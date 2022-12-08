Read full article on original website
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
On Saturday, December 17th, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Office is presenting Contract Ready LA & Building LA Today
It is a free event at Westin Hotel for minority business owners interested in local contracts. Over 500+ small business owners attend each month. The Office of the Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass invites local business owners to a free event that focuses on preparing minority businesses for contracting opportunities in the City and County. The event is on Saturday, December 17th, at the WESTIN HOTEL, LAX.
luxury-houses.net
Striking Brand New Beverly Hills Mansion by Pau McClean in One of The Most Esteemed Neighborhoods in Los Angeles hits The Market for $35 Million
445 Walker Drive Home in Beverly Hills, California for Sale. 445 Walker Drive, Beverly Hills California is a custom-built brand-new construction Paul McClean residence is located in the private and esteemed Trousdale Estates neighborhood encompassing views of the canyon, mountains, downtown Los Angeles cityscapes and the Hollywood sign. This Home in Beverly Hills offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 445 Walker Drive, please contact Santiago Arana (Phone: 424-231-2400) & Laura Finley (Phone: 541-601-3286) at The Agency for full support and perfect service.
myburbank.com
Burbank Police Log: November 21 – November 27
Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
Crustacean Beverly Hills Breathes Luxe Life Into its New Anna May Bar
The 90210's next hotspot? Crustacean Beverly Hills' new Anna May Bar, inspired by film and fashion trailblazer Anna May Wong—the first Asian-American woman to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The legacy Vietnamese restaurant, which has been backed by a lot of famous faces since opening in 1995, is focused on wooing the city's chic scene-makers. This ritzy new bar refresh, which was officially unveiled on Friday, December 9, will do just the job.
discovering-la.com
Where to find Holiday Tamales in LA
For many Latinos, the holiday season is identified with tamales. Friends and families gather together to make them in assembly line fashion. It is also common to give homemade tamales as holiday gifts. Tamales have a way of bringing people of different cultures together. If you wish to partake in this tradition, I’ve created a list of where to find holiday tamales in LA.
NBC Los Angeles
Homebased Inglewood Bakery Showcases Unique ‘Concha Art'
Gloria Ruiz Arteaga of Yoyie's Sweets offers the city of Los Angeles gourmet custom Conchas and desserts through her home-based bakery in Inglewood. In this bakery, you can buy anything from custom birthday sweets to Bad Bunny and even film inspired baked goods. The 32-year-old Chicana baker hopes to diversify...
yovenice.com
Playa Vista Shopping Center Ransacked by Burglars
Burglars ransacked businesses at a Playa Vista shopping center last week. Among those robbed was an ice cream shop where the two suspects made off with $4,000 from the cash register and safe. As reported by KTLA, the incident took place Wednesday night at Runway Playa Vista. Among the businesses...
spectrumnews1.com
Got Nikes? Got Sole sneaker festival steps into Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. — Nike or Adidas, Reebok or Puma, sneaker heads throughout the LA area will have a chance to buy, sell and trade shoes and clothing from hundreds of vendors Saturday when the Got Sole sneaker festival steps into the Pasadena Convention Center. Whether it’s a pair of lightly used Air Jordan 1s or an Air Mag Back to the Future collectible, Got Sole is the place where basketball, fashion and music collide.
A New Wing Concept May Come to Washington Boulevard
What Now Los Angeles recently obtained intel suggesting the emergence of an eatery called Mr. Honey Wings
KTLA.com
Outgoing Mayor Garcetti says farewell to Los Angeles
Eric Garcetti, the outgoing mayor of Los Angeles, released a statement Sunday to formally say goodbye to the Los Angeles community that he has served for the last eight years. “Three thousand four hundred forty-eight days ago, I began a journey that is now coming to an end. Every single day since then, I’ve had the unbelievable honor of getting up and going to work as your mayor. My gratitude for that is without end,” Garcetti wrote in his farewell address.
Snoop Dogg opens pop-up shop in L.A.’s Fairfax District
Long Beach’s very own is opening up a pop-up shop in Los Angeles’ Fairfax District. The store is called Solestage and it’s on Fairfax Avenue. It’s a collaboration between Snoop Dogg and fashion designer Philipp Plein. The pair linked up to launch their new Pleindogg silhouette shoes. The sneakers come in two different colorways, one […]
sfstandard.com
Snoop Dogg’s Favorite Diner Turns 75, Slashes Prices to 1947 Levels
When Mel Weiss opened the first Mel’s Drive-In in 1947, California’s postwar car culture was in its infancy. The Golden Gate Bridge was barely a decade old, and the restaurant’s original location—long since demolished—was on a motel-filled stretch of U.S. 101 that San Francisco residents now know as Lombard Street. The joy of pulling off the road for a burger was still a novelty.
arcadiaquill.com
Pasadena’s Parrot Population
When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
The new list of Michelin-starred Restaurants is Here!
The list of Michelin Starred restaurants for Los Angeles is officially out! While each year appears to be a little less shiny than the last, you'll see some new brilliance in the one-star category and some maintenance for the two-stars. The real winners can be found in the Bib Gourmand category with nine new additions of affordable luxury that represent more diversity than seen from the starred restaurants.
News 8 KFMB
Stolen French Bulldogs returned to Pregnant woman in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Two French bulldogs stolen at gunpoint have been reunited with their pregnant owner. Cindy Nelson was walking her dogs when an armed man approached and pointed a gun at her around 10 a.m. Friday in the 4100 block of Kraft Avenue, just south of Ventura Boulevard and west of Tujunga Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department's North Hollywood Division reported.
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Restaurant Earns Michelin Star
The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of restaurants that have been awarded the coveted Michelin stars for 2022 and three restaurants on the Westside have earned the coveted stars for the first time. Only 18 new restaurants in the state were added to the list. Michelin refused to rate restaurants in Los Angeles for a decade, so to earn these stars means that these restaurants are of a particularly fine quality judged by Michelin’s standards that do not favor the city of Los Angeles.
KCET
Here Are Three of the Most Unusual Places Where Crime Is Happening in L.A.
This article is published in conjunction with Crosstown. News reports are full of crime stories. Most incidents happen in expected places, from a burglary in a liquor store to a shooting on a street corner. But that’s not always the case. The Los Angeles Police Department makes a record...
47 LA Slang And Sayings That Only Angelenos Will Understand
Los Angeles is home to many cultures and languages. Being home to so many backgrounds, it only makes sense that we’ll create our own language that crosses all boundaries. Check out our own Angeleno slang and sayings below! See more: 30 Things People Get Wrong About Los Angeles According To Angelenos
westsidetoday.com
Culver City Restaurant Earns Michelin Star
Deviled eggs and Jimenez Farm pasture raised fried chicken paired with coleslaw and honey hot sauce from Hatchet Hall. Photo: Instagram. The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of restaurants that have been awarded the coveted Michelin stars for 2022 and three restaurants on the Westside have earned the coveted stars for the first time. Only 18 new restaurants in the state were added to the list. Michelin refused to rate restaurants in Los Angeles for a decade, so to earn these stars means that these restaurants are of a particularly fine quality judged by Michelin’s standards that do not favor the city of Los Angeles.
