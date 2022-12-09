Moscow police looking to talk with anyone who was inside white Hyundai Elantra on Nov. 13

MOSCOW, Idaho - It's been more than four weeks since Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed near the University of Idaho campus and a suspect has still not been identified by the Moscow Police Department (MPD). The students were killed at a residence on King Road in the early hours of Nov. 13.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 18 HOURS AGO