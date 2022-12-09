Read full article on original website
2 Kilos of Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic StopBronxVoiceQueens, NY
New Jersey To Increase Police Presence After Violent Crime ActivitiesAbdul GhaniLinden, NJ
Hochul announces new Hate and Bias Prevention Unit at meeting with Jewish leaders
The new Hate and Bias Prevention Unit will address the rising tide of anti-Semitic and other hate crimes in the state.
NY1
Gov. Kathy Hochul announces new unit to combat hate and antisemitism
The mayor and governor visited a synagogue Monday to discuss a troubling rise in antisemitism. Gov. Kathy Hochul also announced Monday a new task force that will deal with intolerance and hate. What You Need To Know. Gov. Kathy Hochul says the Bias and Hatred Prevention Unit will be located...
Racist response to my City Council testimony is exactly why Asian Americans are waking up to politics
I testified Thursday against the City Council Fair Chance for Housing Act, my second time in Council Chambers. The first was in May 2019 when I spoke personally and passionately about protecting New York City’s specialized high schools. The bill, also known as Int. 632, is another City Council measure designed to protect lawbreakers at the expense of the law-abiding. It would prohibit criminal background checks on prospective tenants and buyers of residential housing. After testifying, I left City Hall. It wasn’t until hours later that I heard the racist response to my testimony from Douglas Powell, who spoke on behalf of...
amny.com
Former Queens legislator Mark Weprin gets new role with Invenergy
One of the country’s leading developers for sustainable energy Invenergy, has named former City Council and Assembly Member Mark S. Weprin as its new vice president of New York governmental affairs. At Invenergy, Weprin will lead the company’s engagement with New York State’s elected officials, governmental agencies and other...
Even as the wealthy flee NY, progressives push to punish them more
A new city analysis shows that a huge chunk of high-income earners fled in 2020. Yet progressives refuse to hear the alarm bell: They’re pushing to “tax the rich” yet again instead. The study by the city’s Independent Budget Office shows a 10% plunge in taxpayers who made over $750,000, and 6% of those with incomes between $150,000 and $750,000. These now-former New Yorkers will no longer pay hefty taxes to the city or state, leaving significantly less revenue to fund progressives’ pet projects. Kathryn Wylde of the Partnership for New York City calls the trend “ominous.” Clearly, many taxpayers fled to...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Lester Chang addresses Brooklyn residency questions during rally
SUNSET PARK — Assemblymember-elect Lester Chang and supporters gathered at Sunset Park on Saturday, Dec. 10 to reaffirm that he is a Brooklyn resident and share outrage that the state Assembly is seeking to challenge his seat due to their residency concerns. In November, Chang defeated longtime Democratic Assemblymember...
NY1
Morning Briefing: Subway crime City Council hearing splits officials; governor announces new antisemitism task force
Good morning, New York City. Here's what you need to know today. The sunshine will be deceiving today. While it will be a clear one, temperatures will struggle to get to 40 degrees. Hourly Forecast | Interactive Radar. Around NYC. 1. NYPD, MTA say they're turning the tide on subway...
insidernj.com
Essex Democrats Remember Beloved Party Leader Ray Durkin
WEST ORANGE – The numbers make the case undeniable (nearly 300K registered Dems, with the biggest county by county plurality), but a ceremony here on Friday made another case for why Essex dominates: reverential memory for its own history. It helps perhaps when the late Ray Durkin forms the...
New York City Honors ‘Central Park Five’ by Renaming Park Entrance
New York City has decided to rename a corner of its most iconic park to honor the Central Park Five, who were wrongfully convicted for a brutal attack and rape of a twilight jogger in 1989. The northeast corner of Central Park will now be known as the “Gate of the Exonerated,” with its new name adorned on a large sandstone wall at the spot that the five Black and Latino youths entered the park that evening. The symbolic act adds to a growing list of reparations offered to the group of men, who previously received a $41 million settlement with the city, and were the subjects of numerous award-winning documentaries and a Pulitzer-prize winning opera. The group, who were given sentences ranging from six to 12 years over the false charges, were exonerated in 2002 after serial rapist and murderer Matias Reyes admitted to the crime. “Every time people go by the gate and remember what happened here, even after we are gone, our story will enlighten people,” said one of the Five, Yusef Salaam, according to The New York Times.Read it at The New York Times
Homeless New Yorkers tell why they avoid shelters: The 'drama' is part of it
A homeless encampment in Lower Manhattan sits empty. As Mayor Eric Adams ramps up his plans to address rising homelessness, homeless New Yorkers explain why they’d rather live on streets instead of city shelters. [ more › ]
Brooklyn man dodges prison after molesting woman on JFK flight
A Brooklyn man convicted of fondling a sleeping woman aboard an international flight to JFK Airport dodged prison time — thanks to a lenient federal judge. Daniel Katz, 36, was sentenced last week to one year of probation — including three months of unmonitored home detention — and 75 hours of community service for the creepy 2018 sky-high molestation of the 25-year-old woman, according to federal court records. Federal prosecutors had asked US District Judge Frederic Block, known for previous controversial decisions, to throw Katz behind bars for up to 21 months after his June 2021 jury conviction on charges of abusive...
