kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Food Mobile Numbers Are Steady
Sheldon, Iowa — On the first Monday of every month the Sheldon Mobile Food Bank sets up at the Living Water Community Church for any family who needs helps with groceries. Barb Hibma, President of Honor God Ministries, told KIWA that even though the number of families who are helped by the Sheldon Mobile Food Bank has been relatively steady, there are about 20 new families who register for help with them every month. She tells us how many families are helped each month.
kiwaradio.com
Northwest Iowa Housing Market Had A Good Year In 2022
Northwest Iowa — Though the economy took a hit this year the housing market in northwest Iowa has stayed strong, for sellers. Corey Elgersma, real estate agent for Iowa State Bank Services told KIWA that the last couple of years were interesting and many houses were sold, including in 2022. In fact, he says, they are seeing a low inventory.
Iowa’s Best Christmas Lights Display is Well Worth the Drive
If you haven't seen this awesome display of lights, you better put this one on your bucket list. This property is distinctively the perfect location for such a display of lights, and that's not by coincidence. In fact, the owner specifically sought out such a spot with the dream of the display in mind.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Man Taken To Hospital After Accident
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Rock Valley man was taken to the hospital after an accident on Tuesday morning, December 13th, 2022. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that just after 9:30 a.m., 28-year-old John Kooyenga of Rock Valley was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger southbound on Elmwood Avenue, four miles south of Rock Valley. They say 33-year-old Anatolii Rykhlo of Antelope, California was driving a 2015 Volvo 730 semi-tractor pulling a cargo trailer westbound on 360th Street.
kiwaradio.com
Two Fire Calls In Hartley’s District Monday
Hartley, Iowa– The Hartley Fire Department responded to not one but two calls on Monday, December 12, 2022. And they were just barely done with one call when the other one came in. According to Hartley Fire Chief Brad Meendering, just before 9:30 p.m., the Hartley Fire Department was...
dakotanewsnow.com
Developing: Car rolls on I-29 in northbound median
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a car rolled on I-29 in the northbound median. The accident happened at mile marker 91. Authorities have not said whether or not anyone sustained injuries. This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
kiwaradio.com
Two From Rock Valley Taken To Hospital After Larchwood Area Accident
Larchwood, Iowa — Two people from Rock Valley were taken to a hospital after an accident near Larchwood on Monday, December 12th, 2022. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:20 a.m., 84-year-old Marjorie Bergsma of Rock Valley was westbound on Highway 9 in a 2014 Chrysler Town & County van and hit a patch of ice.
nwestiowa.com
One injured in collision by Orange City
ORANGE CITY—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 12:10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, on Jackson Avenue, three miles south of Orange City. Forty-five-year-old Travis Lee Te Grotenhuis of Hospers was driving south when he lost control of his 2016 Ford F-150 pickup, which struck a concrete bridge guard, bounced off the guard and struck a northbound 2005 Buick Rendezvous driven by 20-year-old Jenna Joyce Kock of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Ice Storm Leaves Some Damage In Its Wake
Northwest Iowa — Monday night’s ice storm did produce some damage in northwest Iowa. In addition to several accidents due to icy roads, there were some other reports sent to the National Weather Service. They report that there was a social media post with picture of a 6-inch...
KELOLAND TV
PHOTOS: Ice, snow, rain across KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a busy morning Tuesday as a major winter storm made its way into KELOLAND. Depending on what side of the state you’re on, you could have woken up to rain, snow, ice or high winds. Here are some photos viewers have...
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm causing power outages
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday night’s winter storm is causing power outages for some parts of Sioux Falls. Xcel Energy is reporting outages in the northwest part of Sioux Falls. The Xcel outage map shows two different outages impacting over 1,000 people. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about...
kiwaradio.com
Several people left out in the cold from fire at Sioux City appartment
Sioux City, Iowa — Sioux City firefighters remained on the scene Friday of a fire that forced some 40 people out into the cold and rain Thursday night. Deputy Fire Marshal, John Nelson says there are still several hot spots. Some of the residents fled without coats or shoes...
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Woman Injured In Accident Just South Of Town On 60
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon woman was taken to the hospital after an accident early on Monday, December 12th, 2022. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that just after 5:30 a.m., 20-year-old Sarah Lerma of Sheldon was driving a 2020 Ford Explorer southbound on Highway 60, about a mile south of Sheldon, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the median and rolled.
kicdam.com
Monday Morning Farm News (12/12/22)
Second cases of HPAI confirmed this month in both Buena Vista and Cherokee Counties.
KELOLAND TV
How to prepare for this week’s rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our above-freezing temperatures are helping melt some of the snow that fell last week. And with rain in the forecast for this week, neighborhoods across KELOLAND could get plenty soggy and slushy and filled with standing water. To help you prepare for next week’s...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls now included in Ice Storm Warning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. The precipitation will ramp...
Officials identify suspect in Morningside stabbing
A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing someone near the Sam's Mini-Mart on Morningside Avenue.
KLEM
KLEM News for Tuesday, December 13
The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors this morning heard the recommendations of the county compensation board, and set salaries for elected officials for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Bruce Brock, chair of the compensation board, said the salaries were adjusted for inflation, cost of living, and job demands. The recommendation heard...
Frankie Says ‘Be Prepared for Massive Winter Storm in South Dakota’
Another big snowstorm is heading our way. According to the National Weather Service, we'll see drizzle and freezing drizzle Monday (December 12) afternoon and night. Your Tuesday (December 13) morning commute could be a little dicey. On Tuesday, expect rain, snow, freezing rain, and wind. That's the official forecast. That...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Woman Taken To Hospital After Striking Cow
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Rock Valley woman was taken to the hospital after an accident on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:30 a.m., 31-year-old Guadalupe Soto of Rock Valley was driving a 2007 GMC Yukon southbound on Chestnut Avenue, about seven miles west of Rock Valley, when she struck a cow on the roadway.
