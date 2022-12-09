Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Woman Accused of Punching Loss Prevention Officers at Chehalis Walmart Arrested
A Forks woman was arrested Sunday on a $30,000 warrant for charges stemming from a Nov. 29 aggressive shoplifting incident at Walmart in Chehalis. The defendant, Ashley N. Looper, 34, of Forks, is accused of punching a store employee in the face after the employee stopped her for leaving the store with unpaid merchandise, according to court documents.
Chronicle
Chehalis Woman Accused of Putting Man in Chokehold During Argument
A Chehalis woman is facing assault and attempted theft charges after she allegedly put her husband in a chokehold several times during an argument early Monday morning. The Chronicle is choosing not to identify the defendant in order to protect the identity of the alleged victim. The victim told responding...
KATU.com
Portland serial thief arrested after spree of identity theft, church robbery, and more
PORTLAND, Ore. — Alleged serial thief Sarah Salo is facing three different criminal case charges in Multnomah and Clackamas Counties. According to court documents, Salo, 44, tried to cash several checks in another woman's name at the Woodstock Blvd OnPoint Credit Union in November 2021. An investigating officer found...
kptv.com
Man shot after stalking ex-girlfriend, dies
SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died from a gunshot wound after stalking his ex-girlfriend’s house Sunday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO deputies and Sherwood police responded to a call about a shooting on Southwest 207th Avenue and Pacific Highway near Sherwood just before 8 p.m.
Chronicle
Sirens: DUI Arrest After Vehicle Hits House; Man Arrested for Firing Pistol; Assaults; Disorderly Conduct
• A Centralia man was arrested in the 1000 block of Scammon Creek Road at approximately 10:55 a.m. on Dec. 8 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail for fourth-degree assault after he allegedly assaulted his child. Fraud. • At 8:10 a.m. on Dec. 8, a victim in the...
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police investigating early morning homicide
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the 1100 block of S. Cushman Ave. This marks over 40 homicides in the city of Tacoma for 2022. The Tacoma Fire Department responded to Cushman Ave. around 10:43 a.m. for reports of an...
q13fox.com
Sheriff Ed Troyer's character comes into question during criminal trial against him
TACOMA, Wash. - A verdict is near in the criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. The defense rested its case Monday after a very late start to Troyer’s continued testimony. The sheriff is charged with two misdemeanor counts including false reporting for an incident in Jan. 2021.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police chase in Centralia ends when car drives into pond
Centralia Police say a chase early Sunday morning ended when the car being pursued drove down a private drive, through a fence, and into a pond. The driver, 25-year-old Johnny Skurat of South Poplar in Centralia, was arrested after swimming to shore as the car submerged. A female passenger also swam to safety and was released without charges.
Chronicle
Baby Dies of Gunshot Wounds in Southwest Washington Murder-Suicide
A 6-month-old baby died Friday of wounds inflicted when his father shot the infant boy and his mother before turning the gun on himself. David E. Stansbury Jr., of Vancouver, was declared dead at the scene, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. His wife was reported in critical condition, officials said. The 6-month-old boy, whose name was not released, died Friday morning, the sheriff’s office announced Friday.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police arrest three on felony drug charges
Centralia Police arrested three people on felony drug charges on Friday. 32-year-old Mariah Dashley of Seymore, Missouri was arrested for alleged manufacture or delivery of cannabis, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on outstanding Jefferson and Williamson County traffic warrants. 25-year-old Aaron Medina of O’Fallon was arrested for...
Chronicle
One Dead After SW Washington Man Attempts to Flee a Traffic Stop
A Vancouver, Washington, man has died after a collision with a driver who was attempting to flee a traffic stop, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said. According to the Sheriff's Office, the Vancouver Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a suspected impaired driver at around 1:42 a.m. Sunday. After failing to yield for several blocks, the driver accelerated away from the officer, VPD said. The officer did not continue attempts to stop the vehicle and continued at normal speeds, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Chronicle
Lewis County Social Worker Accused of Working While Under Influence of Cocaine
A social worker in Lewis County is facing discipline from the state Department of Health for allegedly going to work while under the influence of cocaine. Unprofessional conduct charges against Erin L. Wilson, who was working as an associate social worker “in the employ of a well-known health care provider,” were filed by the state Social Worker Program and the state Agency Affiliated Counselor Program on Aug. 29, with amended charges filed on Oct. 28.
nbc16.com
Police arrest woman found passed out in a stolen vehicle, charged with several crimes
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say a gun was seized this morning at about 5 a.m. from a 23-year-old female who was found passed out in a stolen vehicle. Officials say Dana R. Thornton was in the vehicle in the middle of Southeast 44th Avenue and Holgate. Thornton has...
iheart.com
Hillsboro Man Sentenced to Three Years on Assault and Intimidation
A Hillsboro man will spend at least the next three years behind bars. in March of this year, 31-year-old Levi Krebs resisted sheriffs deputies who respsonded to a 9-1-1 call indicating Krebs was threatening two people in a parked car. He was sentenced to a year in prison on a...
q13fox.com
Puyallup couple charged in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A Puyallup couple face federal misdemeanor charges for their suspected role in the U.S. Captiol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Scott Ray Christensen and Holly Dionne Christensen are accused of breaking into the U.S. Capitol Building during the riots along with hundreds of other protestors. The purpose of the riot was to disrupt the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election results.
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, December 8, 2022
On 12/08/22 at 12:18 p.m. at UNFI Lewis County, Sheriff's deputies arrested a 33-year-old suspect on suspicion of 1) first-degree rape of a child and 2) first-degree child molestation. On 12/08/22 at 1:59 p.m. in the 21400 block of Old Hwy 99 SW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Cameron Ray Winward, 42,...
MyNorthwest.com
Gee: Why didn’t police arrest carrier if he threatened to kill Troyer?
Gee Scott wants to know why, when detectives showed up at Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s house, they didn’t arrest the newspaper carrier if he threatened to kill a law enforcement officer. On the stand Thursday, Troyer testified that newspaper carrier Sedrick Altheimer said he was going “to...
Family releases video body-cam footage of Clackamas County fatal police shooting, plans lawsuit
The family of Derrick Clark, a 24-year-old nonprofit volunteer who was fatally shot June 18 by a police officer and sheriff’s deputy in Clackamas County, released body camera footage of the shooting Friday and said it plans to file a lawsuit “seeking accountability” for Clark’s death.
KXRO.com
Metal thieves arrested as Festival of Lights Parade was ongoing
Two suspects were arrested for stealing metals as hundreds were enjoying the Festival of Lights events over the weekend. The Montesano Police Department announced that on December 10, during the Festival of Lights Parade, Officer Martinez discovered two individuals had accessed a local business to steal precious metals and wire for scrapping.
Couple found shot dead in Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood were ‘joined at the hip,’ neighbor says
Flowers lined the doorstep of the home on Northeast Alameda Street Sunday where an elderly couple was found shot to death just one day earlier. Peter L. Reader Jr., 83, and Barbara Reader, 82, had lived in the home for almost 40 years, neighbors said. Officers responded to reports of...
