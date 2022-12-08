Read full article on original website
Blizzard conditions cause mass road closures in eastern Colorado
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Blizzard conditions with blowing snow have led to a mess on the roads on the eastern plains of Colorado. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) in Sterling said Tuesday morning that there were no open roads in northeast Colorado. Drivers are asked to not drive around road closed gates or signs.
Mike's Camera restores more than a thousand pictures burned in Marshall Fire
Mike's Camera in Boulder restored more than a thousand pictures burned in the Marshall Fire for a local family.
1-3 inches of snow expected in Longmont
The city of Longmont will once again resume its snow and ice operations for roads throughout Longmont as 1-3 inches of snow is expected overnight. The National Weather Service has placed Boulder County under a hazardous weather outlook which could include some blizzard conditions and accumulating snow. These hazards are expected to last through tonight.
1310kfka.com
Strongest storm this season slams northeastern Colorado
It was the strongest storm the state’s seen so far this year. Freezing temperatures and gusty winds made for blowing snow in Greeley and the west side of Weld County. But to the east in the northern plains, whiteout conditions left dozens of roads, including major highways and all roads north of I-70 closed Tuesday. They’ve since reopened. Travel impacts are expected to remain throughout the day Wednesday with gusty windy and heavy snow continuing to fall in the high country in the northeastern plains. Cold temperatures and gusty winds will also be with us for the next few days.
Snowstorm: The tale of 2 sides of Denver
Some parts of Denver are seeing snow while other areas of the city remain dry and cloudy. Why is this happening?
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado
Snow is in the future for Denver and nearly all of Colorado, but how much you see could depend on a few slight variations. Pinpoint Weather Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser has the full forecast. Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado. Snow is in the future for Denver and...
Monday snowstorm expected to head north of DougCo
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 12, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Blizzard conditions are projected for the I-76 corridor and the northeast corner of Colorado Monday night into Tuesday. Still conditions are not anticipated to reach Douglas County — unless the storm shifts during the day Monday.
REPORT: Man pulls gun on park employee cleaning up trash in Colorado
According to the Boulder Police Department, a city parks and recreation employee was working to clean up trash at Scott Carpenter Park on Monday when a scary situation unfolded. The employee was confronted by a man roughly 50 feet away, who started cursing at him. Before long, the man allegedly...
How much snow will Denver get by Tuesday morning?
The next round of snow is on the way for Colorado. While some parts of the state will experience blizzard conditions, the Denver metro area will see limited snowfall totals.
Two northern Colorado reservoir projects win final approval from Army Corps of Engineers
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Friday issued the final federal permit required for the Northern Integrated Supply Project, which proposes to build two new reservoirs in Northern Colorado, to move forward. A "404" permit, under the U.S. Clean Water Act, allows for discharge of dredged or fill material...
Man pleads guilty for fentanyl-laced pills shipped to employee housing in Colorado resort town
Colorado's fentanyl problem isn't restricted to its major cities and urban areas. Mountain towns see the impact, too. That reality was put on public display this week, when a Copper Mountain man plead guilty to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, a...
coloradosun.com
A lot of people ride e-scooters in Denver — and a new study shows a lot of them are getting seriously hurt
People in Denver ride rentable scooters an average of more than 17,000 times a day, sometimes as many as 30,000 times a day, according to the city’s Micromobility Dashboard. And while the city says the electric scooters have replaced about 4.2 million automobile trips on Denver’s busiest streets, a grimmer statistic tempers that progress: Since the scooters first appeared in May 2018, more than 2,500 riders have arrived at Denver Health Emergency Department with scooter-related injuries, including broken bones and fractured skulls. And there have been five deaths.
Here’s how much snow fell in your city Tuesday
A fresh blanket of snowfall fell in parts of Colorado from Monday night into Tuesday.
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
Strong Winter blast set for Tuesday!
DENVER(CBS)- There are three ingredients coming together to blast Colorado with snow and cold in the week ahead. A small front moves in Monday followed by the 2nd system which may produce blizzard conditions for the northeastern plains. The 3rd system will be cold Arctic air that drops behind the first two at the end of the week.We have a FIRST ALERT Weather Day posted for Tuesday to help you prepare for the storm. The expected meshing of all of these systems Monday night into Tuesday has prompted the issuance of a variety of watches, warnings and advisories as we...
Man charged with felony menacing after pointing gun at Boulder employee
A man was arrested and accused of confronting a Boulder Parks and Recreation employee who was cleaning up trash on Monday at Scott Carpenter Park, according to the Boulder Police Department.
Westword
Denver Warns Marijuana Business Owners of Increased Code Enforcement
Denver officials have warned local marijuana businesses to prepare for fines and other forms of licensing discipline if compliance mistakes continue. In a virtual meeting with pot industry representatives on December 8, leaders of the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses reminded marijuana product manufacturers and retailers of recent storage and odor filtration regulations. According to Excise and Licenses Inspector Robert Darrow, a number of dispensaries still aren't following new rules that require at least one safe secured to their buildings for holding cash and marijuana products, as well as increased surveillance measures.
Colorado weather: Why Monday night's winter storm will lead to a huge gap in metro area snowfall totals
DENVER — Picture this. You wake up on Tuesday morning in downtown Denver to maybe an inch or so of snow. You turn on 9NEWS, and you see a raging blizzard at Denver International Airport, with six or more inches of snow blowing around. That's an entirely realistic outcome....
Longmont fire damages business, residential complex
Fire crews extinguished a fire on the ground floor of a business and housing complex in Longmont Monday night, according to a news release from Longmont Public Safety. Longmont Public Safety Fire Services crews responded to a fire alarm at 2020 Lonosphere St. in the South Longmont Prospect neighborhood at 7:06 p.m. Monday, according to the news release.
Denver's top tamales for the holidays
Everyone has their own holiday traditions, and a common custom in many Latino homes is enjoying tamales during this festive time of year. I grew up in a Mexican family eating red tamales in California, and discovered the green chili variety after we moved to Colorado. Yes, but: We don't...
