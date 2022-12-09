ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milpitas, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

How San Jose’s new policymakers prepare for City Hall

The incoming San Jose mayor and councilmembers have different political leanings, but they agree on one thing: they’re only as strong as their staff. With less than a month before the newly-elected leaders fill the San Jose City Council chambers, dozens of interviews are happening to hire staff for Districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and... The post How San Jose’s new policymakers prepare for City Hall appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Settlement paves way for more homes in North San Jose

San Jose is clearing the last legal obstacle facing the construction thousands of homes in the north part of the city. The San Jose City Council will consider approving a settlement with the county Tuesday, ending a decade-long legal dispute that has blocked San Jose from pursuing housing developments in the northern part of the city. If approved, the agreement will make way for roughly 24,000 homes in the area—20% affordable—to help San Jose address its housing crisis. The area hasn’t seen new housing for roughly a decade, officials said.
SAN JOSE, CA
milpitasbeat.com

Amidst the holiday season, local Milpitas mosque prepares food for homeless population

Amidst the holiday season, religions around the world are emphasizing the need to give back to disadvantaged populations. This last Sunday, children between the ages of 7 and 14 from the Milpitas Mosque (also known as Baitul Baseer) took part in preparing food for South Bay’s homeless population. They prepared turkey sandwiches and bagged them with granola bars and water before handing them to homeless people residing in St James Park.
MILPITAS, CA
Beth Torres

Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income program

Some lucky families in expensive Silicon Valley will be getting some financial assistance from a new guaranteed income program. The Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Project will provide $1,000 per month for 24 months to 150 Santa Clara County families. Families with at least one child under 18 who are either homeless or at risk of becoming homeless are the intended recipients.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Cupertino elects first gay councilmember

Cupertino is getting its first-ever LGBTQ councilmember, and advocates say it’s only the beginning. J.R. Fruen, an attorney and third-generation Cupertino resident, won a seat on the Cupertino City Council in a crowded race against seven other candidates. Fruen came in third, securing one of three council seats and receiving 15.9% of the vote, or... The post Cupertino elects first gay councilmember appeared first on San José Spotlight.
CUPERTINO, CA
lhsepic.com

Housing prices rise in Silicon Valley

Skyrocketing housing prices and declining home listings in Silicon Valley have forced many renters out of their homes and left potential homeowners lost in a market of unattainable residences. Increasing prices and older resident demographics have taken the future of buying property out of the picture for many. Moreover, this housing crisis has significantly contributed to issues like declining enrollment in FUHSD, while disproportionately affecting lower-income and blue-collar workers looking to move into the coveted location.
SAN JOSE, CA
oaklandside.org

Job training and community service come with a paycheck at Rising Sun

David Wilson of Oakland spent last summer making “Green House Calls” as part of the Climate Careers program with Rising Sun Center for Opportunity. He installed LED light bulbs, water-saving showerheads and faucet aerators, as well as checking for toilet leaks. And he provided another valuable service: information.
OAKLAND, CA
Poets and Quants

In The Heart Of Silicon Valley, A Soft Landing For The Laid-Off

Hundreds of tech companies are based in the Bay Area of California, with concentrations in San Francisco and the South Bay’s Silicon Valley. As tens of thousands of tech workers lose their jobs in a major industry bloodletting, it makes sense that business schools in the area would step up and offer to help the jobless get back on their feet.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. plans to close UN Plaza earlier at night to ‘address harmful behaviors’

Calling the closure of the Tenderloin Center a threat to public safety, San Francisco officials plan to dial back open hours and increase enforcement at United Nations Plaza next week in an effort to “address harmful behaviors,” The Examiner has learned. The Department of Emergency Management is overseeing the move, which takes effect Monday, and said it aims to disrupt public drug dealing and use, as well as theft and the sales of stolen items. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Why are trash inspectors looking into Concord bins?

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 11, 2022) — California law SB 1383 requires local jurisdictions to monitor contamination and proper sorting of waste by performing annual route audits. Beginning this month, an inspector from Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery (MDRR) may be in your neighborhood performing “lid-flips.” They will look into collection carts at both residences and businesses.
CONCORD, CA
PLANetizen

San Jose Eliminates Parking Minimums

San Jose, California is the newest and largest U.S. city to abolish minimum parking requirements for new developments, easing the way for new housing construction and lowering the cost of building in the formerly car-oriented city. Reporting for the Mercury News, Eliyahu Kamisher explains that the city’s parking requirements, mostly unchanged since 1965, have been blamed for driving up housing costs, with parking spots costing upwards of $50,000 apiece to build.
SAN JOSE, CA
padailypost.com

New pedestrian-bicyclist bridge planned over 101

East Palo Alto is building a new bridge over Highway 101 for people to walk and bike to and from Palo Alto. The bridge will be 12 feet wide and go up just north of the University Avenue overpass. Construction is scheduled to begin in May and finish in April...
PALO ALTO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose tees up massive golf course development

The San Jose City Council has opened the door for a developer who wants to build thousands of homes on a massive former golf course on the East Side. In a unanimous decision this week, the council voted to loosen traffic impact policies and pave a path for possible development on large parcels of private recreation lands, including the 114-acre former Pleasant Hills Golf Course.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy