wdrb.com
Louisville hotel owners want to raise room tax
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The owners of Louisville’s larger hotels have a plan to reinvigorate their business after the pandemic — by charging guests additional taxes on their stays. Under a proposal moving through Metro Council, hotels with 51 or more rooms in Jefferson County will begin...
wdrb.com
Louisville Mayor-elect Greenberg names 4 deputy mayors to incoming administration
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a break from precedent, Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg named four deputy mayors for his administration that takes office in early January. Greenberg drew heavily from current and past Metro Council members in appointing those and other members of his senior leadership team. He announced Tuesday that Metro Council President David James, former council member Barbara Sexton Smith, council member Nicole George and Dana Mayton — district director for U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth — will serve as deputy mayors.
WLKY.com
Louisville mayor-elect stacks senior leadership team with familiar faces
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg has announced his senior leadership team and it is stacked with familiar faces. He has the outgoing Metro Council president on his team, a Metro Council member and a former council member. Meet the team:. Deputy mayor: Barbara Sexton Smith. Deputy mayor,...
wdrb.com
Hundreds of U of L seniors to graduate in December ceremony in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville will host its December 2022 graduation at 7 p.m. Friday at the KFC Yum! Center. Of the 2,300 students earning degrees, about 900 said they'll take part in the commencement ceremony. U of L's Interim President Lori Stewart Gonzalez will preside at...
wdrb.com
Publix announces plans for third Louisville store, which will be its fourth in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Publix is making plans to build a fourth store in Kentucky. In a release, the supermarket chain said it has purchased property at the northwest corner of Flat Rock and Shelbyville Roads in east Louisville. It will be Publix's third planned store in Louisville. A store is also planned for Lexington.
wdrb.com
3 people honored with Louisville award for efforts in sustainability
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville honored three people Monday morning for their efforts in sustainability. Russ Barnett, Margaret Carreiro and David Wicks received the Joan Riehm Environmental Leadership Award, which honors the memory of former Deputy Mayor Joan Riehm, a lifelong advocate of making the city more green.
wdrb.com
Louisville leaders help spread Christmas cheer at Family Scholar House
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville organization that provides living space, child care and other assistance for hundreds of families in need received Christmas gifts Tuesday from Louisville leaders. Each year, children at the Family Scholar House make a Christmas wish list, and some of those wishes came true after...
wdrb.com
The Real Young Prodigys accepts $500,000 award on national TV on behalf of Louisville nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit won a huge award on national television Monday. Hip Hop into Learning, HHN2L, uses rap and music to help Louisville area young kids and teens learn and express themselves. One of the group's programs, The Real Young Prodigys, is most commonly known. The...
wdrb.com
LIHEAP helping thousands in Louisville with past due energy bills
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Appointments for energy bill assistance are all booked up in Louisville Metro for the week. This fall, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has helped about 10,000 low-income households. Program Supervisor Brandon O'Neal said before the COVID-19 pandemic, they helped between 7,000-8,000 on average....
wdrb.com
JCPS school choice applications deadline set for Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The application deadline for Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) Choice Zone Schools is almost here. JCPS families who live in the new school choice zone, predominately in west Louisville, have until Friday to apply for school next year. For the first time, students who live in...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
Wave 3
FULL VIDEO: LMPD provides information on Jefferson Mall shooting
ARP money floated to help New Albany businesses impacted by construction. A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Updated: 13 hours ago. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Hardin...
wdrb.com
'Keep Louisville Warm Tree' returns to Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDB) -- A tree dedicated to keeping those in need of warmth this holiday season has returned to Bardstown Road. The tree is located outside of Louisville Beauty and Wellness and the Rock N' Roll Hippee Hair Salon & Clothing Boutique in the 1800 block of Bardstown Road.
WKYT 27
‘The Bogus Beggar’ arrested in EKY
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Gary Thompson, also known as ‘The Bogus Beggar’, was arrested Saturday evening and taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. Thompson, from Louisville, has a long history in Kentucky. Our sister station, WAVE News, followed his story for several years. He was jailed...
Wave 3
LMPD confirm shooting at Jefferson Mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are responding to the Jefferson Mall on Outer Loop after a shooting. Metrosafe said calls came in around 4:43 p.m. Police are at the scene, which remains active. Metrosafe said one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. This story will be updated.
wdrb.com
Almost 6,000 wreaths delivered to Zachary Taylor National Cemetery to honor those who served
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A delivery of 5,940 wreaths was dropped off to Zachary Taylor National Cemetery on Tuesday from Wreaths Across America. More than 100 volunteers showed up to help unload the 660 boxes. Each box weighed about 40 pounds and contained nine wreaths. "Wreaths Across America serves three...
wdrb.com
South Central Neighborhood Place to close for renovations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The South Central Neighborhood Place on Hazelwood Avenue will temporarily close for several months of renovations starting Dec. 19. South Central is one of eight Neighborhood Place sites across Jefferson County and one of the largest volume Neighborhood Place sites. It serves around 30,000 residents each year.
Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend settles lawsuits against city of Louisville over shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend has settled two lawsuits against the city of Louisville over the shooting that led to her death. On Monday, Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker’s attorneys said Monday that Walker has settled his two lawsuits against the city of Louisville, according to The Associated Press. Walker reportedly fired a shot at police when they came through Taylor’s door.
wdrb.com
Louisville Fire Department unveils new all-hazard response boat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Fire Department unveiled a new boat on Monday to help with emergency situations. The 42-foot long, 29,000-pound all-hazard response boat can be used to help fight fires and hazmat situations, for medical responses, mass casualty evacuations, rescues and towing for stranded boaters. The boat...
wdrb.com
Elizabethtown group supporting mothers grieving with loss of a child
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The death of a child can feel even more painful during the holidays, but a group of women has found comfort and community in the midst of grief. With heavy hearts, a group of local mothers in Elizabethtown founded "Moms Left Behind." The group that meets weekly gathered on Sunday evening.
