage and better habitat are on the way for several upland wildlife species in southeast Nebraska. Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency Executive Director John Berge is announcing the opening of applications for a special Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) initiative designed to increase habitat for upland wildlife. 69...
News Channel Nebraska
UNK's TJ Davis makes AFCA All-American Team again
KEARNEY, Neb. – Redshirt senior quarterback TJ Davis is a repeat selection to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Division II All-American team. The AFCA's Division II All-America Selection Committee is made up of three head coaches from each of the AFCA's seven districts, one of whom serves as a district chairman, along with another head coach who serves as the chairman of the selection committee. The coaches in each district are responsible for ranking the top players in their respective districts prior to a conference call between the district chairmen and the committee chairman on which the teams are chosen.
News Channel Nebraska
NSP holds alcohol compliance checks in multiple counties
KEARNEY, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol Investigators held alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker, and Grant Counties. Officials said they first did checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney Counties in the evening of Dec. 3. They checked 19 businesses where two of them reportedly sold alcohol to a minor for a compliance rate of 90% and one of the businesses reportedly failed to check the minor’s ID.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado, southeast Wyoming under blizzard warning
SIDNEY - "Monday is the day to prepare." That's according to the National Weather Service ahead of a prolonged winter storm that's forecast to impact the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming early this week. According to the Department of Transportation in Nebraska and Wyoming, travel should be avoided...
News Channel Nebraska
NRD: precipitation is 'more than zero'
NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service has issued fog advisories for 24 Nebraska Counties through noon today. Patchy fog is forecast for Nebraska City today with a chance of rain on Tuesday. Since September, Otoe County has had seven rain events more than a quarter of an inch and...
News Channel Nebraska
McCook inmate sentenced out of Buffalo County dies
MCCOOK, Neb. -- An inmate at the Work Ethic Camp in McCook died on Saturday. Officials said 47-year-old Robert Weindorff passed away at a McCook hospital. According to authorities, Weindorff began his sentence at WEC on Feb. 2, 2022. He had been charged with possession and distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in Buffalo County. He was serving a sentence of three years to 10 years and 45 days.
News Channel Nebraska
Weather service advises to prepare for possible blizzard conditions this week
SIDNEY - A new round of winter storm watches issued early Sunday morning included the majority of the Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado. The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne says blizzard conditions will be possible during the weather event with a total of five to eight inches of snow in the forecast for the Sidney and Scottsbluff areas. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
News Channel Nebraska
Youngkin schedules February special election in Virginia to fill Donald McEachin's seat
A special election in Virginia to replace the late Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin, who died last month, will take place in February, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday. The election in Virginia's 4th Congressional District will be held February 21, 2023, and candidates have until December 23 to declare their candidacy, according to an order signed by Youngkin, a Republican.
Comments / 0