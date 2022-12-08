ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
musictimes.com

Christine McVie Health Problems: Fleetwood Mac Singer Suffered These Before Death

Christine McVie's health problems before her death have been put under the spotlight. On Wednesday, McVie died peacefully at a hospital following a short illness. Her family confirmed the heartbreaking event and said that they were with her at the time of her passing. They also asked for privacy as...
musictimes.com

Christine McVie Dead: Personal Items Fought Over As Real Cause of Death Debated

Christine McVie's personal belongings were auctioned off this weekend, and in the wake of her passing, one can guarantee they fetched a hefty price. Over 800 objects belonging to three separate Fleetwood Mac members, including CMV, were auctioned off by Julien's Auctions on Saturday and Sunday in Beverly Hills, and Christine's goods were extremely popular.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Who Wrote ‘Everywhere’ by Fleetwood Mac?

'Everywhere' by Fleetwood Mac is a fan-favorite track. Here's what we know about the meaning behind this original (and who wrote the 'Tango in the Night' track).
In Touch Weekly

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie’s Fortune Was Staggering: Find Out Her Massive Net Worth

Fleetwood Mac legend Christine McVie left behind a massive fortune following her death at age 79 from a brief illness, which was announced by her family on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. “We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally,” they said in a statement to the media. Keep reading to find out Christine’s net worth and how she earned money.

