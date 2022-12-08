Sheldon, Iowa — On the first Monday of every month the Sheldon Mobile Food Bank sets up at the Living Water Community Church for any family who needs helps with groceries. Barb Hibma, President of Honor God Ministries, told KIWA that even though the number of families who are helped by the Sheldon Mobile Food Bank has been relatively steady, there are about 20 new families who register for help with them every month. She tells us how many families are helped each month.

SHELDON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO