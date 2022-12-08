Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Crash, flipped vehicle reported at Nilles Road and Pleasant Avenue in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Crash, flipped vehicle reported at Nilles Road and Pleasant Avenue in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
dayton247now.com
RTA expanding service in northern Montgomery County
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is expanding service in northern Montgomery County beginning Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. RTA says most areas in and around Trotwood, along with the stretch of Salem Avenue from downtown, which were previously served by Route 14, will be served by Route 8, the expanded Route 12, the new North Community Connector, and Connect On-demand.
WKRC
Crews use police dogs, drones and sonar to search for missing Clermont County man
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Search and rescue crews looked all weekend for a local man who has disappeared. Monday marks six days since Tommy Mills, who has autism, went missing. Pierce Township Police Chief Paul Broxterman says Ohio LandSAR, the volunteer search group working with police to help find...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Dixie Highway in Fairfield, police are responding
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash at 5181 Dixie Highway in Fairfield, police are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to...
WKRC
PLK Communities to develop 168-unit apartment project in Warren County
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati's largest commercial real estate developers is underway on a $25 million project. PLK Communities is developing a 168-unit multifamily property, called Meribel, in Springboro. The project is expected to open next summer. Meribel, on Springs Boulevard in Springboro, will feature 80...
Fox 19
Feds: Cuban nationals put skimmers on busy Tri-State gas station, made prolific purchases
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two men are facing federal charges after being accused of stealing credit card data from skimmers installed at a local gas station to make purchases at nearly a dozen stores. Loveland police began investigating the skimmers in April, saying at the time that it was possible “a...
2 men arrested in Dayton for allegedly ‘skimming’ gas pumps
It is alleged Garcia and Ochoa then stole credit card information via the skimmers and used that information to purchase gift cards at area stores.
2 arrested in Dayton, accused of placing credit card skimmers on gas pumps
DAYTON — Two men were taken into federal custody in Dayton for allegedly placing credit card skimmers on gas pumps. Cuban nationals Yasmany Ulacia Garcia, 34, and Luis Ernesto Vigil Ochoa, 29 were arrested by officers Monday. The two are accused of placing credit card skimmers on gas pumps...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with pole and wires down on State Route 222 in Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — Reports of a crash with pole and wires down on State Route 222 in Batavia. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
spectrumnews1.com
Business owner reacts to hotel demolition project
CINCINNATI — Cities all across Ohio are receiving state-funding for demolition projects. It’s all in hopes of revitalizes communities. The Carrousel Inn & Suites and Drake Motel in Cincinnati’s Roselawn neighborhood are both on the list to be demolished. These two buildings have been vacant and boarded up for years. But last year the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority bought the property to help bring new jobs to the area. And now it’s getting $17 million in order to demolish this building and 56 others.
WKRC
Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
Robert De Niro movie shoot to cause temporary US-35 closure in Xenia
Filming may also cause closures on state Route 123 near Morrow in Warren County beginning Friday and continuing Monday through Thursday of the following week.
WLWT 5
Northern Kentucky tree service workers save large bird trapped in tree for several days
A couple of northern Kentucky tree trimmers saved a bird that was trapped in a large tree for days. It happened last week in Ft. Mitchell. "Whenever we get a weird call like this, if we can do it, we're on it," said Tiler Wright, who works for Clark Tree Service out of Edgewood.
The Best Place To Live In Ohio
As real estate prices and cost of living expenses soar, it can be discouraging for many people looking to own a home. Here's the best place to live in Ohio.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Court Street and South Martin Luther King Junior Blvd in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Court Street & South Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Dixie Highway and Boehm Drive in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway and Boehm Drive in Fairfield. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
2 taken to hospital after crash in Washington Twp.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Washington Township Sunday morning. Around 11:30 a.m. Washington Township police and fire crews were called to the 300 block West Spring Valley Pike to reports of a two-car crash, according to Montgomery County dispatchers. Dispatchers...
dayton247now.com
Source of threat of violence discovered in Tri-State middle school identified
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The source of a threat of violence against a local middle school has been identified, officials said Monday. Little Miami Schools sent a letter to parents on Friday saying that after dismissal, a threat was found written on the wall of the girl's bathroom at the middle school.
nbc24.com
Bald eagle shot dies during surgery; Authorities searching for suspect
WASHINGTON (TND) — A bald eagle that was injured from a suspected gunshot wound has died, according to wildlife officials in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center said the organization is "heartbroken" the adult male eagle passed away during surgery. He made it through his initial surgery...
dayton.com
De Niro movie shoot leads to short-term closures of US 35 in Xenia on Saturday
Temporary closures also happening in Warren County. A portion of U.S. 35 in Greene County will have short-term closures on Saturday during filming for an upcoming movie. The Robert De Niro movie “Wise Guys” has been filming in the region. The two-time Academy Award winner will star opposite himself as mobsters Vito Genovese and Frank Costello in the Barry Levinson drama, according to multiple media reports.
Comments / 0