‘Made in New York': This Movie Made Over $700M and Broke This State Record!
It's common knowledge that California is home to Hollywood, otherwise known as the premier location in the United States for the filming and production of movies. That said, New York has seen a number of movies filmed within its state lines. Come to find out, some of the most lucrative...
NJ’s Freed Slave House is up for sale, raising fears its history won’t be honored
This home on Claremont Avenue in Montclair was formerly owned by James Howe. It was bequeathed to Howe by his former enslaver, Maj. Nathaniel Crane The home was bequeathed to James Howe by Maj. Nathanial Crane, his former enslaver and a member of Montclair, N.J.'s founding family. [ more › ]
Manchester residents confused over campaign newspaper with ties to Trump, Christie, Convicted Chairman and Developers
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Newspaper mailed to Manchester residents caused a bit of confusion in the community ahead of the Tuesday run-off election between Robert Arace and Robert Hudak for mayor. The paper, named The Manchester Messenger, was not published by any local news agencies. Instead, it was a campaign mailer published by the Arace campaign to appear as a legitimate newspaper. You won’t be seeing another edition of the Manchester Messenger. Hudak had a suggestion for residents who received the paper. Throw it out. “This week, I learned a lot about myself,” Mayor Hudak said about the fake The post Manchester residents confused over campaign newspaper with ties to Trump, Christie, Convicted Chairman and Developers appeared first on Shore News Network.
urbancny.com
Attorney General James Announces Arrests in New York City Deed Theft Ring
The above three individuals impersonated homeowners and have yet to be found. Images have been taken from falsified identification cards. Five Individuals Stole Homes Owned by Elderly and Vulnerable Residents in Southeast Queens. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of five members of...
NY1
Mayor launches action plan after largest public policy survey in city history
On Tuesday, the city announced its action plan for tackling some of the city’s most pressing issues based on data collected by a massive public issues survey known as NYC Speaks. The action plan consists of five focus areas, known as “North Stars,” that range from helping the formerly...
NYPD cops defect to small Connecticut force with higher pay: ‘Morale is horrible’
The NYPD’s loss is Danbury, Conn.’s gain. Six of the nine cops just hired by the Connecticut town’s police force are former NYPD officers — the latest proof of the flood of Finest from New York City to greener pastures, according to the local News-Times. Danbury is a sleepy city 50 miles north of the Big Apple — with a fraction of the crime rate and better pay for its officers. The newly minted Connecticut cops will make between $63,900 and $74,400 a year, according to a job listing for the town at PoliceApp.com. The NYPD’s starting salary is $42,500, jumping to...
Why so-called ‘safe injection’ sites put NYC communities in danger
Just over a year ago, New York City opened the nation’s first “safe injection” sites (SIS) — two taxpayer-funded locations (one in Harlem, the other in Washington Heights) where people can use drugs while overseen by a medic. Supporters claim that allowing drug addicts to shoot up with clean needles in a supervised setting is the most compassionate way to “reduce negative consequences associated with drug use” They argue these sites will address the nation’s growing addiction crisis, which claimed the lives of 109,000 Americans in 2022 — a 44% increase over 2020. To the surprise of few who understand these...
Push to landmark former Black school in NYC sees movement
NEW YORK - A local historian has made it his mission to landmark one of the city's last standing schools for Black children from the 1800s. The plan to save the vacant building in Chelsea may finally be moving forward after years of waiting.At 128 W. 17th St., surrounded by new nods to the past, lies a true original."One of the things that first struck me as unique about the building was that it's here," remarked Eric K. Washington.Washington stumbled upon the surprise while researching James H. Williams, a notable alum of the former Colored School No. 4. Scouring public...
New York City Appoints First Black Woman as First Deputy Mayor
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has appointed the first Black woman to serve as First Deputy Mayor in New York. Sheena Wright will take on the post in January and will replace First Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo who resigned from the role in November. Wright’s appointment marks a continuous streak of women – specifically women of color – being selected for senior-level appointments within the executive office.
