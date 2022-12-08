ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inwood, IA

kiwaradio.com

Sheldon Food Mobile Numbers Are Steady

Sheldon, Iowa — On the first Monday of every month the Sheldon Mobile Food Bank sets up at the Living Water Community Church for any family who needs helps with groceries. Barb Hibma, President of Honor God Ministries, told KIWA that even though the number of families who are helped by the Sheldon Mobile Food Bank has been relatively steady, there are about 20 new families who register for help with them every month. She tells us how many families are helped each month.
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Northwest Iowa Housing Market Had A Good Year In 2022

Northwest Iowa — Though the economy took a hit this year the housing market in northwest Iowa has stayed strong, for sellers. Corey Elgersma, real estate agent for Iowa State Bank Services told KIWA that the last couple of years were interesting and many houses were sold, including in 2022. In fact, he says, they are seeing a low inventory.
SHELDON, IA
B102.7

Iowa’s Best Christmas Lights Display is Well Worth the Drive

If you haven't seen this awesome display of lights, you better put this one on your bucket list. This property is distinctively the perfect location for such a display of lights, and that's not by coincidence. In fact, the owner specifically sought out such a spot with the dream of the display in mind.
LE MARS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Rock Valley Man Taken To Hospital After Accident

Rock Valley, Iowa — A Rock Valley man was taken to the hospital after an accident on Tuesday morning, December 13th, 2022. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that just after 9:30 a.m., 28-year-old John Kooyenga of Rock Valley was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger southbound on Elmwood Avenue, four miles south of Rock Valley. They say 33-year-old Anatolii Rykhlo of Antelope, California was driving a 2015 Volvo 730 semi-tractor pulling a cargo trailer westbound on 360th Street.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Two Fire Calls In Hartley’s District Monday

Hartley, Iowa– The Hartley Fire Department responded to not one but two calls on Monday, December 12, 2022. And they were just barely done with one call when the other one came in. According to Hartley Fire Chief Brad Meendering, just before 9:30 p.m., the Hartley Fire Department was...
HARTLEY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Developing: Car rolls on I-29 in northbound median

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a car rolled on I-29 in the northbound median. The accident happened at mile marker 91. Authorities have not said whether or not anyone sustained injuries. This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Two From Rock Valley Taken To Hospital After Larchwood Area Accident

Larchwood, Iowa — Two people from Rock Valley were taken to a hospital after an accident near Larchwood on Monday, December 12th, 2022. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:20 a.m., 84-year-old Marjorie Bergsma of Rock Valley was westbound on Highway 9 in a 2014 Chrysler Town & County van and hit a patch of ice.
LARCHWOOD, IA
nwestiowa.com

One injured in collision by Orange City

ORANGE CITY—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 12:10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, on Jackson Avenue, three miles south of Orange City. Forty-five-year-old Travis Lee Te Grotenhuis of Hospers was driving south when he lost control of his 2016 Ford F-150 pickup, which struck a concrete bridge guard, bounced off the guard and struck a northbound 2005 Buick Rendezvous driven by 20-year-old Jenna Joyce Kock of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
ORANGE CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Ice Storm Leaves Some Damage In Its Wake

Northwest Iowa — Monday night’s ice storm did produce some damage in northwest Iowa. In addition to several accidents due to icy roads, there were some other reports sent to the National Weather Service. They report that there was a social media post with picture of a 6-inch...
LARCHWOOD, IA
KELOLAND TV

PHOTOS: Ice, snow, rain across KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a busy morning Tuesday as a major winter storm made its way into KELOLAND. Depending on what side of the state you’re on, you could have woken up to rain, snow, ice or high winds. Here are some photos viewers have...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Winter storm causing power outages

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday night’s winter storm is causing power outages for some parts of Sioux Falls. Xcel Energy is reporting outages in the northwest part of Sioux Falls. The Xcel outage map shows two different outages impacting over 1,000 people. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Sheldon Woman Injured In Accident Just South Of Town On 60

Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon woman was taken to the hospital after an accident early on Monday, December 12th, 2022. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that just after 5:30 a.m., 20-year-old Sarah Lerma of Sheldon was driving a 2020 Ford Explorer southbound on Highway 60, about a mile south of Sheldon, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the median and rolled.
SHELDON, IA
KELOLAND TV

How to prepare for this week’s rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our above-freezing temperatures are helping melt some of the snow that fell last week. And with rain in the forecast for this week, neighborhoods across KELOLAND could get plenty soggy and slushy and filled with standing water. To help you prepare for next week’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls now included in Ice Storm Warning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. The precipitation will ramp...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KLEM

KLEM News for Tuesday, December 13

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors this morning heard the recommendations of the county compensation board, and set salaries for elected officials for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Bruce Brock, chair of the compensation board, said the salaries were adjusted for inflation, cost of living, and job demands. The recommendation heard...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Rock Valley Woman Taken To Hospital After Striking Cow

Rock Valley, Iowa — A Rock Valley woman was taken to the hospital after an accident on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:30 a.m., 31-year-old Guadalupe Soto of Rock Valley was driving a 2007 GMC Yukon southbound on Chestnut Avenue, about seven miles west of Rock Valley, when she struck a cow on the roadway.
ROCK VALLEY, IA

