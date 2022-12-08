Read full article on original website
Related
Margot Robbie Looks Fabulous In A Tight Cut-Out Dress
Celebrities and Hollywood personalities turned the Governors Awards into their runway as they showed up in impressive outfits and sent shockwaves down our spines. Margot Robbie slayed in a cut-out dress that showed off her insane abs and marvelous curves. This year's event honored Michael J. Fox, Diane Warren, Euzhan...
TODAY.com
Haley Lu Richardson on stalking Aubrey Plaza for ‘White Lotus’ role
Actor Haley Lu Richardson avoids spilling the beans about the highly anticipated season two finale of “White Lotus” and talks about working with Jennifer Coolidge, who she says is the “tone” of the show. She also shares the funny backstory of how she “stalked’ Aubrey Plaza for the role and how she manifested working with director Mike WhiteDec. 9, 2022.
Margot Robbie Elevates Ruffled Midi Dress With 6-Inch Platform Heels at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala
Margot Robbie graced the red carpet of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala today in Los Angeles. The star was dressed in dainty wear and sky-high heels for the occasion. Robbie wore a cream-colored bodycon midi dress fitted with long sleeves, a turtleneck top, and a ruffle-trimmed skirt. Speaking of the skirt, the dainty style was created with a ruched detail that gave the garment movement and dynamic visuals, diversifying the often heavily replicated style. The Australian wore her long blond locks parted in the middle, the ends emphasized with loose face-framing curls. For footwear, Robbie sported a pair of black peep-toe...
Maggie Gyllenhaal Graces the Gotham Awards Red Carpet in Armani Privé Cutout Dress With Beaded Embellishments
Maggie Gyllenhaal attended the 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28 in New York City, wearing her take on the little black dress. In honor of this year’s awards ceremony, the actress wore a floor-length black custom Armani Privé dress with two square cutouts at the bodice. The dress had architectural-style beading around the square cutouts, going down the center of the dress, and on the trim of the sleeves. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Gyllenhaal accessorized the look with diamond rings from Cartier. To create...
Will Smith Is Joined By Jada Pinkett & All 3 Kids For 1st Red Carpet Since Oscars Slap: Photos
Will Smith appeared on a red carpet for the first time since he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards back in March. Will, 54, stepped out on Wednesday night, Nov. 30, for the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Emancipation. The actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and his three children, Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22, walked the red carpet with Will and posed with him for family photos.
Angela Bassett Recalls How A 12-Year-Old Keke Palmer Actually Got Her The Role As Her Mother In Akeelah And The Bee
Angela Bassett recalled how a 12-year-old Keke Palmer actually helped land her a starring role in Akeelah and the Bee.
Elle
Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Was Still Married To Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck is opening up about his marriage to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On Monday, the Last Duel actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he candidly spoke about his struggles with alcohol while married and his attempt to stay with Garner for their kids. The couple, who married...
Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
Margot Robbie says her performance in 'I, Tonya' made her realize she was a 'good actor' and inspired her to reach out to 'idol' Quentin Tarantino
The actor attended a BAFTA event on Tuesday, during which she reflected on her career and the role which gave her confidence in her acting ability.
ETOnline.com
Ellen Pompeo and Eric Dane Adorably Hug During Night Out
Ellen Pompeo and Eric Dane had a mini Grey's Anatomy reunion. The former co-stars were spotted sharing a hug during an evening out at Sushi Park in Los Angeles. The duo, who co-starred together on the hit ABC medical drama for several seasons, were bundled up for the cold weather as Pompeo had a smile on her face as she embraced Dane, who held onto her tightly. Dane kept it casual for the meeting, wearing light-rimmed glasses, a dark zip-up, white shirt and jeans, while Pompeo did the same, dressed in all black with her hair tied up in a high ponytail.
Ana de Armas and Eddie Redmayne Bond Over Marilyn Monroe’s Dark Side and Choosing Roles ‘Far Away From What You Look Like’
Cuban star Ana de Armas made waves with her controversial take on Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” an adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ novel about the late star. De Armas’ endlessly emotive performance makes an interesting contrast to London-born Eddie Redmayne, tightly controlled in “The Good Nurse,” as serial murderer Charles Cullen, whose crimes eventually raise the suspicions of the film’s title character, Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain). In conversation, de Armas and Redmayne rave about each other’s work — an especially meaningful compliment for de Armas, as Redmayne knows his Monroe: He starred opposite Michelle Williams in 2011’s “My Week With Marilyn.” Ana De Armas: I’ve been a big admirer of yours for...
‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery
Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
Harrison Ford Says Reuniting with Mosquito Coast Costar Helen Mirren for 1923 Was a 'Pleasure'
The pair, who appeared together in the 1986 film directed by Peter Weir, opened up about working with one another again at the 1923 premiere in Los Angeles on Friday After first appearing on-screen together 36 years ago, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are back at it for the Yellowstone franchise's latest offering, 1923. The Yellowstone prequel series sees the actors reunite decades after Peter Weir's 1986 film The Mosquito Coast. As Ford, 80, explained at the Hollywood Legion Theater Post 43 series premiere on Friday evening, his respect...
Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Nia Long Star In Kenya Barris‘ ’You People’
Netflix has released the first teaser for You People starring Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, and Jonah Hill. The film will be the feature directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the creator of ABC’s hit sitcom Black-ish and the recently released Entergalactic from Netflix. Variety reports that the film follows Jonah Hill as a part of a young couple and the cultural differences between their families as they attempt to move forward in their relationship. More from VIBE.comNia Long Calls Out Boston Celtics For How They Handled Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal'The Best Man: Final Chapters' Official Trailer Gives Unfinished Business Its Proper EndingDeon Cole Shares Excitement To Host The 2022...
What Is The Single Most Iconic Dance Number In Any Movie Or TV Show?
For those of us who've been watching that Wednesday scene on repeat.
Bustle
Portia’s White Lotus Finale Outfit May Be Her Most Chaotic Look Yet
When I say the internet is divided on the looks of White Lotus season 2, it’s literally trending on Twitter as I write this. Portia is at the center of the fashion controversy, with viewers trying to decipher her Gen Z aesthetic. Is it a hit or a miss? Is this what Y2K fashion was really like? Fans have even gone as far as comparing her looks to early 2000s style icon Lizzie McGuire. And while they’re not wrong, it’s also a quaint reminder of the pure chaos that was 2000s fashion.
Bustle
A New Harry & Meghan Clip Reveals Unseen Sussex Wedding Photos & Memories
The whole world saw a lot of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding day in May 2018, but the entirety of the glitzy royal affair wasn’t for public consumption. Viewers didn’t get to follow the couple to their reception at St. George’s Hall afterward, or to the big private celebration at Frogmore House that followed. It’s only now, with the release of their documentary series, Harry & Meghan, that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have offered a look at more intimate moments from their nuptials, including their first dance as a married couple.
Olivia Wilde's "Marinated" Makeup Is "Indie Sleaze" Done Right
Olivia Wilde is ready for the "indie sleaze" resurgence. On Dec. 6, the director attended the People's Choice Awards where she received the drama movie of 2022 award for "Don't Worry Darling." Though her sheer Dior lace dress garnered quite a bit of attention, her "marinated" makeup deserves its own moment.
Bustle
Selena Gomez & Kieran Culkin’s SNL Surprise Took On Father Of The Bride
If you’ve ever wondered how much Selena Gomez might charge to be a wedding performer, look no further than Saturday Night Live’s Dec. 10 episode. Even better? The answer came wrapped in a Father of the Bride sketch in which co-hosts Steve Martin, Martin Short, and — in another surprise cameo — Kieran Culkin reprised their roles from the classic 1991 Nancy Meyers rom-com. As Father of the Bride Part 8 quickly reveals, however, more than a few things have changed for the Banks family in the 30-plus years since the first movie dropped.
Bustle
Octavia Spencer Clapped Back At A Loud Heckler At Her Walk Of Fame Ceremony
A momentous event like a Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony doesn’t come around every day, so Octavia Spencer wasn’t about to let hers be ruined. The Academy Award winner was on Hollywood Boulevard for the dedication of her star on Dec. 8, when a man began shouting interruptions. As he yelled about it being “a beautiful day” to “celebrate rich people,” she clapped back, “Not on my day, Satan!”
Comments / 0