Many golfers struggle with their chipping when they start to rely too much on their wrists. Using your wrists to strike the ball can result in chunked and bladed chip shots. This week, Golfweek‘s Steve Scott and Averee Dovsek demonstrate a simple tip to help you turn back and turn through your chip shot with minimal hand action. This will help you hit more consistent chips with better roll, ball flight and control. Check out this weeks video to see the “turn and turn” in action.

2 DAYS AGO