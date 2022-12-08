Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Cybersecurity startup Snyk valued at $7.4 billion after latest funding
(Reuters) – Cybersecurity start-up Snyk Ltd said on Monday it had raised $196.5 million in Series G funding, led by Qatar Investment Authority, which is at a lower valuation of $7.4 billion. The development comes after Snyk earlier this year had tapped banks including Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs...
CNBC
Grocery delivery firm Getir acquires embattled rival Gorillas as industry consolidates
Getir didn't disclose financial details for the deal but said in a statement that it underscores consolidation in the sector. The long-rumored takeover reportedly values Gorillas at $1.2 billion, down 15% from its last valuation. Turkish grocery delivery firm Getir acquired its German rival Gorillas for an undisclosed amount, the...
VC Investors Eye European B2B Software Firms
In the past week, venture capital (VC) investors have been focused on European software developers. London-based VC firm One Peak announced on Tuesday (Dec. 6) that it had closed its third fund dedicated to growth-stage business-to-business (B2B) software companies in Europe and Israel. With a hard cap of $1 billion,...
Good News Network
Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe
Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
104.1 WIKY
Boom Supersonic to make engines for its jets in alliance with Kratos unit
(Reuters) – Boom Supersonic charted plans on Tuesday to develop an engine for its jets in partnership with a unit of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions after a snub from legacy civil engine makers left the U.S. startup with few options. Boom, the latest U.S. entrant seeking to bring...
JetBlue revenue takes hit from soft travel demand in December
JetBlue Airways said Tuesday that the low-cost airline’s revenue is taking a bit of a hit after demand fell short of expectations this month. The New York City-based air carrier announced in a securities filing that “the expected very strong close-in demand for December reflected in its prior outlook has materialized below expectations.” JetBlue added it “experienced a negative impact” from Hurricane Nicole, which made landfall in Florida in early November. On top of that, the negative impact of the holiday calendar timing was also “greater than previously forecasted.” As a result, the airline now projects revenue per available seat mile for the fourth quarter will be at...
Hydrogen pipeline between Spain and France to cost $2.6 billion
ALICANTE, Spain, Dec 9 (Reuters) - An underwater pipeline to carry green hydrogen between Spain and France will cost about 2.5 billion euros ($2.6 billion), Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday, adding he hoped the European Union would partly fund the project.
104.1 WIKY
Blizzard talking with potential partners to continue offering World of Warcraft in China
HONG KONG (Reuters) – U.S. videogame publisher Activision Blizzard said that it is in talks with potential new partners to continue offering its hit game World of Warcraft in China after its sudden announcement last month that it would not renew deal with its current Chinese partner NetEase. Blizzard...
104.1 WIKY
Panasonic agrees to supply EV batteries to Lucid Group
TOKYO (Reuters) – Tesla Inc battery maker Panasonic Holdings on Tuesday said it had concluded an agreement to supply lithium-ion batteries to electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Group as the Japanese company seeks to expand its customer. “Partnerships with technology-leading EV manufacturers such as Lucid are critical to our...
104.1 WIKY
Analysis-Whoosh tests Russian IPO interest as foreign investors frozen out
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Corporate Russia is watching closely this week as electric scooter firm Whoosh braves Russian economic isolation with Moscow’s first IPO since the country sent troops into Ukraine. While breathing life into a moribund market, Whoosh’s IPO could prove the exception as firms struggle to get...
104.1 WIKY
Bank of Korea board members called for closer watch on market instability
SEOUL (Reuters) – Most of the Bank of Korea’s policy board members called for closer attention toward signs of stress in local financial markets while agreeing to a rate hike at their November meeting, minutes showed on Tuesday. The Bank of Korea’s (BOK) monetary policy board unanimously raised...
How Express Plans to Transform Its Business Through New ‘Large-Scale Partnership’ With WHP Global
After a tough third quarter, Express is launching a “large-scale transformation” through a new partnership with WHP Global. According to Express, the two-part deal will see WHP Global invest a total of $260 million into the fashion retail chain to form an intellectual property joint venture and a “mutually transformative” strategic partnership to launch a new omnichannel platform. The multi-layered deal includes a $235 million investment from WHP Global for a 60% stake in an intellectual property joint venture. Express will retain a 40% stake and said the deal will allow it to scale internationally and into non-core categories by way of...
104.1 WIKY
Argentina inflation to cool slightly on food price freezes, analysts say
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina inflation is expected to have cooled slightly in November, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Tuesday, though remains high with prices set to rise nearly 100% this year. A Reuters poll of 13 analysts indicated that the consumer price index jumped 5.9% last...
104.1 WIKY
Shionogi says Japan government to buy 1 million more COVID pill doses
TOKYO (Reuters) – Shionogi & Co Ltd said on Tuesday the Japanese government agreed to purchase an additional 1 million doses of its oral treatment for COVID-19. Shionogi previously agreed to sell a million doses of the drug, a protease inhibitor known as ensitrelvir and commercially as Xocova, to the government pending approval. The added supply agreement comes at a time when Japan is dealing with an eighth wave of COVID infections.
104.1 WIKY
U.S. solar installations to fall 23% this year due to China goods ban: report
(Reuters) – New U.S. solar installations are on track to fall by nearly a quarter this year, with panel imports stalled by a ban on goods from China’s Xinjiang region over forced labor concerns, according to a market report released on Tuesday. The dour forecast by industry trade...
104.1 WIKY
Russian gas chemical projects face delays after foreign partners exit -cbank
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian gas chemical gas projects, led by energy giant Gazprom and privately held Sibur, are facing delays over decreased foreign involvement, a December report by the central bank showed. Numerous foreign companies from major economic sectors, from retail to oil and gas industry, left Russia after...
104.1 WIKY
Analysis-COP15 debates whether biodiversity credits can put a value on nature
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – As the U.N. COP15 summit in Montreal aims to halt rapid destruction of nature and restore degraded lands, some experts have called for selling “biodiversity credits” to help pay for that monumental task. The United Nations said the world is far short of...
104.1 WIKY
German car giants and Asian battery kings: a match made in Hungary
BERLIN/BUDAPEST (Reuters) – German automakers and Asian battery suppliers are getting together in Hungary in a multi-billion-dollar marriage of convenience to drive their electric ambitions. The companies are flocking to central Europe, where Viktor Orban’s government is defying Western wariness of China and offering generous benefits to host foreign...
104.1 WIKY
UK jobless rate rises to 3.7%, but pay growth speeds up again
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s unemployment rate rose to 3.7% in the three months to October but basic wages increased by the most on record excluding the coronavirus pandemic period, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday. The Bank of England is watching pay growth closely as it tries to...
104.1 WIKY
WTO’s Okonjo-Iweala urges work on environmental goods and services agreement
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Tuesday said the global trade body needed to revive work on an environmental goods and services agreement to facilitate progress toward combating climate change. Okonjo-Iweala, speaking at an event hosted by the International Monetary Fund, also warned that focusing...
Comments / 0