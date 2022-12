Three Davenport elementary schools now are scheduled for closure at the end of the school year. The school board voted Monday to close Buchanan, Washington and Monroe. Board Director Karen Gordon voted against the closure of Buchanan, saying she has "serious reservations" about closing schools with higher numbers of students at low-income socioeconomic statuses. Gordon also voted against the closure of Washington on similar grounds.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO