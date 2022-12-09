ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelsey Parker sobs at gift from late husband Tom's record company

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Kelsey Parker was moved to tears on Thursday's episode of Life After Tom as she opened a gift from her late husband Tom's record company while admitting she can't listen to his band The Wanted 's hit Gold Forever.

The band released a new version of the 2011 song earlier this year after Tom died in March following a battle with brain cancer.

In the second episode of the ITVBe documentary which tracks Kelsey's journey with grief, she was seen opening a set of gold discs of the track which were given to her and her children Aurelia, three, and Bodhi, two.

Kelsey, 30, explained: 'They did a new version of Gold Forever and it sold five million copies, and I still can't listen to it.'

Kelsey shed a tear as she read the note from Tom's record company bosses: '"Thank you for sharing him. Tom will remain in our hearts and in our memories." See, it's horrible reading it.'

She continued: 'It's their saddest song, really. And it's really weird because when you actually listen to Tom's music, the songs are actually really sad.

'Tom's opening like to that is "say my name like it's the last time, live today like it's the last night" and he opens the song with that.

'Do you know what, I've never, ever recognised it before but then, once he died, I realised how sad they were. I actually can't believe the pain in the lyrics that Tom sings.

'That's really hit me and now I think I struggle to listen to his music even more.'

Kelsey said she planned to save the discs so her children to take them when they moved out of the home they currently share with her.

She said: 'How nice, I'll package them back up and put them in the loft and when the kids fly the nest they can take them with them.

'It's not the norm. Other kids don't get a gold record that says their dad's name and that he sold five million copies.

'I think it's where he was so young and he's got the kids and people want to do all these nice things. People feel sorry for us.

'I don't want people to feel sorry for us. Obviously we can celebrate him. Obviously they don't feel sorry for us, they're heartbroken for us.'

Tom passed away in March this year at the age of 33 after a year-and-a-half long battle with stage four glioblastoma brain cancer.

Kelsey was recently revealed to be dating father-of-two Sean Boggans, who she has been seeing since September.

Sean was jailed in 2013 for killing a stranger with a single punch while waiting for a taxi outside an east London pub.

And Kelsey reportedly met with Tom's mother Noreen last week to discuss the news of her new relationship.

According to The Sun , she and her late husband's mum sat down for a 'heart to heart' to discuss the relationship news, nine months after his death.

'Explaining the situation to Noreen was one of the hardest things to do because Kelsey’s not even sure how she feels about it all right now,' a source told the publication. It is all very new and her emotions are naturally all over the place.'

The source allegedly explained that Noreen sees Kelsey as part of the family, explaining that her son would want his wife to be happy following his death.

They continued: 'Noreen knows how much Tom means to Kelsey and her love for him will never change, but she also understands she’s a young woman who needs to find a new future for herself.

'Ultimately that means she will find someone else to share her life with – and if that person is Sean, Noreen and the family will support Kelsey the whole way.'

Kelsey and Sean, a father-of-two, are believed to have met when she took a break with friends in Lindos, Rhodes, in September.

'It's very early days and no-one knows what the future will bring, but for now, Kelsey is happy that someone else has come into her life,' said a source.

It was also revealed that electrician Sean was jailed in 2013 killing a stranger with a single punch while waiting for a taxi outside an east London.

He spent time behind bars after fatally punching Shaun McDermott, 44, during a heated argument over a taxi outside the Havering Oak pub in Romford.

Sean was waiting for his then-girlfriend to collect him when an argument broke out with the 44-year-old, who was knocked to the ground during the skirmish. CCTV footage later captured the electrician walking away from the scene.

