Devastating Mike Leach update revealed
The college football world was hit with some shocking and greatly concerning news on Sunday afternoon when Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” And recent reports have revealed that the beloved college football head coach is in facing very life-threatening health issues. According to Read more... The post Devastating Mike Leach update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Class 3M state championship football preview: St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Homestead
Class 3M Championship Game St. Thomas Aquinas (13-0) vs. Homestead (11-2) When, where: 7 p.m. Thursday, DRV PNK Stadium (Fort Lauderdale) ...
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m. Kalamazoo at Iowa, 11:35 a.m. South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m. Savannah at Greenville,...
The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. Record Pts Prv. 1. South Carolina (28) 9-0 700 1.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Commanders activate Carson Wentz from IR but lose critical piece of O-line
Commanders activate Wentz but lose critical piece of O-line originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Fresh off their Week 14 bye, the Washington Commanders made a pair of notable roster moves on Monday on the offensive side of the football. Quarterback Carson Wentz, who’s been out since Week 6 with...
With waning offense, Miami playing worst football of season
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — As the Miami Dolphins won all three of their November games, coach Mike McDaniel preached the importance of playing their best football in December. The Dolphins have done the exact opposite, putting together terrible performances against the 49ers and the Chargers. “There’s a lot...
Defense getting notice as Bengals earn fifth straight win
CINCINNATI (AP) — After Cincinnati’s fifth straight win on Sunday, quarterback Joe Burrow and coach Zac Taylor couldn’t stop raving about the Bengals defense. And rightly so. The unit has been overshadowed all season by the do-anything-to-win heroics of Burrow and his offense. The Cincinnati defense held...
Engram’s 1-year gamble with Jaguars could net big payday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Evan Engram gambled on himself when he signed a one-year deal with Jacksonville in March. The Jaguars wanted a longer contract with the former New York Giants tight end. But Engram believed he would flourish with a fresh start outside the Big Apple’s glaring — and often harsh — spotlight, so he took less money in free agency (he got $9 million) in hopes of landing a bigger payday in 2023.
Chargers look to carry momentum from win into stretch run
All wins count the same in the standings. Yet, the emotion emanating from the locker room after the Los Angeles Chargers’ 23-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night could be the catalyst to a late-season run and possibly getting to the playoffs for the first time in four years.
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — NEW ENGLAND: S Joshuah Bledsoe, RB Damien Harris, LB Cameron McGrone, WR Jakobi Meyers, CB Jalen Mills, DT Sam Roberts, OT Isaiah Wynn. ARIZONA: OG Rashaad Coward, LB Jesse Luketa, QB Trace McSorley, WR Rondale Moore, CB Byron Murphy, S Charles Washington.
SPHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs. Quad City at Peoria, 11:30 a.m. Roanoke at Macon, 7:30 p.m. Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m. Knoxville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m. Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m. Quad...
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions. An area stretching from Montana into western Nebraska and Colorado was under blizzard warnings, and the National Weather Service said that as much as 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow was possible in some areas of western South Dakota and northwestern Nebraska. Meanwhile, ice and sleet were expected in the eastern Great Plains. Meanwhile, damage was reported in the Oklahoma town of Wayne after the weather service warned of a “confirmed tornado” shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday. Video footage from Oklahoma TV station KOCO showed substantial damage to a home in Wayne, which is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City. There were no immediate reports of injuries. In Texas, at least two tornadoes were spotted along the front edge of the storm as it headed toward the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area Tuesday morning, though the extent of any damage was not immediately known.
