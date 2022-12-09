Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Common medical statistics often wrong or misleading: Study offers a corrective approach
A simple, yet revolutionary new statistical technique enables better assessment and implementation of many tests and predictive models, leading to greater patient benefits. Faulty assumptions in some widely used statistics can lead to flawed predictive model implementations that impact patient care. This can be corrected with a novel, utility-based approach ("u-metrics"), according to a study in the IEEE Journal of Biomedical and Health Informatics, co-authored by Dr. Jonathan Handler, Senior Fellow for Innovation at OSF Healthcare.
MedicalXpress
Women are 50–75% more likely to have adverse drug reactions—a new mouse study finally helps explain why
Compared to men, we know much less about how women experience disease. Biomedical research helps us understand the timeline of diseases and how we can treat them. In the past, most of it has been conducted on male cells and experimental animals, such as mice. It has been assumed the results from such "pre-clinical" research on males apply to females too.
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
MedicalXpress
Possible therapeutic approach to fight incurable blood cancer
Multiple myeloma (MM) is the second most common type of blood cancer. It attacks the plasma cells in the blood. A team at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) has now discovered a mechanism which provides indications of when and why these cells become aggressive. The team is still conducting...
MedicalXpress
Paxlovid effective in reducing COVID-19 hospitalization among vaccinated adults 50 and over
The antiviral drug nirmatrelvir plus ritonavir (Paxlovid) was granted Emergency Use Authorization for treating COVID-19 in December 2021. In clinical trials, the antiviral was associated with an 88% reduction in hospitalization or death among high-risk, unvaccinated individuals with COVID-19. However, little was known at the time about whether Paxlovid could...
MedicalXpress
Effective prevention: Absolute risk reduction supports more equitable vaccine distribution policies
In a new study, New Mexico researchers using an alternative analysis based on evidence-based medicine have found that the effectiveness of COVID vaccines is much greater in areas of the world with higher prevalence of infection—an approach that could lead to more equitable distribution of vaccines. In a paper...
MedicalXpress
Study: Frequently using digital devices to soothe young children may backfire
It's a scene many parents have experienced—just as they're trying to cook dinner, take a phone call or run an errand, their child has a meltdown. And sometimes, handing a fussy preschooler a digital device seems to offer a quick fix. But this calming strategy could be linked to worse behavior challenges down the road, new findings suggest.
MedicalXpress
Online treatment for anger management is successful, says study
Problems with managing anger can have severe consequences for the afflicted individual and their loved ones. A new study from the Center for Psychiatry Research at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden shows that a four-week course of cognitive behavioral therapy delivered over the internet can help people with anger and aggression. The results have been published in the Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology.
MedicalXpress
An ounce of prevention: Differences in HIV prevention activities among rural and urban physicians
HIV remains a major public health concern in the United States, with adolescents and young adults (15-24 years old) making up around 20 percent of new infections in the nation each year. Prevention is key to stopping HIV, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) in recent years gave high-risk people a new and effective tool to protect their health.
MedicalXpress
Three-drug combination therapy effective in patients with high-risk chronic lymphocytic leukemia, trial shows
A three-drug combination that sent chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) into deep remission in a broad group of patients in a clinical trial is highly effective in patients with high-risk forms of the disease, a new, phase 2 clinical trial led by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute investigators indicates. The initial cohort of...
MedicalXpress
Patients with depression less likely to follow critical medication plan following heart procedure
Patients diagnosed with depression were less likely to adhere to essential medical therapies following percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) than those without depression, according to a new study published in JAMA Network Open by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. By reviewing claims data, researchers evaluated the connection...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify key metabolic regulators of drug resistance in the fight against pancreatic cancer
Researchers from the University at Buffalo School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences recently published in Molecular & Cellular Proteomics, describing their work in identifying key metabolic regulators involved in cancer cell resistance to gemcitabine (Gem), a standard-of-care chemotherapy for pancreatic dual adenocarcinoma (PDAC), the most lethal type of pancreatic cancer.
MedicalXpress
This hormone may be the missing ingredient to heart-healthy cholesterol levels for menopausal women
Step aside estrogen. Scientists at the University of Pittsburgh have discovered a predictor of blood lipid—or cholesterol—status for midlife women that may be key to understanding how hormone replacement therapy contributes to heart health. In a study published today in the Journal of Clinical Lipidology, Samar R. El...
MedicalXpress
Despite soaring overdose rates, Americans face barriers to treatment
Despite the fact that a record 107,000 Americans died of fatal drug overdoses last year, patients in need of treatment are forced to navigate a punishing gauntlet to get the care they need, a group of addiction medicine specialists from Oregon Health & Science University argue in a new publication.
MedicalXpress
What's behind the amoxicillin shortage? A pharmacist explains
While a "tripledemic" of RSV, flu and COVID-19 continue to strain health care systems across Texas and the U.S., drug shortages are also complicating patient care during this year's severe respiratory virus season. Among the challenges is a scarcity in amoxicillin, which the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention considers...
MedicalXpress
World-first use of base-edited CAR T cells to treat resistant leukemia
A patient with relapsed T cell leukaemia has been given base-edited T-cells in a world-first use of a base-edited cell therapy, in a 'bench-to-bedside' collaboration between UCL and Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (GOSH). The patient, 13-year-old Alyssa from Leicester, was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (T-ALL) in...
labroots.com
Scientists Develop Software Model Increasing Intelligence of "Transport" Robots
In a recent study published in the International Journal of Production Economics, a pair of researchers at the University of Missouri have developed new software that is designed to increase the intelligence of “transport” robots, essentially making them smarter. This study holds the potential to improve processing online orders with the goal of allowing humans and robots to work side-by-side throughout the online ordering process.
science.org
‘Exhausting’ and ‘energizing’: First leader of high-risk medical research agency discusses startup
Nine months after it was created by Congress, President Joe Biden’s new agency for high-risk biomedical research has begun to take shape under its first chief, Renee Wegrzyn. The 45-year-old applied biologist is a veteran of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the model for the new agency that, for now, is part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
MedicalXpress
Researchers achieve contactless electrocardiogram monitoring
Recently, a team led by Prof. Chen Yan and researcher Sun Qibin from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) achieved contactless electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring through a millimeter-wave radar system. Their work was published in IEEE Transactions on Mobile Computing and reported by IEEE Spectrum. Chronic and cardiovascular...
labroots.com
The Impact of AI on Drug Discovery
Artificial Intelligence, also known as “AI”, has been the talk of the past year. AI performs and responds to complex tasks, as it is built to mimic human intelligence. As of right now, AI is already fairly common in the medical field, as it schedules online appointments for patients, check-in for appointments, availability of an electronic medical record (EMR), follow-up & reminder calls. It is also commonly used to warn prescribers and pharmacists about potential adverse drug effects when combining a plethora of medications.1 The true untapped potential of AI is vast, and the possibilities of a positive patient impact with AI is infinite. See video below.
