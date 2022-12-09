ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Chronicle

Woman Accused of Punching Loss Prevention Officers at Chehalis Walmart Arrested

A Forks woman was arrested Sunday on a $30,000 warrant for charges stemming from a Nov. 29 aggressive shoplifting incident at Walmart in Chehalis. The defendant, Ashley N. Looper, 34, of Forks, is accused of punching a store employee in the face after the employee stopped her for leaving the store with unpaid merchandise, according to court documents.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Chehalis Woman Accused of Putting Man in Chokehold During Argument

A Chehalis woman is facing assault and attempted theft charges after she allegedly put her husband in a chokehold several times during an argument early Monday morning. The Chronicle is choosing not to identify the defendant in order to protect the identity of the alleged victim. The victim told responding...
CHEHALIS, WA
kptv.com

Man shot after stalking ex-girlfriend, dies

SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died from a gunshot wound after stalking his ex-girlfriend’s house Sunday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO deputies and Sherwood police responded to a call about a shooting on Southwest 207th Avenue and Pacific Highway near Sherwood just before 8 p.m.
SHERWOOD, OR
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police investigating early morning homicide

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the 1100 block of S. Cushman Ave. This marks over 40 homicides in the city of Tacoma for 2022. The Tacoma Fire Department responded to Cushman Ave. around 10:43 a.m. for reports of an...
TACOMA, WA
southernillinoisnow.com

Police chase in Centralia ends when car drives into pond

Centralia Police say a chase early Sunday morning ended when the car being pursued drove down a private drive, through a fence, and into a pond. The driver, 25-year-old Johnny Skurat of South Poplar in Centralia, was arrested after swimming to shore as the car submerged. A female passenger also swam to safety and was released without charges.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Baby Dies of Gunshot Wounds in Southwest Washington Murder-Suicide

A 6-month-old baby died Friday of wounds inflicted when his father shot the infant boy and his mother before turning the gun on himself. David E. Stansbury Jr., of Vancouver, was declared dead at the scene, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. His wife was reported in critical condition, officials said. The 6-month-old boy, whose name was not released, died Friday morning, the sheriff’s office announced Friday.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia Police arrest three on felony drug charges

Centralia Police arrested three people on felony drug charges on Friday. 32-year-old Mariah Dashley of Seymore, Missouri was arrested for alleged manufacture or delivery of cannabis, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on outstanding Jefferson and Williamson County traffic warrants. 25-year-old Aaron Medina of O’Fallon was arrested for...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

One Dead After SW Washington Man Attempts to Flee a Traffic Stop

A Vancouver, Washington, man has died after a collision with a driver who was attempting to flee a traffic stop, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said. According to the Sheriff's Office, the Vancouver Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a suspected impaired driver at around 1:42 a.m. Sunday. After failing to yield for several blocks, the driver accelerated away from the officer, VPD said. The officer did not continue attempts to stop the vehicle and continued at normal speeds, according to the Sheriff's Office.
VANCOUVER, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Social Worker Accused of Working While Under Influence of Cocaine

A social worker in Lewis County is facing discipline from the state Department of Health for allegedly going to work while under the influence of cocaine. Unprofessional conduct charges against Erin L. Wilson, who was working as an associate social worker “in the employ of a well-known health care provider,” were filed by the state Social Worker Program and the state Agency Affiliated Counselor Program on Aug. 29, with amended charges filed on Oct. 28.
q13fox.com

Puyallup couple charged in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

PUYALLUP, Wash. - A Puyallup couple face federal misdemeanor charges for their suspected role in the U.S. Captiol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Scott Ray Christensen and Holly Dionne Christensen are accused of breaking into the U.S. Capitol Building during the riots along with hundreds of other protestors. The purpose of the riot was to disrupt the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election results.
PUYALLUP, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Thursday, December 8, 2022

On 12/08/22 at 12:18 p.m. at UNFI Lewis County, Sheriff's deputies arrested a 33-year-old suspect on suspicion of 1) first-degree rape of a child and 2) first-degree child molestation. On 12/08/22 at 1:59 p.m. in the 21400 block of Old Hwy 99 SW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Cameron Ray Winward, 42,...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KXRO.com

Metal thieves arrested as Festival of Lights Parade was ongoing

Two suspects were arrested for stealing metals as hundreds were enjoying the Festival of Lights events over the weekend. The Montesano Police Department announced that on December 10, during the Festival of Lights Parade, Officer Martinez discovered two individuals had accessed a local business to steal precious metals and wire for scrapping.
MONTESANO, WA

