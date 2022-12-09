Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders, preview, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NFL this season

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium in Week 14 action on Thursday Night Football.

The Rams fell to a disappointing 3-9 record after dropping another game last week to the Seattle Seahawks in a 27-23 loss. The injuries have plagued LA all season and they continue to run into them throughout this season. Meanwhile, the Raiders have finally found their way while winning their last three games. Derek Carr and Davante Adams seem to be on the same page as they look to improve to 6-7 with a win tonight.

This will be a great game on TNF, here is everything you need to know to watch or stream the action today.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders

When: Thursday, Dec. 8

Thursday, Dec. 8 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC (KTNV - Las Vegas), FOX (KTTV - Los Angeles, CA)

ABC (KTNV - Las Vegas), FOX (KTTV - Los Angeles, CA) Live Stream: fuboTV ( watch for free )

