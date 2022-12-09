Read full article on original website
Related
Bikerumor
Crankbrothers’ Stamp Street Fabio shoe is flexible and flat-pedal friendly
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. If there’s one word that comes to mind when watching Fabio Wibmer ride, it’s ‘control’. Wibmer makes big and technical street trials riding look too easy, and with only grips and pedals connecting him to his bike it’s amazing how much it seems to become an extension of his body… see for yourself in his new ‘Street Life’ video below!
Bikerumor
Film: Bikepacking Slymefoot Slide Highlights Importance of River Health
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Descent World’s latest film follows a team of bikepackers as they take a three-day exploratory journey through the vast open spaces of Northumberland, on a route that takes in the meandering tributaries of two of England’s healthier rivers; the Breamish and Coquet. Though these two cling on to good ecological health, in the wider context of river health in England reveals they are, sadly, in the minority.
America’s Favorite Pickup Truck Is Much More Expensive for 2023
The Ford F-150 got a major price bump. Here's how much the latest iteration of the legendary truck costs. The post America’s Favorite Pickup Truck Is Much More Expensive for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tennis Pro Genie Bouchard Looks Amazing in a Floral Minidress for Miami Boat Day
The SI Swimsuit model completed the look with a pearl necklace and a thin white blazer.
This New Aerodynamic 50-Foot Yacht Uses a Wave-Piercing Hull to Hit Blistering Speeds
After nearly two decades in yachting, Technohull is switching things up. Today, the Greek builder unveiled a new model with an entirely fresh design philosophy. The almost 50-footer, known as the Omega 48, carries on Technohull’s high-performance DNA yet places a greater emphasis on comfort, style and luxury than previous designs. The newcomer cuts a sleek, aerodynamic silhouette with sharp, aggressive lines and a semi-straight bow. As always, Technohull’s signature Dynastream hull with its deep-V shape and ventilated steps will pierce waves and deflect spray. This ensures high speeds, maximum efficiency, exceptional seakeeping and top-notch handling even in rough conditions. In terms of...
First Drive: This Reimagined 1950s Austin-Healey Lets You Relive the Golden Age of British Motoring
Launched in 1952, the Austin-Healey 100 heralded a golden age for British sports cars. While America gorged on chrome and tail fins, Brits got their kicks in affordable roadsters such as the Healey, MGA, Triumph TR2 and Lotus 7. These traditional cars distilled driving to the basics, with a stick shift, rear-wheel drive and just enough power to have fun. A modern take on the “Healey Hundred”—named after its ability to reach 100 mph—needs to strike a delicate balance, then. Shoehorning in a V-8, widening the track or fitting rubber-band tires would miss the point. Perhaps that’s why aspiring luxury brand...
Golf Instruction with Steve & Averee: Turn through your chip shots for more consistency
Many golfers struggle with their chipping when they start to rely too much on their wrists. Using your wrists to strike the ball can result in chunked and bladed chip shots. This week, Golfweek‘s Steve Scott and Averee Dovsek demonstrate a simple tip to help you turn back and turn through your chip shot with minimal hand action. This will help you hit more consistent chips with better roll, ball flight and control. Check out this weeks video to see the “turn and turn” in action.
Comments / 0