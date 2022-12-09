Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo Public Safety to accept applications through Dec. 23rd
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has launched a new hiring campaign. KDPS has opened the application process for “Public Safety Officer” positions until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 23rd. Applications may be submitted online at the following websites:. City of Kalamazoo employment opportunities website.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center among list of state grant winners
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center was awarded thousands in funding through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, or MEDC, Match on Main grant program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Michigan’s small businesses and traditional downtowns are the heart of our communities, and with today’s Match on Main grants,...
wkzo.com
Multiple fire departments fight roof fire at Kalamazoo business in Comstock Township
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Crews from 10 local fire departments joined forces to put out a fire at a business east of Kalamazoo Monday morning, December 14. It happened at Landscape Forms on Lawndale Avenue in Comstock Township where crews discovered flames coming from the roof. Authorities say...
WWMTCw
Berrien County deputies spread holiday cheer with annual 'Shop with a Cop'
NILES, Mich. — The Berrien County Sheriff's Office assisted 11 families and 37 children Saturday, during their annual Shop with a Cop program. Holiday season: First responders in Portage help a local food pantry. With the help of about $7,400 in donations, area children in need were able to...
Kalamazoo County manufacturing business catches fire
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Firefighters have a commercial fire under control after battling it Monday morning. A fire extended into the roof and walls of a Kalamazoo County business Monday morning. There was a fire in machinery ductwork at Landscape Forms, on Lawndale Avenue, off East Michigan Avenue, on...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo County hires accountants to monitor treasurer's office amid performance concerns
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Administrator hired a team of accountants after they say the elected county treasurer Thomas Whitener almost defaulted on a large bond payment. The bond payment, which was due on November 1st, partially funds the county's $95 million justice center project currently under construction.
WWMTCw
Family of Naya Reynolds celebrate her life with 'Stuff the Truck' toy drive
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Naya Reynolds , a former WMU student, was a caring and giving person, according to her family. In the spirit of giving back to the community, and honoring Naya Reynolds, a toy drive event took place Sunday afternoon at the Walmart on the west side of Kalamazoo.
WWMTCw
First responders in Portage help a local food pantry
PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety hosted a donation drive Sunday to help fight hunger in Kalamazoo County. Season's greetings: Calhoun County kids get chance to 'Shop with a Cop' for Christmas. The event "Stuff a Fire Truck" took place Sunday at Sam's Club on South...
100 mph police chase with stolen car begins in Kalamazoo and ends in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, MI — A high-speed chase that started in Kalamazoo ended Sunday in Battle Creek with the arrest of an 18-year-old suspect. The police chases started around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, in Kalamazoo with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety pursuing a car that was stolen from Battle Creek. Once the driver got on eastbound I-94, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office took over the chase.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public Schools approves bonuses for employees
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An early Christmas present for the staff of Kalamazoo Public Schools. The KPS board of education announced on Monday that all current employees, working 20 or more hours per week, will receive a $1,500 one-time bonus. "It's all a part of the hard work during and...
WWMTCw
Local veterinarians expect canine influenza to hit West Michigan during the holidays
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Canine flu outbreaks and other viruses are spreading quickly in certain states. Several West Michigan veterinarians said they’re expecting canine flu to hit Michigan, but right now they’re dealing with an uptick in canine respiratory diseases. “It’s often brought across straight state lines through...
WWMTCw
Grand Rapids police find similarities in many armed robberies from late November
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For about a week in late November, the Grand Rapids Police Department received reports of multiple armed robberies that shared some similarities, police said. Five armed robberies happened between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30 throughout the city, according to the department. After an investigation, the...
WWMTCw
Mother faces charges, WMU football new coach arrives, a fatal crash & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Harper Creek teacher retires after placed on leave for alleged misconduct on social media. Harper Creek Community School's Superintendent, Rob Ridgeway, issued a statement on the teacher placed on leave for alleged social media misconduct Wednesday.
frommichiganwithloveblog.com
Family Holiday Getaway to Kalamazoo
Police: Chase reaches 100 mph on I-94, ends in Battle Creek
A driver was arrested after a high-speed chase along I-94 between Kalamazoo and Battle Creek Sunday.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent resigns
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — KPS Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri resigned Monday evening, after only 2 1/2 years on the job. Raichoudhuri came to Kalamazoo from Chicago public schools where she was executive director of Early College and Career Education. The school district describes Raichoudhuri's departure as a mutual decision. The statement...
WILX-TV
Police asking for help identifying a truck that was allegedly involved in a theft
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) are asking for help in locating a truck that may have been involved in a theft case that occurred on Dec. 11. The Ionia County Central Dispatch said on their Facebook page that the suspected larceny took place Sunday on Goodemoot Road, north of Lake Odessa.
WWMTCw
Teens arrested after chase involving four stolen cars in Gaines Township
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two teenagers face time behind bars after being arrested in a Gaines Township chase involving four stolen cars, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened at 3:15 a.m. when deputies patrolling the area of 60th Street near Kalamazoo Avenue saw three cars,...
Downtown Kalamazoo tests out ‘Moonlight Madness’
A handful of downtown Kalamazoo businesses are staying open late Friday for an inaugural event.
WWMTCw
Two West Michiganders died onboard 1988 Pan Am flight bombing
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A U.S. Army sergeant from Kalamazoo and a Battle Creek teenager were among the 190 Americans who died onboard a Pan-Am flight from London to New York in 1988. Thirty-four years after a bomb brought down the flight over Scotland, the man who allegedly built the...
