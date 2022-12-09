Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide Saturday while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border, authorities said. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said deputies from Adams County in Idaho and Baker...
Post Register
Weather Alert Day: Cold air follows the overnight snow
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Cold air settles into the Treasure Valley this week following nearly 3" of overnight snow. According to the National Weather Service, about 2.5" of snow was observed at the Boise Airport this morning. Light snow is still falling in some parts of the Treasure Valley as of 11:30 a.m. Precipitation should conclude some time in the next few hours.
Post Register
Snow showers possible on Monday morning
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Snow showers could impact the Treasure Valley on Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible. Heavy snow continues in the mountain regions this weekend. The highest peaks could see up to 2 feet of...
Post Register
Frigid air on the way as storms move out
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The persistent rain we have seen in the Treasure Valley this Sunday will change over to periods of snow tonight and early Monday. The low pressure that brought the moisture to the region will transition across northern Nevada on Monday. This will pull in colder air from the north and help to change the rain into snow. There could be fresh snow on the valley floor for the Monday morning commute. Once the cold air moves into the valley, it will likely settle us back into a prolonged inversion with areas of low clouds and fog this week.
Post Register
Photo Gallery: Snowy morning across the Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho — Most, if not all, of the Treasure Valley, woke up to a winter wonderland!. 2-3 inches of snow is expected to fall in the area by the end of the morning. After the snowfall, we can expect partly cloudy skies for much of the afternoon and evening. Dry conditions with very cold temperatures are expected for much of the week after today.
Comments / 0