Read full article on original website
Related
thecordovatimes.com
Northline Seafoods carves new opportunity
More than two years after severe autumn storm winds beached a $7 million seafood processing barge on the shore of the Bristol Bay watershed, the Northline Seafoods company is bouncing back with plans for a much brighter future. These plans include a new commercial salmon processing platform, which is set to open in 2024 in Bristol Bay.
kcaw.org
Planning Commission approves updates to next year’s tourism plan
The Sitka Planning Commission is recommending safety improvements as part of its plan for next year’s cruise season. They also want the city to once again consider the restroom situation. The Commission approved a draft of the plan at a meeting on Wednesday (12-7) and is sending it to the Assembly for review.
Comments / 0