ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Look: Old Jon Gruden Email About USC Players Goes Viral

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tNMGK_0jcQQQja00

Jon Gruden

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This Thursday afternoon, an updated report regarding the investigation into the Commanders' potentially toxic workplace was released by the GOP's version of the House Oversight Committee.

While the findings mainly cover former Washington executive Bruce Allen's wrongdoings, a leaked email sent to Allen by then-TV personality Jon Gruden has caused quite the stir around the NFL today.

According to the GOP report, on October 5th 2012, Gruden sent a message to Allen that read: "Raiders suck. [Carson] Palmer another USC p—y."

Take a look at Gruden's viral email here .

The Raiders, quarterbacked by Palmer at the time of the leaked message, were in the midst of an awful 4-12 season.

Gruden certainly would've known that. He was hired by ESPN in 2009 to commentate Monday Night Football and even received a five-year extension from the company in 2012 that fueled the creation of his standalone show, "Jon Gruden's QB Camp."

Combined with the bevy of other leaked messages that led to Gruden's dismissal from the Raiders in 2021, today's findings assuredly aren't a good look for the NFL, Bruce Allen and, obviously, Jon Gruden.

As of now, it seems highly unlikely that Gruden or Allen will ever hold a position in the league again.

Comments / 21

M. Edward
4d ago

Gruden sent the Email to Allen. One person was meant to read that Email.Someone stole that Email and published it over the internet. That is a crime. Let's find the criminal and bring him or her to justice.

Reply(1)
10
MakeLiberalsCryAgain
3d ago

Hillary's emails get swept under the rug but Grudens one email gets published by a snake in the grass for the world to see.

Reply(6)
4
Rich Ram
3d ago

I don’t see what the big deal is, who cares what Gruden said… this is all Dan Snyder reflecting blame on his law suit away from himself… and the NFL is allowing this…. Gruden needs to be in the NFL in some capacity….

Reply(1)
2
Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player

The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today

A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming. Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and...
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Athlon Sports

Dallas Cowboys Suffered 'Huge' Injury Blow On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys' Week 14 matchup with the Houston Texans was grueling in more ways than one.  Not only were the Cowboys pushed to the limit by the lowly Texans, but they've lost a crucial part of their offensive line.  Terence Steele, the third-year tackle out of Texas Tech, suffered a ...
HOUSTON, TX
The Comeback

Former NFL star reveals how he beat drug tests

Longtime NFL defensive lineman Chris Long, who won Super Bowls with both the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 and 2018, revealed some pretty shocking information following his retirement from the league, admitting that he used cannabis throughout his career even though it was banned. Chris Long told Fox News that he used Read more... The post Former NFL star reveals how he beat drug tests appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Athlon Sports

Dallas Cowboys To Sign Noteworthy Veteran Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys might be out of the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes. But they are still adding a well-known veteran wide receiver for the stretch run. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that the Cowboys are planning to sign longtime Indianapolis Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton. Hilton is ...
Athlon Sports

Former UCF Football Player Dies Suddenly At 25

Former University of Central Florida student and football player Jake Hescock died Tuesday. The former tight end went into cardiac arrest while out on a jog in Boston, according to his family. He was 25. Hescock appeared in all 12 regular season games as a redshirt senior in 2021, starting ...
ORLANDO, FL
Athlon Sports

Significant Snow Storm Forecasted For Week 15 NFL Game

NFL fans were upset earlier this season when the league moved a game out of Buffalo rather than having it be played with several feet of snow on the ground. But this week, fans might not only get to see a snow game, but one in primetime. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, meteorologists ...
BUFFALO, NY
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
31K+
Followers
2K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy