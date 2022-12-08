Read full article on original website
kpq.com
Police Seeking Suspect in Vandalism of Old Osborne Elementary School
The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from the public to identify a male suspect who is wanted for burglary and vandalism. "He entered the old Osborne Elementary School and was caught on camera tagging graffiti," says Sheriff's Chief Chris Foreman. "It's also been noted that the same style and names used in the graffiti have been located in other areas around Leavenworth."
kpq.com
Arson Suspected in Fire Near Downtown Wenatchee Railroad Tracks
The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to a fire near the railroad tracks behind the Wenatchee Convention Center on Monday afternoon. Crews were dispatched to the 200 block of North Wenatchee Avenue around 6:40 and discovered a pile of railroad ties fully ablaze. The fire was knocked down within 20...
kpq.com
Jailed East Wenatchee Man Alleged To Be Biggest Source Of Fentanyl In Area
A 36-year-old man is in jail after detectives say they found 8,000 fentanyl pills at his residence in East Wenatchee. Detectives filed a notice of arrest document Monday in Douglas County Superior Court, saying they also found 19.7 grams of heroin in the garage of Shawn James Drummond in the 600 block of North Grover Place.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Ellensburg (Kittitas County, WA)
The Ellensburg Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred in Woodhouse Loop, south of Ellensburg. According to the officials, the Ellensburg PD received a call from a woman who claimed that her boyfriend had not been answering his phone for several hours and was supposed to be on his way from Yakima.
nbcrightnow.com
Landfill in Yakima County loses permit after series of fires
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District (YHD) suspended the Caton Limited Purpose Landfill’s permit on December 12 a series of fires, according to a press release from YHD. A fire in early December was the second in two months, following prior issues with “fire events.”. A...
FOX 11 and 41
Washington State Patrol activates missing indigenous person alert for Yakima man
Yakima, Wash. – Washington State Patrol has activated a missing indigenous person alert for 33-year-old Jason Sijohn, who has been missing for more than a month. WSP and Yakima Police Department say Sijohn was last known to near the 600 block of S. 10th Ave in Yakima back on November 9th, 2022. Police say they dont know what he was last seen wearing and that there is no car associated with Sijohn at this time. If you have any information about Sijohn call 911.
ifiberone.com
Void remains at Grant County Sheriff's Office after coronavirus claimed deputy's life two years ago
EPHRATA - On Sunday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office paid its respects to a longtime deputy who was among the unlucky who lost their lives to coronavirus during the height of the pandemic in 2020. "We share our prayers with Jon’s family as we honor his memory today and everyday,"...
ifiberone.com
Shoe prints in the snow lead MLPD to suspect who ran from stolen car after pursuit
MOSES LAKE — Shoeprints in the snow reportedly led officers to a suspect who had ran from a stolen vehicle following a pursuit Thursday night in Moses Lake. At about 9:45 p.m., Moses Lake police located a Toyota Corolla on South Melva Lane that had been reported stolen the same morning in George. Police attempted to stop the vehicle and say the driver failed to stop.
ifiberone.com
Hidden from road and too injured to move, motorist pulled from hidden wreckage near Ellensburg expected to survive
ELLENSBURG - It was a trip 30-year-old Zachary Dailey nearly never came back from, but the Yakima man is expected to survive, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff's deputy who helped save him. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Dailey was traveling from his home in Yakima to his girlfriend's Ellensburg residence...
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima home care aide loses license over 2019 assault, mischief charges
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Secretary of Health issued a license revocation for 37-year-old home care aide Uriel Badillo Guerrero, which took effect in October 2022, due to his felony assault conviction. He pleaded guilty to third-degree assault causing bodily harm and third-degree malicious mischief in June 2021, according to court records. The guilty plea came one month before Guerrero was scheduled to go to trial for the 2019 assault.
kpq.com
City of Leavenworth Hold Public Hearing for Permanent Closure of Front Street
The City of Leavenworth is holding a public hearing on the proposed permanent closure of Front Street on Tuesday. In 2020, the city closed off vehicle access to portions of Front Street and 8th Street. The city extended the closure to last until Dec. 31, while they worked with MxM...
kpq.com
Transportation Council To Consider Upgrades to SR 28
The Chelan Douglas Transportation Council is trying to identify what upgrades need to be done on State Route 28 between East Wenatchee and Rock Island. A study last year produced numerous options for two, three and four-lane expansion of the roadway from 3rd Street SE to Battermann Road. Transportation Council...
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee Acquiring Pallet Shelters to House Homeless
The City of Wenatchee is purchasing nearly four dozen pallet shelters to assist the area's homeless population. Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz says the shelters are similar to those being used in Grant County. "The first ones we saw around here were in Moses Lake a couple of years ago where...
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee Selects Consulting Firm for Confluence Parkway Project
The City of Wenatchee has selected a consultant to help it realize the massive Confluence Parkway Project. This week, the City announced that it has retained the services of Jacobs Solutions, an international technical advising firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The City's executive services director, Laura Gloria, says the firm...
Semi-Truck Driver Facing Charges In Massive 38-Vehicle Crash In Washington
All eastbound lanes on I-90 in the area were closed for 10 hours after the disastrous crash.
kpq.com
Ziply Fiber To Buy iFIBER Communications.
Ziply Fiber of Kirkland is buying Ephtata based iFIBER Communications in a deal announced Monday. Ziply will take over iFIBER's operation delivering internet and digital phone services to 18,000 customers, including in Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties. It will continue iFIBER's practice of partnering with local PUDs to provide internet...
Drink’n Games in Yakima Closes its Doors for Good
It's with a heavy heart that we lose another business in town and this one hits pretty close to home for several reasons. The popular arcade bar on Yakima ave, Drink'n Games is locking up for the last time. Opening in 2019 as a venue to provide food and drinks...
Yakima Herald Republic
Toppenish Superintendent John M. Cerna's contract outside the norm, review finds
Toppenish School District Superintendent John M. Cerna's contract, pay and benefits generally fall outside the norm for other school superintendents in the region, a review by the Yakima Herald-Republic has found. A state audit report released last month found Cerna has not had a valid written contract with his district...
kpq.com
Chelan PUD To Spend $30 Million On Upper Valley Power Upgrades
Chelan PUD will spend $30 million on upgrades to its Upper Valley transmission lines. The PUD held public feedback sessions in 2019 in Leavenworth on four options before commissioners chose the one recommended by staff members. PUD spokesperson Rachel Hansen says it's a "high risk" line that covers a 16-mile...
KIMA TV
Hundreds of cars lined up at the Yakima fairgrounds to get free meals for the holidays
YAKIMA -- In an effort to combat hunger in our area, the Washington Beef Community and Second Harvest partnered together to help make sure those less fortunate have food in their fridges. The response they received was huge. "This is something that started about 12 years ago and has grown...
