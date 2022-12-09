Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Strategic investments at Children's Hospital New Orleans result in world-class care for kids, close to home
The multimillion-dollar investments that Children’s Hospital New Orleans has made in recent years have resulted in top-tier facilities with leading pediatric programs that have attracted physicians from around the country. This growth has made it easier for families across Louisiana and the Gulf South to access specialized pediatric healthcare. In fact, just this year Children’s has cared for 66,000 more children than just a few years ago.
NOLA.com
This Louisiana trend helped a progressive challenger steamroll a 17-year incumbent
Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere of New Orleans started his re-election bid with a respectable warchest, three terms under his belt and the backing of some of the state’s most powerful Democrats. It ended in a rout. Boissiere got crushed by nearly 20 points by Davante Lewis, a 30-year-old...
NOLA.com
The Road Home program shortchanged low-income homeowners in Louisiana. New data proves it.
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Times-Picayune | The Advocate and WWL-TV. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. The complaints started as soon as Louisiana launched its massive program to help homeowners...
WWL-TV
A Tale of Two Cities: Rebuilding from Katrina was not equal for all
A groundbreaking analysis of nearly 92,000 rebuilding grants statewide shows critics were right all along: Road Home shortchanged people in poor neighborhoods. By David Hammer / Eyewitness Investigator, Sophie Chou (ProPublica Richard A. Webster and Jeff Adelson, The Advocate | The Times-Picayune) Published: 4:00 AM CST December 11, 2022. Updated:...
NOLA.com
HIV Outpatient Program marks 35 years in New Orleans with focus on testing and long-term care
LCMC Health is making it easier for people in New Orleans with HIV and AIDS to receive necessary care and find a sense of community. The HIV Outpatient Program is located at University Medical Center New Orleans and offers services in areas including behavioral health, dental care, health education, nutrition education, lab work, social services, and medication assistance. Specialty services focus on women’s health, pain management, diabetes management, respiratory care, and oncology.
NOLA.com
Man with medical emergency airlifted from oil rig off Louisiana's coast, Coast Guard says
The U.S. Coast Guard airlifted a man Monday from an oil rig off Louisiana's coast, authorities said. The 60-year-old worker was having stroke-like symptoms on a rig that's 189 miles south of Port Fourchon, according to a statement from the Coast Guard. They were called at 2:21 a.m. Monday to bring him to New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Tragic loss of young performers in the Human Jukebox of Southern University
The Human Jukebox is in mourning for its three Southern University students killed in a traffic accident on Interstate 49. The students were Broderick Moore, a freshman majoring in music; Dylan Young, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering; and Tyran Williams, a freshman majoring in music. They were young members...
NOLA.com
Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday
A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
NOLA.com
Letters: LaToya Cantrell ill-served by consultant
Mayor LaToya Cantrell, for many years, has been a driving force for a better New Orleans. Then she hired a “consultant” who changed her. Why? Why change a genuine, caring, forward-looking, inspirational leader? Why tweak a public image that wasn’t broken until “pseudo-improved” by an expensive consultant?
NOLA.com
Bellwether Plaquemines lawsuit against oil, gas companies again returned to state court
Five major oil and gas companies have again been blocked in their efforts to keep a potentially consequential, nearly 10-year-old natural resource damages lawsuit filed against them by Plaquemines Parish from being heard in a state court in the parish. A three-judge panel of the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of...
NOLA.com
Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Dec. 13
Was recently elected second vice-chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, the third-highest role in the influential group. Carter in November handily won re-election in Louisiana’s 2nd congressional district and is the state’s only Democrat in Congress. He replaced former Rep. Cedric Richmond, who himself chaired the caucus from 2017 to 2019.
NOLA.com
NOLA.com Mardi Gras video project wins a 2022 Suncoast Regional Emmy Award
NOLA.com was among the winners of the 2022 Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards. The NOLA.com online special “Mardi Gras for All Y’all 2022: Planning Your Perfect Mardi Gras” was named the Suncoast Regional Emmy’s best short-form informational/instructional content. "Mardi Gras for All Y'all" originated as a multi-day...
NOLA.com
The Nightly Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Taylor Swift's visit to Preservation Hall, tenants are priced out of the Pythian Building apartments, Mid-City Pizza announces the permanent closure of its original location and more. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Did you know that you can now submit...
NOLA.com
Chick-fil-A is growing in New Orleans: Try these 10 local fried chicken sandwiches instead
News that Chick-fil-A is expanding in New Orleans provoked a strong response, including from those who crave its fried chicken sandwiches (and they are many), those who hold the Atlanta-based chain in disdain, or those simply mystified by why people queue in their cars for lengthy drive-thru lines for this.
Council sends Cantrell 4 recommendations for picking next NOPD Chief
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Council has responded to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s letter asking for the council’s input regarding the selection of the city’s next police chief. Mayor Cantrell sent a letter to the council members asking them for suggestions or ideas on the process...
NOLA.com
Letters: NOPD loaded with competent officers who should get consideration as chief
The New Orleans Police Department needs a new superintendent and many are calling for a nationwide search. This is a tremendous insult to the almost 1,000 men and women currently on the force. We are experiencing unprecedented losses of officers and we should be doing whatever we can to make NOPD a better place to work, to improve retention.
NOLA.com
After gunman shoots four at New Orleans dollar store, workers demand safety
One day in September, when Shawn Byrd was working alone in the Family Dollar store in New Orleans' St. Claude neighborhood, a man who'd been shot multiple times staggered in, begging for help. Byrd held up the man's head, to ensure he continued to breathe, and tried to stanch his...
NOLA.com
Catholic Charities CEO Marjorie Hebert helps move people from crisis to stability
Sr. Marjorie Hebert, M.S.C., serves as the president and CEO of Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans. Catholic Charities runs 23 programs with nearly 500 employees and over 2,000 volunteers who provide health and human services to over 50,000 vulnerable and needy individuals of all races, faiths and cultures each year.
22-Year-Old Louisiana Man Indicted for Assaulting Federal Agent in Slidell, Louisiana
22-Year-Old Louisiana Man Indicted for Assaulting Federal Agent in Slidell, Louisiana. New Orleans, Louisiana – Deandre Cross, 22, was indicted for assaulting a federal agent in Slidell, Louisiana on June 8, 2022, and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on...
NOLA.com
Unsolved killing of eighth grader from Uptown New Orleans school leaves teacher in grief
The unsolved killing of an eighth grader from Samuel J. Green Charter School in Uptown New Orleans has left the school community grieving the loss of Dominic Tomlin, 14, who was found shot dead three weeks ago on train tracks in Gentilly. A former Green teacher, Jess Ambrose, said Dominic...
Comments / 0