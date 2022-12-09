Vikings' T.J. Hockenson Excited to Face Lions For First Time Since Trade

Hockenson was a member of the Lions when these two teams met in Minneapolis.

When Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips first heard that acquiring Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Lions was a possibility, he could hardly believe it.

"I was surprised," Phillips said on Thursday. "I said, 'Really, we have a chance to get this guy?' But there’s a lot of factors in those types of trades, in money and direction they’re going as opposed to us. But for us to be able to get a player like that during the season, especially right around the time things had happened with Irv (Smith Jr. getting hurt), it was a nice surprise."

Hockenson certainly wasn't expecting it either.

"Just being in the division, I play them twice a year and I figured they might not want to see me twice a year," he said. "I think that's a fair thing to say, so that's why I didn't assume it was going to be in the division. I'm happy it is. I get to play them twice a year. I get to see my old teammates, guys that I really respect and love over there, which is cool. Then again, I get to play those guys."

On November 1st, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah made it happen, swapping two draft picks with Detroit to land Hockenson. The athletic tight end became an instant contributor in the Vikings' offense, catching nine passes for 70 yards just days later in a win over the Commanders. Hockenson is now five games into his Vikings career, and on Sunday, he'll be back in Detroit, facing his former team for the first time.

"I’ve kind of been joking with David (Blough), this is our first time back, so we might end up in the wrong locker room by accident," Hockenson said. "But it’s going to be fun going over there, seeing everybody and then doing our thing. I can’t wait, honestly."

Since the trade, Hockenson has caught 30 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown. That's the most catches any tight end has had over the last five weeks — and more than the 26 catches Hockenson had in the first seven games of the season with Detroit. He hasn't had a ton of yardage or big plays, landing between 33 and 45 yards in each of the past four games, but he's been a key target for Kirk Cousins in the underneath game, particularly on third downs.

13 of Hockenson's 30 catches as a Viking have come on either third or fourth down.

"He certainly is a great player, and whether it’s the fact that he’s a friendly target, there’s good size there, he’s getting good matchups and he’s been decisive with his route running," Cousins said. "With the way things are set up (on third downs), many times the odds favor certain guys getting the football, and in that case I think T.J. has been showing up a lot."

It's also worth noting that the Vikings' last five games have all come against top-ten defenses in the NFL, according to DVOA: the Commanders (10th), Bills (4th), Cowboys (1st), Patriots (3rd), and Jets (5th). The Lions are just 19th and sold out to stop Justin Jefferson the last time these teams met , which could open things up for Hockenson to have a big day. You can bet Kevin O'Connell would love to find a way to get Hockenson into the end zone against his old team.

Hockenson caught just three passes against the Vikings in Week 3, but one of them was a touchdown. That's been the source of some fun this week as the team looks back at the film of that game.

"It’s funny to watch the tape of our first game and see that he’s on the opponent," Cousins said. "It’s unique."

“Yeah, I think they’ve watched it a few times," Hockenson said. "So every once in a while (Kevin O'Connell) will show some tape in the team room and I’ll be in Lions gear and stuff. It’s funny, this league."

It'll be interesting to see what kind of reception Hockenson gets at Ford Field on Sunday. He was a great player for the Lions, even if he perhaps didn't quite live up to the expectations that come with being drafted eighth overall in 2019. Hockenson was a Pro Bowler in 2020 after recording a 67-723-6 receiving line that season, was on pace for similar numbers through 12 games last season, and had catches of 81 and 58 yards earlier this year.

But despite picking up Hockenson's fifth-year option for 2023 this spring, the Lions decided they didn't view him as part of their long-term future. After starting 1-6, they felt comfortable trading Hockenson for draft capital — and to a division rival, no less.

After arriving in Minnesota, Hockenson took a subtle jab at his old team . "That’s really what we’re here to do is go somewhere and win some games," he said. "That’s kind of the first time I’ve been able to say that, so I’m pretty excited."

Since his arrival, the Vikings are 4-1. Interestingly enough, the Lions are also 4-1 since the trade, albeit against a weaker group of opponents.

"He's just another player on another team that we've gotta watch out for," Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said this week .

Hockenson knows it'll be a game unlike any he's played before. To help his new team prepare to face his old one, he's trying to remember as much about the Lions' playbook as he can this week. He imagines there will be plenty of memories and emotions involved on Sunday, but he's going to try not to think about that stuff because he has a game to focus on.

"I get to play there once a year (now)," Hockenson said. "So that’s just going to be part of my career from here on out."

On Sunday, Hockenson will get to see lots of familiar faces in former teammates and coaches. His family will be there, staying in his house in Detroit, which has been empty since the trade. It'll be a little surreal.

But the only thing on his mind is helping the Vikings win a football game. If they can do that, Hockenson will get to stand on his old home field and, for the first time in his career, put on a shirt and hat that says 'NFC North Champions.'

