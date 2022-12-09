DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 57 victims of homicide in Montgomery County in 2022 were honored at the 32nd Annual Homicide Victim Memorial Service on Monday, December 12. The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office has hosted the annual memorial service for over three decades, in honor of those who lost their lives due to violence in Montgomery County. The service was held at Westminster Presbyterian Church in downtown Dayton.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO