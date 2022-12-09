ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

NOLA.com

Strategic investments at Children's Hospital New Orleans result in world-class care for kids, close to home

The multimillion-dollar investments that Children’s Hospital New Orleans has made in recent years have resulted in top-tier facilities with leading pediatric programs that have attracted physicians from around the country. This growth has made it easier for families across Louisiana and the Gulf South to access specialized pediatric healthcare. In fact, just this year Children’s has cared for 66,000 more children than just a few years ago.
ATLANTA, LA
WWL-TV

A Tale of Two Cities: Rebuilding from Katrina was not equal for all

A groundbreaking analysis of nearly 92,000 rebuilding grants statewide shows critics were right all along: Road Home shortchanged people in poor neighborhoods. By David Hammer / Eyewitness Investigator, Sophie Chou (ProPublica Richard A. Webster and Jeff Adelson, The Advocate | The Times-Picayune) Published: 4:00 AM CST December 11, 2022. Updated:...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

HIV Outpatient Program marks 35 years in New Orleans with focus on testing and long-term care

LCMC Health is making it easier for people in New Orleans with HIV and AIDS to receive necessary care and find a sense of community. The HIV Outpatient Program is located at University Medical Center New Orleans and offers services in areas including behavioral health, dental care, health education, nutrition education, lab work, social services, and medication assistance. Specialty services focus on women’s health, pain management, diabetes management, respiratory care, and oncology.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday

A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: LaToya Cantrell ill-served by consultant

Mayor LaToya Cantrell, for many years, has been a driving force for a better New Orleans. Then she hired a “consultant” who changed her. Why? Why change a genuine, caring, forward-looking, inspirational leader? Why tweak a public image that wasn’t broken until “pseudo-improved” by an expensive consultant?
NOLA.com

Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Dec. 13

Was recently elected second vice-chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, the third-highest role in the influential group. Carter in November handily won re-election in Louisiana’s 2nd congressional district and is the state’s only Democrat in Congress. He replaced former Rep. Cedric Richmond, who himself chaired the caucus from 2017 to 2019.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

NOLA.com Mardi Gras video project wins a 2022 Suncoast Regional Emmy Award

NOLA.com was among the winners of the 2022 Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards. The NOLA.com online special “Mardi Gras for All Y’all 2022: Planning Your Perfect Mardi Gras” was named the Suncoast Regional Emmy’s best short-form informational/instructional content. "Mardi Gras for All Y'all" originated as a multi-day...
ARABI, LA
NOLA.com

The Nightly Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

Taylor Swift's visit to Preservation Hall, tenants are priced out of the Pythian Building apartments, Mid-City Pizza announces the permanent closure of its original location and more. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Did you know that you can now submit...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: NOPD loaded with competent officers who should get consideration as chief

The New Orleans Police Department needs a new superintendent and many are calling for a nationwide search. This is a tremendous insult to the almost 1,000 men and women currently on the force. We are experiencing unprecedented losses of officers and we should be doing whatever we can to make NOPD a better place to work, to improve retention.

