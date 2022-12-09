ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Public Safety to accept applications through Dec. 23rd

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has launched a new hiring campaign. KDPS has opened the application process for “Public Safety Officer” positions until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 23rd. Applications may be submitted online at the following websites:. City of Kalamazoo employment opportunities website.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center among list of state grant winners

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center was awarded thousands in funding through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, or MEDC, Match on Main grant program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Michigan’s small businesses and traditional downtowns are the heart of our communities, and with today’s Match on Main grants,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

First responders in Portage help a local food pantry

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety hosted a donation drive Sunday to help fight hunger in Kalamazoo County. Season's greetings: Calhoun County kids get chance to 'Shop with a Cop' for Christmas. The event "Stuff a Fire Truck" took place Sunday at Sam's Club on South...
PORTAGE, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

100 mph police chase with stolen car begins in Kalamazoo and ends in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, MI — A high-speed chase that started in Kalamazoo ended Sunday in Battle Creek with the arrest of an 18-year-old suspect. The police chases started around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, in Kalamazoo with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety pursuing a car that was stolen from Battle Creek. Once the driver got on eastbound I-94, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office took over the chase.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Public Schools approves bonuses for employees

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An early Christmas present for the staff of Kalamazoo Public Schools. The KPS board of education announced on Monday that all current employees, working 20 or more hours per week, will receive a $1,500 one-time bonus. "It's all a part of the hard work during and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
frommichiganwithloveblog.com

Family Holiday Getaway to Kalamazoo

This blog post may contain affiliate links, which may reward me in the event of a sale. I use these funds to reinvest in my blog and to create more great content like this article to share with you! My visit to Kalamazoo was sponsored by Discover Kalamazoo, however all thoughts & opinions are my own. Disclaimer here.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent resigns

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — KPS Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri resigned Monday evening, after only 2 1/2 years on the job. Raichoudhuri came to Kalamazoo from Chicago public schools where she was executive director of Early College and Career Education. The school district describes Raichoudhuri's departure as a mutual decision. The statement...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Two West Michiganders died onboard 1988 Pan Am flight bombing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A U.S. Army sergeant from Kalamazoo and a Battle Creek teenager were among the 190 Americans who died onboard a Pan-Am flight from London to New York in 1988. Thirty-four years after a bomb brought down the flight over Scotland, the man who allegedly built the...
KALAMAZOO, MI

