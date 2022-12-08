ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTOP

Museum of Illusions opens in CityCenterDC

A museum has opened in D.C. that’s dedicated to boggling your mind. Opened Dec. 13, the Museum of Illusions has more than 50 exhibits focused on the fascinating world of optical illusions, brain teasers and puzzles. The museum includes exhibits such as the Vortex Tunnel, which causes the visitor...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Ashburn native prepares to compete in Miss America pageant

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Victoria Chuah has been a performer since she started dancing ballet at 18 months old, and next week she will be on one of America’s biggest stages.
ASHBURN, VA
WTOP

Bowser to deploy snow team ahead of possible freezing rain Thursday

Mayor Muriel Bowser said D.C. will deploy the District Snow Team at 7 p.m. Tuesday to treat bridges, highways, overpasses and roadways in preparation for the freezing rain that’s in the Thursday morning forecast. Temperatures are anticipated to be in the freezing range until 10 a.m. Thursday. Bowser said...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

TSA stops Florida woman with loaded gun at Dulles

A Transportation Security Administration officer at Dulles International Airport stopped a Florida woman from bringing a loaded 9 mm handgun onto her flight Friday. The weapon was found when the woman’s carry-on baggage went through an X-ray machine at a security checkpoint Friday. The woman, who was cited on...
DULLES, VA
WTOP

2 indicted, including former superintendent, in Loudoun Co. schools probe

The former superintendent and spokesman for the school system in Loudoun County, Virginia, have been indicted by a special grand jury. Former superintendent Scott Ziegler has been charged with one count of misdemeanor false publication, one count of misdemeanor prohibited conduct and one count of misdemeanor penalizing an employee for a court appearance, the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares said in a statement Monday; spokesman Wayde Byard has been indicted on one count of felony perjury.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Northern Va. residents face aftermath of trash collection company’s abrupt shutdown

After one Northern Virginia trash provider’s abrupt shutdown, customers across Fairfax and Loudoun counties were left to their own devices, trying to find new services. Virginia resident Amanda Poline finally found a new provider after five weeks of watching her trash pile up. Poline was on her own following the sudden closure of Haulin’ Trash, which previously provided trash pickup services.
WTOP

Scooter driver killed in Southeast DC crash

A man was killed Friday night after his motorized scooter collided with a car in Southeast D.C., authorities said. In a news release, District police said around 11 p.m. Friday night, 30-year-old Jonathan Plater of Lanham, Maryland, was riding a Honda PCX 150 scooter northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Southeast.
LANHAM, MD
WTOP

70-year-old woman dies after being hit by driver in Va. crosswalk

A 70-year-old woman struck by a driver in an SUV last month as she tried to cross the street in Springfield, Virginia, has died, police say. Ly Tran, of Springfield, died Dec. 4 after being struck Nov. 15 in the intersection at Kings Park Drive and Braddock Road, Fairfax County police said in a news release Tuesday.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
WTOP

Charles Co. man charged in domestic homicide case

Authorities in Charles County, Maryland, arrested a man Friday in connection to his wife’s death. In a statement, officers said 33-year-old Travis Edward Paschal Wood of Waldorf, Maryland, walked into the Charles County Sheriff’s Office District III Station shortly after 1 p.m. and requested officers visit his home in the 2300 block of Tawny Drive.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

