ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Three predictions for Memphis-Alabama

Three predictions for fourth-ranked Alabama in its matchup with Memphis Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum (8 p.m. CT/ESPN2). Crimson Tide reserves have outscored those of its opponents in eight of its nine games this season. The lone exception: South Dakota State, who held a 9-8 advantage in a game that saw Alabama starters Noah Clowney (22), Mark Sears (19) and Brandon Miller (16) combine to score 57 points in a 78-65 win over the Jackrabbits on Dec. 3.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WREG

Tigers’ Franklin finally ruled eligible by the NCAA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Coming off their biggest win of the season, a thumping of unbeaten Auburn over the weekend, Penny Hardaway and the Tigers got even more good news Monday as talented transfer Damaria Franklin has finally been cleared to play by the NCAA. Franklin missed the Tigers’ first ten games but will play Tuesday […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Tide 100.9 FM

Auburn Basketball Suffers First Loss of the Season

The undefeated Auburn Tigers, led by 2021 SEC Coach of the Year Bruce Pearl, fell to Coach Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers 82-73 on Saturday. Memphis had full control over the game throughout the entire contest. The last time Auburn led in the game was with 3:37 left in the first quarter. This is in huge part to the Memphis offense which made 50% of its field goals and went 36.4% from beyond the arc. Memphis also dominated on the boards, out-rebounding Auburn 43-32.
AUBURN, AL
WREG

Teed off golfer hits player with club, fractures his skull: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis golfer was rushed into surgery after he was hit on the head with a golf club at The Links at Whitehaven earlier this month, and police say it was no accident. On Monday, another golfer, 22-year-old Wesley Caldwell of Nesbit, Mississippi, was booked in the Shelby County Jail on a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Big Ten Cornerback Recruit Flips Commitment To SEC

After initially committing to Michigan State, a three-star corner out of Georgia is staying south. On Sunday, CB Colton Hood announced that he's Auburn-bound after decommitting from the Spartans. Hood ranks 60th in the nation at his position and is considered the 56th best player in GA. The day prior,...
ATHENS, GA
WATN Local Memphis

The rumors are true: Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Louisiana-based chicken fingers fast food chain Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis in the near future, a company spokesperson confirmed to ABC24 Friday. The chain, famous on social media for its dipping sauce, has more than 600 locations nationwide, including two in Tennessee and one on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis

Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
MEMPHIS, TN
osoblanco.org

Man jumps to his death from Memphis overpass, horrified onlookers and drivers, Details discussed

A video of a man jumping over a Memphis bridge has gone viral, provoking widespread outrage. Terrifying footage of a guy jumping from the I-40 Bridge in Memphis has gone viral on social media. A Facebook user commented to the Memphis suicide video with, seeing the footage of the guy leaping from the bridge was upsetting, but now my stomach is knotted. Some of us may think we have it hard with what’s going on in our life, but there’s someone worse off than you, and what you’re going through doesn’t even compare.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect killed by officer after firing toward police: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect was killed by an officer after he allegedly shot at a Memphis Police officer Friday afternoon in the Westwood neaighborhood in southwest Memphis. TBI identified the suspect who was shot as Latoris A. Taylor, 40, of Memphis. The officer involved was not identified. TBI agents responded to the 4900 block […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MLGW worker dies after falling from vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A longtime MLGW employee died Friday after he fell while working from his vehicle, according to the Memphis Police Department. Officers responded just before 10:30 a.m. Friday to a “man down call” at Lamar Avenue and Tuggle Road and found that a man fell from his vehicle, police said. MLGW identified the man as Michael Stewart, a troubleshooter who had been employed by the company since 2001.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 Memphis business owners indicted in PPP loan scheme

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pair of Memphis business owners each face up to 60 years in jail and $2 million in fines after being indicted Friday for a pandemic relief fraud. The case involves a shipping company that, according to the US Attorney’s Office, partnered with a tax company to get a bigger Paycheck Protection Program loan.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Trezevant High student dies after being struck by vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is mourning after a high school student was one of three pedestrians hit and killed in Memphis Tuesday night. Family members have identified the victim as 18-year-old Aaliyah Dalton. A crash report identified Aaliyah as the pedestrian who was hit by a car while walking in the turning lane on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead after crash at Winchester and Airways

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a crash in the airport area Wednesday night. Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Winchester Road and Airways Boulevard after 8 p.m. Police say the vehicle overturned after striking a pole. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of chasing, shooting at ex-girlfriend’s new man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested and charged after police say he shot at his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, but he went free on bond in court Thursday. The boyfriend told police that before the shot was fired, Cedric Dotson went on the attack using a stick. Detectives say the attack happened in November […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy