FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heidi Matheny: woman pleads not guilty to drowning grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller objectRoger MarshMoraine, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
What exactly is the ACC? And what do they do for the Dayton, Ohio community?Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Xenia Community Schools renewal levy fails by one vote following automatic recount
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Greene County Board of Elections certified Monday that the renewal levy for Xenia Community Schools has failed by one vote. The levy renewal was initially certified as passing by a small margin, the final count for Issue 4 on the Nov. 8 ballot was determined to be a tie, triggering an automatic recount process, according to the school district.
RTA expanding service in northern Montgomery County
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is expanding service in northern Montgomery County beginning Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. RTA says most areas in and around Trotwood, along with the stretch of Salem Avenue from downtown, which were previously served by Route 14, will be served by Route 8, the expanded Route 12, the new North Community Connector, and Connect On-demand.
Dayton City Commission holds special meeting to discuss 2023 budget
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A special Dayton City Commission meeting with the 2023 budget resolution on the agenda ended after approximately three hours of discussion. After hearing from commissioners and public comments totaling 20 people, Dayton City Commission approved the topics from the special meeting. The commission had until Wednesday...
Dayton plans to monitor short-term rentals to ease residents concerns across our area
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) --- Short-term rentals have become more common here at home and throughout the United States. Dayton Division of Planning told Dayton 24/7 Now, some residents are worried that Airbnb may alter their neighborhoods. Realtor of Luxe Omni Real Estate in Oakwood and owner of an Airbnb in...
Greene County Domestic Relations Court sees influx in request for protection orders
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- An area shelter is seeing an increase in people seeking help. “We are seeing some higher levels of violence,” said Debbie Matheson, Executive Director of the Family Violence Prevention Center. Abuse varies from sexual violence to child abuse. The Family Violence Prevention Center of Greene...
Piqua motel being condemned following code compliance violations
PIQUA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A local motel was seen with boarded up windows, and notices to vacate posted on Monday. Piqua Police and City of Piqua Code Compliance personnel served search warrants at Red Roof Inn and Suites on Scott Drive on Dec. 5, according to a city of Piqua spokesperson.
Services announced for former Miamisburg Mayor Dick Church
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- Funeral services have been announced for former Miamisburg Mayor Dick Church Jr. Church for who was the longest serving mayor in the history of Miamisburg (28 years) died Thursday, Dec. 8 after a brief illness. He was 81. Visitation will be held in the Richard C....
57 Montgomery County homicide victims honored at annual memorial service
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 57 victims of homicide in Montgomery County in 2022 were honored at the 32nd Annual Homicide Victim Memorial Service on Monday, December 12. The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office has hosted the annual memorial service for over three decades, in honor of those who lost their lives due to violence in Montgomery County. The service was held at Westminster Presbyterian Church in downtown Dayton.
Source of threat of violence discovered in Tri-State middle school identified
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The source of a threat of violence against a local middle school has been identified, officials said Monday. Little Miami Schools sent a letter to parents on Friday saying that after dismissal, a threat was found written on the wall of the girl's bathroom at the middle school.
Warren County man sentenced for raping, molesting children
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Warren County judge sentenced a man to 18 years in prison for raping and molesting children for a seven-year period. John Reynolds must also register as a Tier III sex offender. Reynolds pleaded guilty to one count of rape and three counts of gross...
Illuminate Hamilton lights up streets, buildings for annual tradition
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Families and friends turned out for an annual tradition Saturday as Hamilton lit up for the holidays. Illuminate Hamilton features light displays for the holidays. Hundreds of luminaries lined the streets. The event also featured laser light shows on several buildings and shops stayed open late...
Wright State University holds fall commencement
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Nearly 1,157 students are to graduate at fall commencement ceremonies at Wright State University. The graduates will join more than 120,000 alumni who are making a difference throughout Raider Country, all over Ohio, across the nation and around the world. A ceremony for graduate students was...
Missing Erica Baker chapter 7 is out! Our team discusses the new episode
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - 'Missing Erica Baker' episode 7 is out now!. Elyse Coulter asks one of the co-hosts, Nathan Edwards, about the new chapter in this series and what listeners can expect.
2 men charged with placing credit card skimmers on gas pumps
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two Cuban nationals are facing federal charges for allegedly placing skimmers on gas pumps to steal credit card data. Yasmany Ulacia Garcia, 34, and Luis Ernesto Vigil Ochoa, 29, were arrested in Dayton by police officers on Thursday, Dec. 8. According to the criminal complaint, the...
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office searching for vandalism suspect
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of damaging the Women's Centers Of Ohio, located at 5250 N. Dixie Drive. The Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to ask for the public's help in identifying the suspect, who spray painted the building...
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office investigating Harrison Township shooting
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A 22-year-old man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Sunday night and sheriff's office investigators are looking for the suspects. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said that deputies were called to 1865 Palisades Drive on a shooting call. There, they found the man with a gunshot wound to the right bicep.
Latest podcast episode of Missing Erica Baker released
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - Dayton 24/7 Now released its latest episode of Missing Erica Baker. This podcast is the most in-depth investigation into the mysterious disappearance of the little 9-year-old girl from Kettering. In episode 7, our podcast team goes along with investigators and volunteers as they search for Erica’s remains in a local park.
Graveside services held for award winning filmmaker Julia Reichert
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Family and friends gathered for graveside services for award-winning filmmaker Julia Reichert on Saturday. Reichert died at her home in Yellow Springs on Thursday, Dec. 1. Reichert was 76. Reichert and Steve Bognar together produced the Oscar-winning documentary “American Factory,” about the Fuyao Glass facility in...
26-year-old Miami County man sentenced to life in prison for killing roommate
TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Miami County man was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for the murder of his roommate, according to his attorney, Jose M. Lopez. A judge sentenced 26-year-old Sean Higgins to life without parole for the aggravated murder of Easton Ho, his former roommate. On...
Dayton Flyers name Trevor Andrews as head football coach
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The University of Dayton has named Trevor Andrews, a former Flyer safety, as the school's next football coach. Andrews succeeds Rick Chamberlin, who had served as Flyers head coach since 2008. Andrews played under Chamberlin, who at the time was defensive coordinator. RELATED COVERAGE:. Andrews was...
