Claudio Castagnoli Recaptures ROH World Championship
It has been a torrid time for the Blackpool Combat Club in recent weeks but Claudio Castagnoli gave the group a reason to smile again as he reclaimed the ROH World Championship from Chris Jericho at Final Battle. Problems began in earnest for the group at AEW Full Gear when...
“Dax Is Underrated By All” – Jake Roberts Has High Praise For Dax Harwood
With 2022 nearly coming to a close, it is hard to deny that Dax Harwood has had an excellent year. The 38-year-old has competed in several critically acclaimed matches this year, earning the respect of fellow professionals and fans alike. Harwood is regularly featured as one-half of FTR with partner...
William Regal Responds To Recent Reports About His Status
After helping MJF win the AEW World Championship at Full Gear, William Regal was brutally attacked from behind by the new champion on the November 30th episode of AEW Dynamite. He was removed from the arena on a stretcher, indicating that he was being written off AEW television. Speculation immediately...
Kylie Rae Makes WWE Main Event Debut Under New Name
Kylie Rae has a smile to light up the world of professional wrestling, and now a whole new audience has the chance to be introduced to the former AEW and NWA star. Ahead of WWE Raw on December 12th, Kylie Rae made her debut as part of the WWE Main Event Tapings for the episode that will air on December 15th. The real life Briana Rae Sperry took on Dana Brooke in singles action on the show, but instead of using the name Kylie Rae, she entered to the name of Briana Ray instead.
Roman Reigns Passes Another Insane WWE Milestone
Roman Reigns is having an unparalleled run at the top of WWE as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and he has smashed through another milestone as his time at the top shows no signs of slowing down. Reigns has been on the run of his life at the top of WWE...
Eric Bischoff Claims WCW Couldn’t Make Any Money With Ric Flair Which Is Why He Signed Hulk Hogan
Despite the beef previously believed to be dead and buried, Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair have once again found themselves at odds. Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast To Be The Man, Flair branded Bischoff an “arrogant pr*ck,” who “f*cked him” every time he turned around. In a recent post of social media, Flair shared a clip of a promo from their rivalry in WCW. The promo took place on the September 14th, 1998 edition of WCW Monday Nitro. This was the first time that Flair had appeared since no-showing a taping that April. On the episode, the Nature Boy reformed the Four Horsemen and lambasted Bischoff, calling him an “a**hole,” a “liar, cheat and a scam” and finally a “son of a b*tch.”
Another Huge Tease That Alexa Bliss Will Rejoin Bray Wyatt [VIDEO]
Ever since Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE at Extreme Rules, speculation has abounded about whether he’ll be recruiting other performers into his rumored Wyatt 6 stable. NXT stars such as Joe Gacy and Grayson Waller teased joining the popular star, and many have wondered whether Alexa Bliss will be renewing her alliance with her former mentor.
Bobby Lashley Fired On WWE Raw
The main event of WWE Raw saw Bobby Lashley face off against Seth Rollins in singles action for a chance to become the number one contender to Austin Theory’s United States Championship. Both men have a storied history with both the title and with Theory himself. At WWE Money...
WWE Hall Of Famer Opens Up About Past Steroid Use
Steroids have been a hot topic in professional wrestling for decades. For years their use and distribution was an open secret and led to the famous ‘steroid trial’ involving then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in the early 1990s. One man who had a front row seat as more and...
WWE Star Sparks Speculation About Future – “I’ll Be On A Trip For A While”
Change is coming to WWE’s women’s division. Following the news that Sasha Banks is done with the company and heading to New Japan Pro Wrestling, it has been reported that creative are preparing for Charlotte Flair’s return to the ring. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss dropped the clearest hint...
Ronda Rousey Mocks WWE’s “Glitter Twins”
SmackDown Women’s Champion has taken aim at WWE’s “glitter twins” after the star suffered an uncharacteristic loss on SmackDown in a tag team match alongside long-time friend Shayna Baszler. On SmackDown in Pittsburgh, Rousey teamed with Baszler to face the team of Liv Morgan and Tegan...
Vince McMahon Intends To Make WWE Comeback
Despite facing two new legal demands from women who claim that he sexually assaulted them, Vince McMahon is reportedly planning to make a stunning WWE comeback. The report from the Wall Street Journal states that McMahon has told people close to him that he should never have retired. Vince McMahon...
Details Of Sasha Banks’ Astronomical NJPW Deal Revealed
Not only is Sasha Banks done with WWE and heading to New Japan Pro Wrestling, she is also going to be paid a staggering amount of money for her trouble. Following the news that the star will be at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January, it was reported that she will not be returning to WWE. Banks walked out of the May 16th episode of Monday Night Raw and hasn’t appeared for the company since. However, in recent weeks she has been pictured training in wrestling gyms around the world, sparking speculation that a return to action could be near.
WWE Returning To The UK In 2023
WWE have announced that they will be returning to the United Kingdom and Ireland in June 2023. The tour will be split into two parts and will feature Superstars from both Raw and SmackDown. Superstars from the red brand will be kicking things off on June 28th at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool before heading to the Utilita Arena in Sheffield 24-hours later. The Raw leg of the tour will end in Newcastle on June 30.
Road Dogg Elaborates On Why He Was Jealous Of Dwayne Johnson
Road Dogg has had a wrestling career that would be the envy of most with numerous championships, a place in the legendary group DX and a WWE Hall of Fame induction to his name. But now he has explained that from very early on, he was riddled with jealousy all because of a young Dwayne Johnson.
MJF Calls Out Paddy Pimblett At UFC 282
AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF has called out Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett whilst in attendance at UFC 282. MJF Calls Out Paddy Pimblett Whilst In Attendance At UFC 282. Fresh off his AEW World Heavyweight Championship win at Full Gear 2022, MJF has made headlines once again for his continued insults surrounding UFC Breakout Star of 2022 Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett.
Sasha Banks “Not Going Back” To WWE
A new report says Sasha Banks is “not going back” to WWE with the star now expected to make an appearance for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on the 4th of January in the Tokyo Dome. The future of Sasha Banks has remained a mystery...
WWE Raw Results – December 12th, 2022
The December 12th edition of WWE Raw emanates from the Fiserv Forum in Milwakuee, WI and is set to feature multiple number one contenders’ matches!. At WWE Survivor Series, Austin Theory defeated both Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins in a triple threat match to become a two-time WWE United States Champion. Rollins was the champion previously, having won the title from Lashley after The Almighty suffered an attack from Brock Lesnar on October 10th. Now, on the latest episode of WWE Raw, Rollins and Lashley will go head to head to determine who will be the first to face Theory in an attempt to regain the title.
Bray Wyatt Easter Egg Reveals He May Have Been Recruiting WWE Superstar For Several Months
The mystery around Bray Wyatt continues to grow. Alongside his issues with LA Knight, there has been speculation for months that Wyatt could be about to put together a new faction, the Wyatt 6. A number of stars have been linked with the group, while it was reported that Wyatt...
WWE Hall of Famer Says Mandy Rose Is “In A League Of Her Own”
Mandy Rose is achieving great success with her current run in NXT. Since joining the NXT roster in July of 2021, Rose has been featured prominently on-screen as one of the brand’s main attractions. Rose’s performances have now caught the eye of a beloved WWE Hall of Famer, who...
