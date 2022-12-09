Read full article on original website
progameguides.com
All Fortnite Chapter 4 Codes and Coordinates
Waiting for a new chapter to launch in Fortnite once you have cleared the battle pass and unlocked all can be frustrating. Epic Games played a game with fans so they can hunt out coordinates while the servers were busy with maintenance, and it was a great way to keep us distracted. Each coordinate found gave a teaser into what was coming in the future. Here are all of the Fortnite Chapter 4 coordinates.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 glitch lets dead players avoid Gulag and they’re baffled by it
A bizarre Warzone 2 glitch is bringing players back to life and allowing them to stay in Al Mazrah while waiting for their Gulag. As with the original game, the Gulag is an iconic aspect of Warzone 2 that allows players to earn a second chance if their gun skills are sharp enough to win a 2v2 arena-style battle.
dotesports.com
Got rhythm? Fortnite will test players’ musical skills with a new—and unusual—weapon, leaks claim
Fortnite has maintained its player base for a successful five years through the introduction of surprising and interesting new mechanics. Chapter Four has already brought improved graphics and movement abilities, and it looks like a new musical weapon might be changing the battle royale for good. A new guitar-based weapon...
Polygon
Immortals of Aveum is a magic shooter from the minds behind Dead Space and Call of Duty
The Game Awards is full of world premieres but it’s rare that one of them looks quite so different as Immortals of Aveum does right off the bat. The game’s first trailer appeared during the show on Thursday night and revealed a sprawling fantasy battlefield with enough explosions, effects, and combat to make a Call of Duty game blush. But none of that necessarily answered what exactly this new game really is.
dexerto.com
Epic Games sued for making Fortnite too “addictive” by Canadian parents
A Quebec judge is letting parents move forward with a class-action lawsuit against Epic Games for making Fortnite too “addictive.”. Quebec Superior Court Justice Sylvain Lussier has authorized a lawsuit against Epic Games that had been originally filed in 2019 alleging that is so addictive it can cause real-world problems.
geeksaroundglobe.com
These are the Slot Games Taking the US by Storm
The iGaming market has exploded in the US since 2018 when the Supreme Court voted to give each state the right to decide on whether they would legalize gambling. This has had a knock on effect that has led to an increase in popularity of online gaming, specifically across real money and sweepstake casinos.
geeksaroundglobe.com
Tricks And Tips To Increase Your Slot Machine Success
Slot machines offer something for everyone. They can be exciting and entertaining and provide an overall positive experience for players. In case you have a bad streak at the casino or just want some new techniques to improve your game, we have compiled a list of tricks and tips that will help make your slot machine gaming experience more satisfying!
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players desperate for even more Sojourn nerfs
Following community outcry dating back to Overwatch 2’s launch, Sojourn finally received a few nerfs in the Season 2 patch. However, many in the community claim that they weren’t enough. Sojourn has been a point of contention for the Overwatch 2 community since the game launched, and it’s...
dotesports.com
Is the Scar back in Fortnite Chapter 4, season one?
Fortnite has a collection of weapons that require some time and patience to master. The battle royale showcases a selection of wacky weapons meant to spice up the gameplay. The Scar is one of the best assault rifles (ARs) to have come out of the Epic Games title over the last half-decade. It’s been around since the early seasons of Fortnite and has been known to pop heads throughout its career.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players share easy way to take out Ditto Tera Raids
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers are sharing tips on how to deal with Ditto Tera Raids after they learned how the transformative Pokemon works. Tera Raids are among the most challenging activities in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. They offer an even greater challenge in the post-game as players will unlock 5 & 6-star Tera Raids, which boosts the boss’s level, stats, and special abilities in battle.
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players demand massive changes for “stupid” two-hit melees
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players aren’t happy with the two-hit melee system, which many think is far too overpowered. Some Warzone 2 users strongly detest the title’s hand-to-hand combat mechanics; however, the system wasn’t favored in Warzone, either. Footage of the original battle royale’s broken melee...
dexerto.com
Riot dev teases “new mechanic” coming with Valorant’s next map
Joe Lansford, Riot Games’ lead map designer working on Valorant, has teased that the shooter’s new map will boast a previously unseen “mechanic” during a Red Bull Home Ground interview. Riot Games’ debut FPS – Valorant, launched in April 2020 with three maps available in the...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends Arenas could finally be removed in Season 16
The end could be nigh for Apex Legends’ Arenas mode as insiders have been claiming that it’ll be removed in Season 16. When Arenas was first introduced to Apex Legends all the way back in Season 9, plenty of fans were excited to get to grips with the new take on the battle royale.
dexerto.com
WoW Dragonflight players love Tuskarr so much they want them as playable race
WoW Dragonflight players are requesting developer Blizzard Entertainment add the Tuskarr as a new playable race after being spotlighted in the latest expansion’s campaign. The Iskaara Tuskarr faction in World of Warcraft’s latest expansion Dragonflight has quickly become the most beloved out of all the new factions in the MMORPG.
IGN
Single-Player Magic First-Person Shooter Immortals of Aveum Revealed
New California-based developer Ascendant Studios has announced its debut game: Immortals of Aveum. Described as a single-player magic shooter set within a new original world, Immortals of Aveum was revealed during The Game Awards this evening. The pre-rendered trailer revealed little, but it was confirmed Ascendant Studios has partnered with...
dexerto.com
Warzone star Aydan hit with surprise first Twitch ban
One of Warzone’s most popular competitors has just been banned on Twitch as streaming sensation Aydan just has his account removed from the platform for the very first time. One of the CoD scene’s biggest personalities has just been removed from Twitch. Ex-Fortnite pro turned prolific Warzone competitor Aydan is currently unable to access his account on the platform as a result of a December 12 Twitch ban.
dexerto.com
Asmongold explains new features WoW Classic plus desperately needs to revive MMO
Twitch star streamer Asmongold laid out what features WoW Classic plus would need in order to help revive the retro-MMORPG. Rumors of a potential refresh for World of Warcraft Classic have been swirling now for quite some time. While there has been no news regarding if the suspected ‘WoW Classic...
dexerto.com
How to solo carry in League of Legends Season 13
In a team game like League of Legends, it can be difficult to win if your teammates are weighing you down. While some games are impossible to carry, these are some tips that’ll help you get more Ws in Season 13. It’s easy to look at the best League...
dexerto.com
Best Umbreon build in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet for Tera Raids
Umbreon, the fan-favorite Dark-type Eeveelution, is the best support Pokemon for Tera Raid battles, and here is how you can build one to carry your team with stat buffs in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. When approaching a Tera Raid battle, players often think dealing the most damage is key to...
