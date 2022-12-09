ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Moscow police looking to talk with anyone who was inside white Hyundai Elantra on Nov. 13

By Mariah Valles, NonStop Local KHQ Senior Producer
KHQ Right Now
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Moscow murders: Police updates for week of Dec. 12-16

MOSCOW, Idaho - It's been more than four weeks since Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed near the University of Idaho campus and a suspect has still not been identified by the Moscow Police Department (MPD). The students were killed at a residence on King Road in the early hours of Nov. 13.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Former Washington State coach Mike Leach remains in 'critical condition' after reportedly suffering heart attack

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach, who led Washington State from 2012-19, remains in critical condition Monday after reportedly suffering a heart attack at his Starkville home Sunday afternoon. A university press release initially indicated Leach was hospitalized due to "personal health issues." Multiple sources told the Mississippi Clarion Ledger...
STARKVILLE, MS
KHQ Right Now

Former WSU Head Football Coach Mike Leach hospitalized

JACKSON, Miss. - Former Washington State University (WSU) Head Football Coach Mike Leach remains in critical condition at the University of Mississippi medical center. No other information is available on the extent of Leach's condition. Last Updated: Dec 12 at 9:34 a.m5. Former Washington State University (WSU) Head Football Coach...
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

Tristan Bohannon, a prep linebacker from Tennessee, commits to Washington State

PULLMAN – Washington State's football program secured a commitment Saturday from Tristan Bohannon, a prep linebacker out of Tennessee. Bohannon, who has yet to receive a star rating from 247Sports.com, chose WSU over offers from Memphis and five FCS suitors. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder earned all-region honors as a senior...
PULLMAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy