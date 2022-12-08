JetBlue Airways said Tuesday that the low-cost airline’s revenue is taking a bit of a hit after demand fell short of expectations this month. The New York City-based air carrier announced in a securities filing that “the expected very strong close-in demand for December reflected in its prior outlook has materialized below expectations.” JetBlue added it “experienced a negative impact” from Hurricane Nicole, which made landfall in Florida in early November. On top of that, the negative impact of the holiday calendar timing was also “greater than previously forecasted.” As a result, the airline now projects revenue per available seat mile for the fourth quarter will be at...

