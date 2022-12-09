Read full article on original website
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
San Mateo judge unexpectedly denies remote court access to group of court watchers and mediaRobert J HansenSan Mateo County, CA
The richest woman in Palo Alto, CaliforniaLuay RahilPalo Alto, CA
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
How San Jose’s new policymakers prepare for City Hall
The incoming San Jose mayor and councilmembers have different political leanings, but they agree on one thing: they’re only as strong as their staff. With less than a month before the newly-elected leaders fill the San Jose City Council chambers, dozens of interviews are happening to hire staff for Districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and... The post How San Jose’s new policymakers prepare for City Hall appeared first on San José Spotlight.
In the largest donation in Ravenswood's history, foundation gives $30 million to build 'community hub' at middle school
The SHP Foundation is giving the Ravenswood City School District $30 million to develop a "community hub" at the field off Bay Road at Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School, the district announced on Dec. 8. This is the single largest donation in Ravenswood's history, according to Board President Mele K. Latu.
Settlement paves way for more homes in North San Jose
San Jose is clearing the last legal obstacle facing the construction thousands of homes in the north part of the city. The San Jose City Council will consider approving a settlement with the county Tuesday, ending a decade-long legal dispute that has blocked San Jose from pursuing housing developments in the northern part of the city. If approved, the agreement will make way for roughly 24,000 homes in the area—20% affordable—to help San Jose address its housing crisis. The area hasn’t seen new housing for roughly a decade, officials said.
Oracle reportedly puts large chunk of Bay Area campus up for sale
The company appears to be cutting its Bay Area square footage broadly.
milpitasbeat.com
Amidst the holiday season, local Milpitas mosque prepares food for homeless population
Amidst the holiday season, religions around the world are emphasizing the need to give back to disadvantaged populations. This last Sunday, children between the ages of 7 and 14 from the Milpitas Mosque (also known as Baitul Baseer) took part in preparing food for South Bay’s homeless population. They prepared turkey sandwiches and bagged them with granola bars and water before handing them to homeless people residing in St James Park.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose moves forward with plans to build 32,000 housing units
SAN JOSE, Calif. - For the first time in over a decade, the city of San Jose says new housing will be built in the near future. The North San Jose development will add over 30,000 homes and will be located near public transit stations. The agreement to build more...
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income program
Some lucky families in expensive Silicon Valley will be getting some financial assistance from a new guaranteed income program. The Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Project will provide $1,000 per month for 24 months to 150 Santa Clara County families. Families with at least one child under 18 who are either homeless or at risk of becoming homeless are the intended recipients.
richmondconfidential.org
Church offers no-interest loans to increase Black homeownership in Contra Costa County
Even though she was gainfully employed at a bio-pharma company, had built up some savings and made money on the side as a travel adviser, Astrid Heim had a hard time becoming a Bay Area homeowner. That changed in February, when she found out about interest-free loans through the Black...
Cupertino elects first gay councilmember
Cupertino is getting its first-ever LGBTQ councilmember, and advocates say it’s only the beginning. J.R. Fruen, an attorney and third-generation Cupertino resident, won a seat on the Cupertino City Council in a crowded race against seven other candidates. Fruen came in third, securing one of three council seats and receiving 15.9% of the vote, or... The post Cupertino elects first gay councilmember appeared first on San José Spotlight.
lhsepic.com
Housing prices rise in Silicon Valley
Skyrocketing housing prices and declining home listings in Silicon Valley have forced many renters out of their homes and left potential homeowners lost in a market of unattainable residences. Increasing prices and older resident demographics have taken the future of buying property out of the picture for many. Moreover, this housing crisis has significantly contributed to issues like declining enrollment in FUHSD, while disproportionately affecting lower-income and blue-collar workers looking to move into the coveted location.
oaklandside.org
Job training and community service come with a paycheck at Rising Sun
David Wilson of Oakland spent last summer making “Green House Calls” as part of the Climate Careers program with Rising Sun Center for Opportunity. He installed LED light bulbs, water-saving showerheads and faucet aerators, as well as checking for toilet leaks. And he provided another valuable service: information.
Poets and Quants
In The Heart Of Silicon Valley, A Soft Landing For The Laid-Off
Hundreds of tech companies are based in the Bay Area of California, with concentrations in San Francisco and the South Bay’s Silicon Valley. As tens of thousands of tech workers lose their jobs in a major industry bloodletting, it makes sense that business schools in the area would step up and offer to help the jobless get back on their feet.
S.F. plans to close UN Plaza earlier at night to ‘address harmful behaviors’
Calling the closure of the Tenderloin Center a threat to public safety, San Francisco officials plan to dial back open hours and increase enforcement at United Nations Plaza next week in an effort to “address harmful behaviors,” The Examiner has learned. The Department of Emergency Management is overseeing the move, which takes effect Monday, and said it aims to disrupt public drug dealing and use, as well as theft and the sales of stolen items. ...
pioneerpublishers.com
Why are trash inspectors looking into Concord bins?
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 11, 2022) — California law SB 1383 requires local jurisdictions to monitor contamination and proper sorting of waste by performing annual route audits. Beginning this month, an inspector from Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery (MDRR) may be in your neighborhood performing “lid-flips.” They will look into collection carts at both residences and businesses.
PLANetizen
San Jose Eliminates Parking Minimums
San Jose, California is the newest and largest U.S. city to abolish minimum parking requirements for new developments, easing the way for new housing construction and lowering the cost of building in the formerly car-oriented city. Reporting for the Mercury News, Eliyahu Kamisher explains that the city’s parking requirements, mostly unchanged since 1965, have been blamed for driving up housing costs, with parking spots costing upwards of $50,000 apiece to build.
The Almanac Online
South San Francisco's Brothers Cafe expands to San Mateo, with a Millbrae location coming soon
Chicken and waffles served at Brothers Cafe in San Mateo. (Photo courtesy Brothers Cafe via Facebook) Brothers Cafe, formerly known as Cafe 382 in South San Francisco, has rebranded and is expanding to new locations in San Mateo and Millbrae. The San Mateo restaurant opened recently, while a Millbrae outpost...
Cabrillo College name change: The life and death of a good idea
Splitting the baby down the middle is often the worst outcome of any contentious debate like the Cabrillo College name-change discourse. But in this case, might "Cabrilla" be the answer.? The change is as minimalist as you can get, a single syllable, a single utterance. It's a great idea. And it'll never happen.
padailypost.com
New pedestrian-bicyclist bridge planned over 101
East Palo Alto is building a new bridge over Highway 101 for people to walk and bike to and from Palo Alto. The bridge will be 12 feet wide and go up just north of the University Avenue overpass. Construction is scheduled to begin in May and finish in April...
San Jose tees up massive golf course development
The San Jose City Council has opened the door for a developer who wants to build thousands of homes on a massive former golf course on the East Side. In a unanimous decision this week, the council voted to loosen traffic impact policies and pave a path for possible development on large parcels of private recreation lands, including the 114-acre former Pleasant Hills Golf Course.
‘Disturbing’ intrusions rock Bay Area school
One man reportedly tried to kiss a female student.
