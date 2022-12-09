Read full article on original website
Related
Former Smith County Constable sentenced to probation for theft by jury
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the sentence was probated. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Former Smith County Precinct 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris has been sentenced to a term of five years probation after being found guilty of theft by a jury last week. He was sentenced to two years in state jail […]
KLTV
Ten Ben Wheeler VFD firefighters resign following board meeting last week
BEN WHEELER, Texas (KLTV) - Ten firefighters who made up some of the Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department, including positions on the board of directors, have resigned from the department. According to previous Assistant Fire Chief J.R. Bond, they gave their resignations to the board of directors on Friday. Bond...
Henderson County completes $7 million communication system
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County announced that they completed their new $7 million communication system last week. “As far as the official portion of it, this concludes a little over four years of work,” County Judge Wade McKinney said. The system was completed after the Henderson County Commissioner’s Court accepted the construction of […]
KLTV
Witness says suspended Smith County constable threatened his job
What started out as a small apartment at the back of the restaurant, has now been transformed into an upscale bar unlike anything in East Texas. A Flint man charged in a shooting that left a man dead appeared in court Friday. Updated: 3 hours ago. LISD Auto Tech instructor...
‘I don’t have to listen to you’: Sentencing begins for former Smith County Constable found guilty of theft
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The punishment phase has begun on Friday after former Smith County Precinct 1 Constable Curtis Taylor-Harris was found guilty of theft of property by a public servant. The district attorney’s office said they are looking for the maximum sentence of two years in state jail for this case. First to testify […]
KLTV
WebXtra: East Texas cowboy church event pairs barbecue and Christmas donations
Families got to shop with Tyler police officers during a Christmas shopping spree at Academy this morning. The families were selected by the Tyler Police Department, and Tyler Police Sergeant Chuck Boyce said as they go out on calls they get to interact with the community. “(We) see needs. Due to our relationships with a lot of our retailers and stuff, we’re able to connect pieces and help and assist and become part of. So, we get to fill a lot of needs, especially during the holidays,” Tyler Police Sergeant Chuck Boyce said.
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview ISD to approve 200 new ‘smart boards’ for classrooms
Angelina and Neches River Authority meeting to discuss Prairie Grove improvements. “Short term emergency measures we’re going to take involves us buying land right away, it’s going to involve us installing a new water line from the city of Diboll that gives us about 100 gallons a minute in additional water supply,” Holcomb said.
Tyler ISD school bus involved in crash
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD has confirmed that a bus carrying students has been in a crash while heading back to Tyler High School on Monday. According to officials, the bus was bringing back students from Tyler ISD’s Career and Technology Center to Tyler High School when the crash happened. Four students are being […]
ktalnews.com
Body found in Shreveport identified as missing man
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says the body found late Monday morning in a neighborhood south of Shreveport‘s main post office is a man reported missing nearly two weeks ago. Leo Johnson 48, was reported missing on November 30 from the 5900 block...
KLTV
Bus carrying Tyler High School students involved in crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A school bus with Tyler High School students aboard was involved in a wreck near the school Monday afternoon, but no major injuries have been reported. The wreck happened a few minutes before 3 p.m. at Lion Lane and North Northwest Loop 323. It is listed as a major traffic crash. The bus was carrying students from the career and technology center back to Tyler High School, which is their home campus.
KLTV
Chapel Hill ISD asks for community input on additional safety measures
CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill ISD in Smith County is looking to improve the safety and security of the district by implementing new measures called the School Marshal Plan and the Guardian Plan. These measures are offered to every school district. The police chief for the district, Shawn...
2 Aryan Circle members sentenced for racketeering crimes, Smith Co. Sheriff’s Office helped investigate cases
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were sentenced for crimes they committed while being a part of the Aryan Circle gang, according to the United States Department of Justice. The Aryan Circle is a white supremacist prison gang. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office helped investigate these cases. William Glenn Chunn, 40, of Conroe, Texas, […]
scttx.com
DPS Investigates Two-vehicle Crash in Tenaha
December 12, 2022 - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) State Troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler truck tractor and a passenger car in Tenaha on December 9, 2022. According to DPS Trooper Keith Jones, at 6:50pm a white 2006 Peterbilt 379 truck-tractor driven by Miroslaw Sek, 58,...
KLTV
WebXtra: Tyler Police Department supports Christmas shopping spree
An East Texas cowboy church is doing its part to ensure needy families do not have to go without during this holiday season, and even feeding those who help out. Downtown Tyler restaurant introduces new speakeasy lounge. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST. A restaurant on the downtown...
KLTV
Emory restaurant owners respond to fire loss
EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - A popular East Texas restaurant caught fire last night with customers still inside. It happened at Sidekicks restaurant on TX-19 in Emory during the Friday dinner rush. “I hate to see what my parents worked hard for. I grew up here. This was my whole life,”...
KLTV
East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church
The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree across US 80 in Marshall leads to 3-car crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A tree across the roadway has caused a 3-car crash, according to Harrison County officials. Authorities said the crash happened on Highway 80 west at the Marshall city limits.
KLTV
Driver collides with power pole, S. Donnybrook Ave lanes closed
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At approximately 6:55 a.m., Tyler Police Officers responded to a one vehicle collision on Donnybrook Avenue ended with two occupants hospitalized. According to responding authorities, both occupants were juveniles and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The collision has led to north and southbound lane closures on S Donnybrook Ave from E. Hudson street to Troup Hwy.
Assault Suspect Found Hiding In Attic
Two men, a 24-year-old Sulphur Springs assault suspect was found hiding in the attic and a a 32-year-old Alba man, were each arrested on controlled substance charges Tuesday, according according to police reports. Kyle Street Arrest. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes and Lt. Mark Estes responded at 5:56 a.m....
KLTV
Part of S. Donnybrook Ave. in Tyler closed
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - S. Donnybrook Ave. has been closed at the E. Eighth St. intersection due to a broken water line. The water line was hit by a contractor, causing a road closure Monday, according to a release from the City of Tyler. A Tyler Water Utilities crew has been working throughout the day to complete repairs, but there is no estimated time for when the road will be re-opened.
Comments / 0