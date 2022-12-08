Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MoCo BOE Unanimously Approves More Professional Days and Fewer Disruption: MCPS 2023-2024 School CalendarHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening eventKristen WaltersHerndon, VA
WTOP
Museum of Illusions opens in CityCenterDC
A museum has opened in D.C. that’s dedicated to boggling your mind. Opened Dec. 13, the Museum of Illusions has more than 50 exhibits focused on the fascinating world of optical illusions, brain teasers and puzzles. The museum includes exhibits such as the Vortex Tunnel, which causes the visitor...
WTOP
Handel’s ‘Messiah,’ financed by slave trade, will raise money for Black church in Potomac
Handel’s “Messiah” is performed by orchestras every Christmas with its famed “Hallelujah” chorus, but when the National Philharmonic learned that the 18th century piece was in fact financed by the slave trade, Music Director Piotr Gajewski knew he had to do something. “National Philharmonic has...
WTOP
Ashburn native prepares to compete in Miss America pageant
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Victoria Chuah has been a performer since she started dancing ballet at 18 months old, and next week she will be on one of America’s biggest stages.
WTOP
As ice storm heads to DC area, here are some common pitfalls to avoid
As the first ice storm of the season descends upon the D.C. area’s northern and western suburbs during the midweek, there are important reminders to keep you safe before, during and after the storm. Also, there are misconceptions to remember as you navigate the first ice storm of the...
WTOP
Bowser to deploy snow team ahead of possible freezing rain Thursday
Mayor Muriel Bowser said D.C. will deploy the District Snow Team at 7 p.m. Tuesday to treat bridges, highways, overpasses and roadways in preparation for the freezing rain that’s in the Thursday morning forecast. Temperatures are anticipated to be in the freezing range until 10 a.m. Thursday. Bowser said...
WTOP
TSA stops Florida woman with loaded gun at Dulles
A Transportation Security Administration officer at Dulles International Airport stopped a Florida woman from bringing a loaded 9 mm handgun onto her flight Friday. The weapon was found when the woman’s carry-on baggage went through an X-ray machine at a security checkpoint Friday. The woman, who was cited on...
WTOP
2 indicted, including former superintendent, in Loudoun Co. schools probe
The former superintendent and spokesman for the school system in Loudoun County, Virginia, have been indicted by a special grand jury. Former superintendent Scott Ziegler has been charged with one count of misdemeanor false publication, one count of misdemeanor prohibited conduct and one count of misdemeanor penalizing an employee for a court appearance, the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares said in a statement Monday; spokesman Wayde Byard has been indicted on one count of felony perjury.
WTOP
Northern Va. residents face aftermath of trash collection company’s abrupt shutdown
After one Northern Virginia trash provider’s abrupt shutdown, customers across Fairfax and Loudoun counties were left to their own devices, trying to find new services. Virginia resident Amanda Poline finally found a new provider after five weeks of watching her trash pile up. Poline was on her own following the sudden closure of Haulin’ Trash, which previously provided trash pickup services.
WTOP
Scooter driver killed in Southeast DC crash
A man was killed Friday night after his motorized scooter collided with a car in Southeast D.C., authorities said. In a news release, District police said around 11 p.m. Friday night, 30-year-old Jonathan Plater of Lanham, Maryland, was riding a Honda PCX 150 scooter northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Southeast.
WTOP
Guilty plea expected in Va. school bus abduction of 9-year-old girl
A Virginia man who was indicted on four felony counts in the abduction of a 9-year-old girl is expected to plead guilty, WTOP has learned. Online court records show 35-year-old Steven Randall Williams is expected to enter a plea on Feb. 17, 2023, in Stafford County Circuit Court. The reported...
WTOP
Annapolis man found guilty in stray-bullet killing of midshipman’s mom
After more than three hours of deliberating, a jury has found an Annapolis man guilty of firing the stray bullet that killed a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman’s mother last year. Angelo Harrod, 31, was found guilty of more than 10 charges, which included first- and second- degree murder. Prosecutors...
WTOP
Man accused in Montgomery Co. gas station killing to be charged in deaths of woman, unborn child found in his apartment
The Silver Spring, Maryland, man accused of killing a gas station clerk in White Oak last week will remain held without bond as his competency is evaluated. Torrey Moore made his first court appearance on Monday on charges connected with the killing. Also on Monday, Montgomery County prosecutors announced they...
WTOP
70-year-old woman dies after being hit by driver in Va. crosswalk
A 70-year-old woman struck by a driver in an SUV last month as she tried to cross the street in Springfield, Virginia, has died, police say. Ly Tran, of Springfield, died Dec. 4 after being struck Nov. 15 in the intersection at Kings Park Drive and Braddock Road, Fairfax County police said in a news release Tuesday.
WTOP
Charles Co. man charged in domestic homicide case
Authorities in Charles County, Maryland, arrested a man Friday in connection to his wife’s death. In a statement, officers said 33-year-old Travis Edward Paschal Wood of Waldorf, Maryland, walked into the Charles County Sheriff’s Office District III Station shortly after 1 p.m. and requested officers visit his home in the 2300 block of Tawny Drive.
