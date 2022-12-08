Read full article on original website
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
Three predictions for Memphis-Alabama
Three predictions for fourth-ranked Alabama in its matchup with Memphis Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum (8 p.m. CT/ESPN2). Crimson Tide reserves have outscored those of its opponents in eight of its nine games this season. The lone exception: South Dakota State, who held a 9-8 advantage in a game that saw Alabama starters Noah Clowney (22), Mark Sears (19) and Brandon Miller (16) combine to score 57 points in a 78-65 win over the Jackrabbits on Dec. 3.
No. 4 Alabama Basketball Looks to Avoid Letdown against Memphis
After losing to the Tigers by 14 in Memphis a season ago, the Crimson Tide looks to avenge that loss and stay hot on Tuesday night.
Tigers’ Franklin finally ruled eligible by the NCAA
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Coming off their biggest win of the season, a thumping of unbeaten Auburn over the weekend, Penny Hardaway and the Tigers got even more good news Monday as talented transfer Damaria Franklin has finally been cleared to play by the NCAA. Franklin missed the Tigers’ first ten games but will play Tuesday […]
Auburn Basketball Suffers First Loss of the Season
The undefeated Auburn Tigers, led by 2021 SEC Coach of the Year Bruce Pearl, fell to Coach Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers 82-73 on Saturday. Memphis had full control over the game throughout the entire contest. The last time Auburn led in the game was with 3:37 left in the first quarter. This is in huge part to the Memphis offense which made 50% of its field goals and went 36.4% from beyond the arc. Memphis also dominated on the boards, out-rebounding Auburn 43-32.
Teed off golfer hits player with club, fractures his skull: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis golfer was rushed into surgery after he was hit on the head with a golf club at The Links at Whitehaven earlier this month, and police say it was no accident. On Monday, another golfer, 22-year-old Wesley Caldwell of Nesbit, Mississippi, was booked in the Shelby County Jail on a […]
OL Tyler Johnson commits to the Auburn Tigers
The Auburn Tigers add a big offensive tackle to their recruiting class.
Big Ten Cornerback Recruit Flips Commitment To SEC
After initially committing to Michigan State, a three-star corner out of Georgia is staying south. On Sunday, CB Colton Hood announced that he's Auburn-bound after decommitting from the Spartans. Hood ranks 60th in the nation at his position and is considered the 56th best player in GA. The day prior,...
The rumors are true: Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Louisiana-based chicken fingers fast food chain Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis in the near future, a company spokesperson confirmed to ABC24 Friday. The chain, famous on social media for its dipping sauce, has more than 600 locations nationwide, including two in Tennessee and one on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
Home to the Biggest Burger in Tennessee, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Tennessee is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Kooky Canuck. Located in Memphis, this small unassuming restaurant doesn't really look like much from the outside, but we promise that the food here is anything but ordinary.
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis
Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
Man jumps to his death from Memphis overpass, horrified onlookers and drivers, Details discussed
A video of a man jumping over a Memphis bridge has gone viral, provoking widespread outrage. Terrifying footage of a guy jumping from the I-40 Bridge in Memphis has gone viral on social media. A Facebook user commented to the Memphis suicide video with, seeing the footage of the guy leaping from the bridge was upsetting, but now my stomach is knotted. Some of us may think we have it hard with what’s going on in our life, but there’s someone worse off than you, and what you’re going through doesn’t even compare.
Suspect killed by officer after firing toward police: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect was killed by an officer after he allegedly shot at a Memphis Police officer Friday afternoon in the Westwood neaighborhood in southwest Memphis. TBI identified the suspect who was shot as Latoris A. Taylor, 40, of Memphis. The officer involved was not identified. TBI agents responded to the 4900 block […]
MLGW worker dies after falling from vehicle
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A longtime MLGW employee died Friday after he fell while working from his vehicle, according to the Memphis Police Department. Officers responded just before 10:30 a.m. Friday to a “man down call” at Lamar Avenue and Tuggle Road and found that a man fell from his vehicle, police said. MLGW identified the man as Michael Stewart, a troubleshooter who had been employed by the company since 2001.
Children, animals removed from ‘extreme dirt and filth’ in West Memphis house
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A West Memphis couple is charged with endangering their children after police found their home covered with “extreme dirt and filth.” According to a police report, five children live inside the home where officers found roaches, fleas, rotten food and animal feces. A large pile of trash sits outside the home. […]
2 Memphis business owners indicted in PPP loan scheme
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pair of Memphis business owners each face up to 60 years in jail and $2 million in fines after being indicted Friday for a pandemic relief fraud. The case involves a shipping company that, according to the US Attorney’s Office, partnered with a tax company to get a bigger Paycheck Protection Program loan.
Trezevant High student dies after being struck by vehicle
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is mourning after a high school student was one of three pedestrians hit and killed in Memphis Tuesday night. Family members have identified the victim as 18-year-old Aaliyah Dalton. A crash report identified Aaliyah as the pedestrian who was hit by a car while walking in the turning lane on […]
One dead after crash at Winchester and Airways
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a crash in the airport area Wednesday night. Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Winchester Road and Airways Boulevard after 8 p.m. Police say the vehicle overturned after striking a pole. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid […]
Man accused of chasing, shooting at ex-girlfriend’s new man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested and charged after police say he shot at his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, but he went free on bond in court Thursday. The boyfriend told police that before the shot was fired, Cedric Dotson went on the attack using a stick. Detectives say the attack happened in November […]
Video shows Family Dollar workers holding thief in chokehold after stealing from store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A video that has gone viral on Facebook shows a wild sequence of events unfolding inside of a Memphis Family Dollar store. It started when five people tried to steal merchandise from a Family Dollar on Jackson Avenue. Video, captured by a customer, shows the group...
