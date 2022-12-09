Read full article on original website
The key to “Spoiler Alert” isn’t the ending, but the details. Sprinkled liberally throughout the drama, pop culture references help us understand the characters and their places in the world. Michael Ausiello (Jim Parsons), a reporter for TV Guide, is enmeshed in sitcoms and hardly the type...
Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge star in the romantic comic-drama based on Michael Ausiello's best-selling memoir. David Daniel talks with the author and the stars.
Days of Our Lives began a new era this fall when it moved from NBC to Peacock, and this new era faces another challenge. The show will have to continue without John Aniston, who was a fixture on the show for over three decades. His final episode will be released on Monday, Dec. 26. His most recent episode was released on Friday, Nov. 11, the day the actor died.
New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Sally Finally Finds the Right MentorSoap Hub. Sally Spectra is one of the few people in Genoa City who realizes that she doesn’t, in fact, know everything. Sally is constantly looking for mentors to emulate and learn from. And Y&R spoilers are teasing that she’s finally, after many false starts, found the right one.
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers reveal that Sheila Carter panics when John "Finn" Finnegan discovers she's alive.
Spoiler Alert is based off the memoir of the same name, and stars Jim Parsons and Sally Field.
Warning: The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s Chicago Fire. Proceed at your own risk! Here comes trouble! On Wednesday’s Chicago Fire fall finale, an incident between Carver and a city employee during a rescue call sparked an IAD investigation. But even more shocking than the grenade that detonated at the end of the episode, leaving Carver and Stella’s lives in jeopardy, was who strode into Firehouse 51 earlier in the hour to question Carver: It was Violet’s disgraced former paramedic partner Emma (played by Caitlin Carver), who is now somehow working for IAD! (With an episode title like “Nemesis,” maybe we should...
Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) was determined to take down suspected trafficker Sean O'Neal in the 'Chicago P.D.' mid-season finale.
Who will be the 13th person voted out of 'Survivor' Season 43? Some fans think they know based on spoilers and theories.
DAYS spoilers photos for Wednesday, December 7, 2022, are here! Catch a glimpse of your favorite Salemites stirring up drama. This is going to be an episode you will not want to miss. DAYS Spoilers. Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) is a very sad man sitting behind bars. Hopefully, though, his...
The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s episode of Survivor 43. Playing the middle may work for the first Tribal or two, but as Survivor‘s Sami Layadi discovered Wednesday, failing to pick a side will eventually come back to bite you. After the legendary immunity challenge Last Gasp left three players (Karla, Owen and Cody) immune, Sami was one of only four players on the chopping block at this week’s Tribal Council. Despite his attempt to turn the tight duo of Karla and Cassidy against each other (and burning a few bridges along the way), the rest of the tribe just couldn’t trust his...
The bright, twinkling lights and melodic sounds of bells and carols get a lot of attention during the holidays, but a different sense plays a starring role during the holidays also. One’s sense of smell is on overdrive in the holiday season. During the other seasons, smell gets a supporting role; the smell of freshly cut grass in Spring, wafts of cocoa butter and chlorine in the Summer along with applewood creating a line of thin, blue smoke for someone’s backyard barbeque, and bonfires with the acrid smell of burnt marshmallows accost us in Autumn. But in Winter, all smells lead to home.
Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
Why Dr. Dupre From Chicago Med Looks So Familiar
Season 8 of "Chicago Med" is certainly a roller-coaster of emotions, tense scenes involving split-second decisions, and new improvements to the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Major events thus far have seen a long-gestating relationship between April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) finally come to fruition, supply chain issues that have caused the doctors of "Chicago Med" to run into some serious problems, and of course a brand new operating room with a brand new doctor, Dr. Petra Dupre (Mishael Morgan).
Your GH spoilers video promo for December 5 – December 9, is here! Find out what the Port Charles power players are plotting this week. Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) is a thorn in everyone’s side and the good (and bad) people of Port Charles are done with him. It’s time to get rid of him once and for all. Mac Scorpio (John J. York) warns Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) his father is going down.
Is “Law and Order” on tonight (December 8, 2022)? YES. TV’s long-running crime procedural returns on Thursday night for its fall finale, titled “The System.” Here is how NBC describes the episode: “A suspect arrested for murder escapes police custody after months of waiting for his day in court. As a hostage situation erupts, Shaw must re-examine his conduct as the arresting officer. Price questions his faith in the justice system.” Watch the Season 22, Episode 9 video trailer above and read on for everything to know about “Law & Order.” Who are the current “Law & Order” cast members? As always,...
NCIS: Hawai’i season 2 looks to follow up its breakout first season. Here is everything you need to know about the crime procedural.
The lovable child prodigy Sheldon Cooper continues his collegiate career in Young Sheldon season 6. Here's everything we know about the new season.
Death in Paradise season 12 will star Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker.
