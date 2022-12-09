ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders, preview, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NFL this season

By Kilty Cleary
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UnNDt_0jcQQ93i00

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium in Week 14 action on Thursday Night Football.

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium in Week 14 action on Thursday Night Football.

The Rams fell to a disappointing 3-9 record after dropping another game last week to the Seattle Seahawks in a 27-23 loss. The injuries have plagued LA all season and they continue to run into them throughout this season. Meanwhile, the Raiders have finally found their way while winning their last three games. Derek Carr and Davante Adams seem to be on the same page as they look to improve to 6-7 with a win tonight.

This will be a great game on TNF, here is everything you need to know to watch or stream the action today.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders

  • When: Thursday, Dec. 8
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ABC (KTNV - Las Vegas), FOX (KTTV - Los Angeles, CA)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV ( watch for free )

How to watch the NFL this season

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network RedZone . FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, and connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

Dallas Cowboys Suffered 'Huge' Injury Blow On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys' Week 14 matchup with the Houston Texans was grueling in more ways than one.  Not only were the Cowboys pushed to the limit by the lowly Texans, but they've lost a crucial part of their offensive line.  Terence Steele, the third-year tackle out of Texas Tech, suffered a ...
HOUSTON, TX
Athlon Sports

Dallas Cowboys To Sign Noteworthy Veteran Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys might be out of the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes. But they are still adding a well-known veteran wide receiver for the stretch run. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that the Cowboys are planning to sign longtime Indianapolis Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton. Hilton is ...
Athlon Sports

Breaking: 49ers Gets 'Huge News' On Deebo Samuel

It's been 24 hours since the San Francisco 49ers go down with an injury during the team's win over the Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.  Samuel attempted to tough it out and walk to the sideline, but eventually fell to the ground. He was later carted off the field.  Seeing how vital Samuel ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Athlon Sports

Significant Snow Storm Forecasted For Week 15 NFL Game

NFL fans were upset earlier this season when the league moved a game out of Buffalo rather than having it be played with several feet of snow on the ground. But this week, fans might not only get to see a snow game, but one in primetime. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, meteorologists ...
BUFFALO, NY
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
31K+
Followers
2K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy