Trial of Lewis County Rape Case Involving Rapper ‘Lil Mosey’ Delayed Until February 2023

Chronicle
Chehalis Woman Accused of Putting Man in Chokehold During Argument
A Chehalis woman is facing assault and attempted theft charges after she allegedly put her husband in a chokehold several times during an argument early Monday morning. The Chronicle is choosing not to identify the defendant in order to protect the identity of the alleged victim. The victim told responding...
Chronicle
Woman Accused of Punching Loss Prevention Officers at Chehalis Walmart Arrested
A Forks woman was arrested Sunday on a $30,000 warrant for charges stemming from a Nov. 29 aggressive shoplifting incident at Walmart in Chehalis. The defendant, Ashley N. Looper, 34, of Forks, is accused of punching a store employee in the face after the employee stopped her for leaving the store with unpaid merchandise, according to court documents.
Chronicle
Coroner Confirms Cause of Death, Officially IDs Thurston County Mother
An autopsy has confirmed the cause of death for the 21-year-old mother who was found in a Thurston County apartment early Monday. Rayandalee Perez died from a gunshot wound to the head, Coroner Gary Warnock told The Olympian on Thursday. Her autopsy was on Wednesday. Prosecutors charged Marquan Elizah Bryant,...
Chronicle
Lewis County Social Worker Accused of Working While Under Influence of Cocaine
A social worker in Lewis County is facing discipline from the state Department of Health for allegedly going to work while under the influence of cocaine. Unprofessional conduct charges against Erin L. Wilson, who was working as an associate social worker “in the employ of a well-known health care provider,” were filed by the state Social Worker Program and the state Agency Affiliated Counselor Program on Aug. 29, with amended charges filed on Oct. 28.
Chronicle
Lewis County Judge Sentences Man to 25 Years for Murder of Rikkey Outumuro
Cristopher Gaudreau will serve 25 years in prison for the October 2021 murder of his girlfriend, local LGBTQ+ activist and performer Rikkey Outumuro. The sentence was at the high end of the standard sentencing range for Gaudreau, who had no criminal history prior to Outumuro’s murder. Gaudreau was additionally...
Chronicle
Sirens: DUI Arrest After Vehicle Hits House; Man Arrested for Firing Pistol; Assaults; Disorderly Conduct
• A Centralia man was arrested in the 1000 block of Scammon Creek Road at approximately 10:55 a.m. on Dec. 8 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail for fourth-degree assault after he allegedly assaulted his child. Fraud. • At 8:10 a.m. on Dec. 8, a victim in the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police arrest three on felony drug charges
Centralia Police arrested three people on felony drug charges on Friday. 32-year-old Mariah Dashley of Seymore, Missouri was arrested for alleged manufacture or delivery of cannabis, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on outstanding Jefferson and Williamson County traffic warrants. 25-year-old Aaron Medina of O’Fallon was arrested for...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Striking Centralia Denny’s Employee Identified, Arrested and Charged
The man accused of striking a Denny’s employee in the face on Oct. 29 has been arrested on a $100,000 warrant for a felony second-degree assault charge. The defendant, identified in court documents as Damon Lee Jordan, 38, of Yamhill, Oregon, allegedly struck the employee “after becoming disgruntled that his nachos came out to the table last,” according to documents filed in Lewis County Superior Court and information from the Centralia Police Department.
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police investigating early morning homicide
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the 1100 block of S. Cushman Ave. This marks over 40 homicides in the city of Tacoma for 2022. The Tacoma Fire Department responded to Cushman Ave. around 10:43 a.m. for reports of an...
Yakima Herald Republic
Burien man found guilty of murder in couple’s deaths
A King County jury Thursday found a Burien man guilty of two counts of murder for killing a couple in 2020, then dismembering their bodies and disposing of their remains in Puget Sound and the Duwamish River. Family members of Jessica Lewis and Austin Wenner quietly cried as the verdicts...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police chase in Centralia ends when car drives into pond
Centralia Police say a chase early Sunday morning ended when the car being pursued drove down a private drive, through a fence, and into a pond. The driver, 25-year-old Johnny Skurat of South Poplar in Centralia, was arrested after swimming to shore as the car submerged. A female passenger also swam to safety and was released without charges.
MyNorthwest.com
Gee: Why didn’t police arrest carrier if he threatened to kill Troyer?
Gee Scott wants to know why, when detectives showed up at Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s house, they didn’t arrest the newspaper carrier if he threatened to kill a law enforcement officer. On the stand Thursday, Troyer testified that newspaper carrier Sedrick Altheimer said he was going “to...
KXRO.com
Metal thieves arrested as Festival of Lights Parade was ongoing
Two suspects were arrested for stealing metals as hundreds were enjoying the Festival of Lights events over the weekend. The Montesano Police Department announced that on December 10, during the Festival of Lights Parade, Officer Martinez discovered two individuals had accessed a local business to steal precious metals and wire for scrapping.
Chronicle
Man Accused of Setting Fire to Centralia Apartment in October Arrested for Allegedly Fighting Officers on Tuesday
A man accused of starting a fire in his Centralia apartment in October was arrested Tuesday on unrelated assault charges after he allegedly fought with officers investigating a suspected theft. The defendant, Robert W. Landry, 36, of Centralia, was charged with first-degree arson on Monday, Dec. 5, for a fire...
Eatonville man charged in 34-year-old Wisconsin murder
APPLETON, Wis. — A Washington state man has been charged in the 1988 slaying of a Wisconsin woman after he was identified using “familial DNA searching” to examine records of people who may be related to the suspect. Gene C. Meyer, 66, is charged with first-degree murder...
Chronicle
Man Drove Over 110 MPH After Drinking and Crashed Near Roy, Killing Passenger, Charges Say
A man charged Monday in a suspected DUI wreck east of Roy that killed a 19-year-old man was allegedly driving more than 110 mph on a rural road before the crash, charging documents say. Ramone Jermaine Canley, 21, was charged in Pierce County Superior Court with vehicular homicide for the...
Chronicle
Sirens: 'Old Cowboy' Causes a Scene; Drugs Reported at School; Vehicle Versus Bicyclist
• A non-injury, two-vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and M Street at 10:10 a.m. on Dec. 7. • A non-injury, two-vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of North Pearl and West First streets just after 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 7. Vehicle Theft. • A...
Chronicle
Exchange Between Port of Centralia Commissioner, Citizen Sparks Debate
In the Port of Centralia’s regular meeting on Thursday, Dec. 8, an exchange occurred between Centralia resident Jan Banevich and Port of Centralia Commissioner Kyle Markstrom that has sparked debate online, with both issuing statements. It began when Banevich started making a statement during the public comment portion of...
q13fox.com
Woman arrested in Graham hit-and-run, 17-year-old boy seriously injured
GRAHAM, Wash. - Pierce County deputies arrested a woman suspected of a hit-and-run that seriously injured a 17-year-old boy. Deputies were called Tuesday to a collision near 92nd Ave E and 224th St E in Graham, around 6:32 p.m. They arrived and found a 17-year-old boy with serious injuries. He...
Chronicle
Julie McDonald Commentary: Chinook Elder Shares Stories and Legends Through Art
Just before Thanksgiving, we held another Paint and Sip at the Morgan Arts Center in Toledo and learned to paint pink, blue, purple and white hydrangeas under the tutelage of Centralia artist Sue Wachter. Believe me, I have no delusions regarding my artistic skills; they haven’t improved much since kindergarten....
