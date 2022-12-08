ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

9NEWS

Blizzard conditions cause mass road closures in eastern Colorado

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Blizzard conditions with blowing snow have led to a mess on the roads on the eastern plains of Colorado. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) in Sterling said Tuesday morning that there were no open roads in northeast Colorado. Drivers are asked to not drive around road closed gates or signs.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

1-3 inches of snow expected in Longmont

The city of Longmont will once again resume its snow and ice operations for roads throughout Longmont as 1-3 inches of snow is expected overnight. The National Weather Service has placed Boulder County under a hazardous weather outlook which could include some blizzard conditions and accumulating snow. These hazards are expected to last through tonight.
LONGMONT, CO
1310kfka.com

Strongest storm this season slams northeastern Colorado

It was the strongest storm the state’s seen so far this year. Freezing temperatures and gusty winds made for blowing snow in Greeley and the west side of Weld County. But to the east in the northern plains, whiteout conditions left dozens of roads, including major highways and all roads north of I-70 closed Tuesday. They’ve since reopened. Travel impacts are expected to remain throughout the day Wednesday with gusty windy and heavy snow continuing to fall in the high country in the northeastern plains. Cold temperatures and gusty winds will also be with us for the next few days.
WELD COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado

Snow is in the future for Denver and nearly all of Colorado, but how much you see could depend on a few slight variations. Pinpoint Weather Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser has the full forecast. Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado. Snow is in the future for Denver and...
DENVER, CO
Heather Willard

Monday snowstorm expected to head north of DougCo

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 12, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Blizzard conditions are projected for the I-76 corridor and the northeast corner of Colorado Monday night into Tuesday. Still conditions are not anticipated to reach Douglas County — unless the storm shifts during the day Monday.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
coloradosun.com

A lot of people ride e-scooters in Denver — and a new study shows a lot of them are getting seriously hurt

People in Denver ride rentable scooters an average of more than 17,000 times a day, sometimes as many as 30,000 times a day, according to the city’s Micromobility Dashboard. And while the city says the electric scooters have replaced about 4.2 million automobile trips on Denver’s busiest streets, a grimmer statistic tempers that progress: Since the scooters first appeared in May 2018, more than 2,500 riders have arrived at Denver Health Emergency Department with scooter-related injuries, including broken bones and fractured skulls. And there have been five deaths.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Strong Winter blast set for Tuesday!

DENVER(CBS)-  There are three ingredients coming together to blast Colorado with snow and cold in the week ahead. A small front moves in Monday followed by the 2nd system which may produce blizzard conditions for the northeastern plains. The 3rd system will be cold Arctic air that drops behind the first two at the end of the week.We have a FIRST ALERT Weather Day posted for Tuesday to help you prepare for the storm. The expected meshing of all of these systems Monday night into Tuesday has prompted the issuance of a variety of watches, warnings and advisories as we...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Denver Warns Marijuana Business Owners of Increased Code Enforcement

Denver officials have warned local marijuana businesses to prepare for fines and other forms of licensing discipline if compliance mistakes continue. In a virtual meeting with pot industry representatives on December 8, leaders of the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses reminded marijuana product manufacturers and retailers of recent storage and odor filtration regulations. According to Excise and Licenses Inspector Robert Darrow, a number of dispensaries still aren't following new rules that require at least one safe secured to their buildings for holding cash and marijuana products, as well as increased surveillance measures.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Longmont fire damages business, residential complex

Fire crews extinguished a fire on the ground floor of a business and housing complex in Longmont Monday night, according to a news release from Longmont Public Safety. Longmont Public Safety Fire Services crews responded to a fire alarm at 2020 Lonosphere St. in the South Longmont Prospect neighborhood at 7:06 p.m. Monday, according to the news release.
LONGMONT, CO
Axios

Denver's top tamales for the holidays

Everyone has their own holiday traditions, and a common custom in many Latino homes is enjoying tamales during this festive time of year. I grew up in a Mexican family eating red tamales in California, and discovered the green chili variety after we moved to Colorado. Yes, but: We don't...
DENVER, CO

