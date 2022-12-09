Look: Old Jon Gruden Email About USC Players Goes Viral

Jon Gruden Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This Thursday afternoon, an updated report regarding the investigation into the Commanders' potentially toxic workplace was released by the GOP's version of the House Oversight Committee.

While the findings mainly cover former Washington executive Bruce Allen's wrongdoings, a leaked email sent to Allen by then-TV personality Jon Gruden has caused quite the stir around the NFL today.

According to the GOP report, on October 5th 2012, Gruden sent a message to Allen that read: "Raiders suck. [Carson] Palmer another USC p—y."

Take a look at Gruden's viral email here .

The Raiders, quarterbacked by Palmer at the time of the leaked message, were in the midst of an awful 4-12 season.

Gruden certainly would've known that. He was hired by ESPN in 2009 to commentate Monday Night Football and even received a five-year extension from the company in 2012 that fueled the creation of his standalone show, "Jon Gruden's QB Camp."

Combined with the bevy of other leaked messages that led to Gruden's dismissal from the Raiders in 2021, today's findings assuredly aren't a good look for the NFL, Bruce Allen and, obviously, Jon Gruden.

As of now, it seems highly unlikely that Gruden or Allen will ever hold a position in the league again.