When I say the internet is divided on the looks of White Lotus season 2, it’s literally trending on Twitter as I write this. Portia is at the center of the fashion controversy, with viewers trying to decipher her Gen Z aesthetic. Is it a hit or a miss? Is this what Y2K fashion was really like? Fans have even gone as far as comparing her looks to early 2000s style icon Lizzie McGuire. And while they’re not wrong, it’s also a quaint reminder of the pure chaos that was 2000s fashion.

21 HOURS AGO