BBC
Solihull: Three children die in icy lake tragedy
Three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 have died after falling into an icy lake near Solihull. A police officer tried to punch through the ice as he and others attempted to rescue the children in Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst, on Sunday. A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a...
BBC
Wolverhampton factory fire believed to be arson
Investigators believe a large fire that engulfed industrial units near Wolverhampton on Monday night was started deliberately. More than 100 firefighters tackled the blaze that broke out in a number of factories in Lower Horseley Fields. The incident caused major disruption to roads and rail routes, with some people stuck...
a-z-animals.com
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
BBC
Hull: Girl, 11, was pushed into icy East Park lake, says father
An 11-year-old girl had to be rescued by her twin sister after being pushed into an icy lake by a boy, their father has said. The girls were playing with friends at about 15:30 GMT on Friday when the incident happened at East Park in Hull. The Malet Lambert School...
BBC
Italy shooting: Three women shot dead in Rome cafe
Three women including a friend of Italy's new prime minister were killed when a man opened fire at a cafe in Rome, injuring four other people. Those inside were meeting as part of a local block's residents' committee. Roberto Gualtieri, mayor of Rome, described the shooting as a "grave episode...
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
Big rise in numbers dying after West Midlands ambulance delays
The number of people in the West Midlands who died after an ambulance delay has risen significantly. Figures uncovered by a freedom of information request from BBC Newsnight showed yearly numbers rose from one in 2020 to 37 up until September 2022. Patients and campaigners have called for urgent improvements...
BBC
Matthew McCallan: Police no longer treating death as unexplained
Police are no longer treating the death of a teenage boy in County Tyrone as "unexplained". Matthew McCallan, 15, was reported missing at 03:30 GMT on 4 December, when he did not arrive home from an event in Fintona. His body was discovered in a ditch at about 11:45 the...
BBC
Wolverhampton fire: Flames could be seen for miles
A major incident has been declared after a large fire engulfed a number of derelict factories near a city centre. More than 100 firefighters have been working to contain the blaze in Horseley Fields, Wolverhampton, with witnesses reporting hearing explosions. West Midlands Fire Service was called just after 21:00 GMT...
BBC
Birmingham gang jailed after being found with gun and knives
Five men found with knives, a sledgehammer and loaded gun when they were stopped by armed officers in Birmingham have been jailed. Carl Brookes, Callum Meah, Richard Davis, Jordan Feeney and Robert Clark were in a BMW in Muirfield Gardens, Kings Norton, when they were arrested on 13 May 2021.
BBC
Driver who killed passenger while trying to evade police jailed
A disqualified driver who killed his passenger when he crashed a stolen car into a tree as he tried to evade police has been jailed. Anthony Riley lost control of a Volvo XC90 after driving at 89mph (143km/h) in a 30mph (48km/h) zone. He survived the crash - on 28...
BBC
Worker with a chair enforces two-year Coventry road closure
Using a worker with a chair to enforce the partial closure of a Coventry city centre road is not a long-term solution, the local council has said. A 100m stretch outside the council HQ has been one-way to traffic since 2020 to create a pedestrian-friendly street. The local authority's highways...
BBC
Four children fall into icy lake near Birmingham
Four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from an icy lake near Birmingham. They are believed to have fallen into the water after playing on ice in Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst. They were taken to two hospitals in Birmingham. West Midlands Ambulance Service said the...
BBC
Police release CCTV after Cheltenham bar worker glassed
Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a serious assault. Officers were called to Home and Botanic nightclub in St George's road, Cheltenham on 13 November 2021. Gloucestershire Police said a member of staff at the venue was glassed by a...
BBC
Doncaster man Steven Ling kicked thief to death in pub car park
A father-of-four who kicked to death a man he caught breaking into his car has said he is "devastated and ashamed" by his actions. Steven Ling, 38, told Sheffield Crown Court he was "panicking" and "scared" when he attacked Mateusz Chojnowski, 28, behind a Doncaster pub. Mr Chojnowski died of...
BBC
Ipswich stroke patient forced to take bus faces housing issue
A stroke patient forced to take a bus to hospital because no ambulances were available might no longer be able to live at home, according to his wife. Lauren Matthews said her husband Gavin was currently unable to walk and their flat was no longer fit for purpose. The East...
BBC
Didcot: Man declared dead after being found in vehicle
A man has died after being found unconscious in a vehicle. Members of the public raised the alarm just after 14:00 GMT on Sunday after the man was found parked in a lay-by off the A4130 in Didcot, Oxfordshire. Firefighters and ambulance crews attended but Thames Valley Police said he...
BBC
Community venues open in Dudley and Telford to keep people warm
Almost 30 community venues in Telford are opening to help keep people warm during the winter. Telford and Wrekin Council said it has provided up to £100,000 for groups and venues to stay open for longer and provide warm, social spaces. In Dudley in the West Midlands a cafe...
BBC
Former Lincolnshire Police officer cleared of raping woman
A former trainee Lincolnshire Police officer has been cleared of raping a 20-year-old woman. Frazer McDowall, 24, of Ryland Road, Welton, was acquitted by a jury at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday. He had been accused of raping a woman he met on a night out in Lincoln while off-duty...
BBC
Driver jailed for crash that left five people dead
An Italian tourist convicted of causing the deaths of five people - including his own four-year-old son - in a crash in north east Scotland has been jailed. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, drove a minibus on the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with a car on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
