Tacoma Murder Suspect Arrested By SPD

SPD arrests murder suspect in Airway Heights

On 12/05/22 at around 11:30am, an SPD officer located a vehicle tied to a Tacoma, Washington murder investigation. The unoccupied car was parked at an abandoned business in Airway Heights. SPD had just set up surveliance when the suspect emerged from the building and was taken into custody without incident. The Airway Heights Police Department assisted SPD in the arrest of Jarmal O. Packard, age 25. Packard was booked into the Spokane County Jail on an outstanding murder warrant. He will now be transported to Tacoma where he faces murder charges for a fatal shooting on 11/21/22.