itrwrestling.com
Eric Bischoff Claims WCW Couldn’t Make Any Money With Ric Flair Which Is Why He Signed Hulk Hogan
Despite the beef previously believed to be dead and buried, Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair have once again found themselves at odds. Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast To Be The Man, Flair branded Bischoff an “arrogant pr*ck,” who “f*cked him” every time he turned around. In a recent post of social media, Flair shared a clip of a promo from their rivalry in WCW. The promo took place on the September 14th, 1998 edition of WCW Monday Nitro. This was the first time that Flair had appeared since no-showing a taping that April. On the episode, the Nature Boy reformed the Four Horsemen and lambasted Bischoff, calling him an “a**hole,” a “liar, cheat and a scam” and finally a “son of a b*tch.”
Another Huge Tease That Alexa Bliss Will Rejoin Bray Wyatt [VIDEO]
Ever since Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE at Extreme Rules, speculation has abounded about whether he’ll be recruiting other performers into his rumored Wyatt 6 stable. NXT stars such as Joe Gacy and Grayson Waller teased joining the popular star, and many have wondered whether Alexa Bliss will be renewing her alliance with her former mentor.
Bobby Lashley Fired On WWE Raw
The main event of WWE Raw saw Bobby Lashley face off against Seth Rollins in singles action for a chance to become the number one contender to Austin Theory’s United States Championship. Both men have a storied history with both the title and with Theory himself. At WWE Money...
Claudio Castagnoli Recaptures ROH World Championship
It has been a torrid time for the Blackpool Combat Club in recent weeks but Claudio Castagnoli gave the group a reason to smile again as he reclaimed the ROH World Championship from Chris Jericho at Final Battle. Problems began in earnest for the group at AEW Full Gear when...
WWE Star Sparks Speculation About Future – “I’ll Be On A Trip For A While”
Change is coming to WWE’s women’s division. Following the news that Sasha Banks is done with the company and heading to New Japan Pro Wrestling, it has been reported that creative are preparing for Charlotte Flair’s return to the ring. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss dropped the clearest hint...
Ronda Rousey Mocks WWE’s “Glitter Twins”
SmackDown Women’s Champion has taken aim at WWE’s “glitter twins” after the star suffered an uncharacteristic loss on SmackDown in a tag team match alongside long-time friend Shayna Baszler. On SmackDown in Pittsburgh, Rousey teamed with Baszler to face the team of Liv Morgan and Tegan...
Vince McMahon Intends To Make WWE Comeback
Despite facing two new legal demands from women who claim that he sexually assaulted them, Vince McMahon is reportedly planning to make a stunning WWE comeback. The report from the Wall Street Journal states that McMahon has told people close to him that he should never have retired. Vince McMahon...
Details Of Sasha Banks’ Astronomical NJPW Deal Revealed
Not only is Sasha Banks done with WWE and heading to New Japan Pro Wrestling, she is also going to be paid a staggering amount of money for her trouble. Following the news that the star will be at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January, it was reported that she will not be returning to WWE. Banks walked out of the May 16th episode of Monday Night Raw and hasn’t appeared for the company since. However, in recent weeks she has been pictured training in wrestling gyms around the world, sparking speculation that a return to action could be near.
Bray Wyatt Easter Egg Reveals He May Have Been Recruiting WWE Superstar For Several Months
The mystery around Bray Wyatt continues to grow. Alongside his issues with LA Knight, there has been speculation for months that Wyatt could be about to put together a new faction, the Wyatt 6. A number of stars have been linked with the group, while it was reported that Wyatt...
“There Is Really No One As Complete As Me” – Former Intercontinental Champion Makes Bold Claim
The phrase “confidence is key” is commonly used in professional wrestling. If a wrestler is not confident in their abilities, it will be very challenging for that wrestler to achieve success. Confidence is certainly something that one former Intercontinental Champion is not lacking, however, as revealed in a...
Sgt. Slaughter Recalls Repairing His Relationship With Vince McMahon
After becoming a babyface in 1984, Sgt. Slaughter’s WWF career enjoyed a remarkable upswing. Now that he was dedicated to defending the honour of the United States, Slaughter quickly became the second most popular star in the Vince McMahon-led company behind only Hulk Hogan. However that momentum came to...
Sasha Banks “Not Going Back” To WWE
A new report says Sasha Banks is “not going back” to WWE with the star now expected to make an appearance for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on the 4th of January in the Tokyo Dome. The future of Sasha Banks has remained a mystery...
Seth Rollins Says The Shield May “Never Be That Close Again”
Seth Rollins has opened up about the relationship held by the three members of The Shield, admitting that he, Roman Reigns, and Jon Moxley may never be as close as they once were when they ran roughshod over WWE. Survivor Series 2012 is most notable for seeing the debut of...
Reported Reason Matt Riddle Was Written Off WWE Raw For Extended Absence
Last week, Matt Riddle teamed with Kevin Owens to take on The Usos in an attempt to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Riddle was scheduled to team with Elias on the show, but The Bloodline revealed at the beginning of WWE Raw that they’d attacked Elias prior to the bout, rendering him unable to compete.
“Dax Is Underrated By All” – Jake Roberts Has High Praise For Dax Harwood
With 2022 nearly coming to a close, it is hard to deny that Dax Harwood has had an excellent year. The 38-year-old has competed in several critically acclaimed matches this year, earning the respect of fellow professionals and fans alike. Harwood is regularly featured as one-half of FTR with partner...
Former WWE Writer Recalls Being Pranked By Vince McMahon During Celebrity Segment
During his tenure as WWE Chairman Vince McMahon rarely missed an opportunity to have fun at someone else’s expense. Sometimes this involved directly mocking them on television, on other occasions things were a little more subtle. Freddie Prinze Jr. enjoyed two runs with WWE as a writer and producer...
Steve Austin Once Refused To Do A Storyline Involving The Undertaker
By the time that mid-2001 rolled around Steve Austin was still one of the biggest stars in WWE side the likes of The Undertaker, Triple H and Kurt Angle. This meant that that Austin also had significant power backstage, something he wasn’t afraid to wield when he felt the occasion called for it.
Booker T Shoots Down The Idea Of Roman Reigns Vs. Steve Austin
Rumours continue to swirl around a potential in-ring comeback from Stone Cold Steve Austin. This has led some to wonder whether Austin could even step into the ring with Roman Reigns. However, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has claimed that a match between the pair wouldn’t be a good...
Details On NXT Plans For Solo Sikoa Before Main Roster Call-Up
Solo Sikoa is one of WWE’s fastest-rising stars. Since arriving on SmackDown in September, Sikoa has been positioned as a force to be reckoned with, being part of top heel faction The Bloodline. He was promoted to the main roster after a successful run in NXT, which saw him...
WWE Star Competing at Wrestle Kingdom
Wrestle Kingdom is NJPW’s biggest annual event. Every year the Japanese promotion fills the famous Tokyo Dome, putting on a show which always impresses with matches featuring a plethora of the company’s top performers. Wrestling fans are getting excited for the next Wrestling Kingdom event, which is just...
