WJFW-TV
Annual Christmas Party returns to Tomahawk
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - The Kinship of Tomahawk held their annual Christmas Party at the Inshalla Country Club. This is the first time holding an in person party in two years due to COVID-19. Prior to this year drive by gift handouts was how the annual event took place.. However Executive Director, Patti Hilgendorf says she is happy that the event is back to normal. "It’s really exciting we have over 70 child in the program and so we probably have 80% of them here today, so it’s really exciting to all be back together again," said Hilgendorf.
WJFW-TV
Tomahawk Christmas tree producer rustles with rising cost, demand
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - Demands for Christmas trees are at an all-time high, there’s actually a tree shortage throughout the country," said Edward Steigerwaldt. "Theres not enough trees to supply the market, there's not enough trees to supply the market," he said. At Steigerwaldt Land Services in Tomahawk, there are plenty of trees even though prices are still higher, Edward Steigerwaldt says his input costs are up. "There’s a lot that goes on with it, but the things that are really making a difference this year. It comes to fertilizer which are really important, chemicals and all the time we spend for grass control," said Edward.
WJFW-TV
ADRC Resource Specialist - Antigo - 3354339
JOB DUTIES: Full-time (40 hr./week) professional position assisting adults who are elderly and/or disabled and their families who are dealing with varied issues and concerns related to aging, disabilities, and long-term care. Employee assists customers in identifying needs, determines program eligibility through assessments and functional screens, and links customers to community services and resources so that they may live with dignity, respect, health, and purpose. Position will work closely with community partners to develop collaborative relationships to ensure proper referrals and work together to serve older adults and adults with disabilities.
WJFW-TV
Crandon's Veterans Memorial Park to be filled with trees thanks to DNR urban forestry grant
CRANDON, Wis. (WJFW) - A recent grant is bringing more greenery to Wisconsin through the D.N.R.'s urban forestry program. After years of having issues with flooding, the grounds of Crandon's Veterans Memorial Park were cleared in 2021. Since elevating the ground level of the campsite, it's almost time for trees to go back up, just in time for the urban forestry grant.
WJFW-TV
Maintenance Mechanic - 3354830
JOB DUTIES: Due to growth and recent expansion, Weinbrenner Shoe Company in Merrill, WI is looking for motivated candidates to fill a Maintenance Mechanic position. The Maintenance Mechanic will be responsible for the maintenance and troubleshooting of equipment, installation and testing of systems and equipment, in additional to performing preventative maintenance on various devices. Promote and operate within a continuous improvement environment to reduce waste, improve efficiencies, increase throughput, and create a positive work environment. Ensure that all new machines, methods, and processes if implemented are put into effective use. Conduct preventative maintenance to mechanical devices. Detect malfunctions through observation. Repair broken or faulty machine parts. Work with supervisors and maintenance personnel in a productive, professional manner. Monitor and report on project progress. Follow safety rules and regulations. Maintain a safe and clean work environment.
WJFW-TV
Accountant - 3355087
JOB DUTIES: Oneida County is accepting applications for the position of Accountant. This full-time salaried position assists the Finance Director in monitoring and maintaining all financial activities for the County. This includes preparing journal entries and financial reports, responding to auditor inquiries and requests, oversight of accounts payables functions, and assisting with budget activity and financial related functions. This position offers the unique opportunity to be part of the implementation team to replace and upgrade the County's 25+ year old financial system with a new, web-based, real-time solution. This position will have an in-office / remote hybrid work schedule based on the Oneida County Courthouse in Rhinelander, Wisconsin.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin deer farm tests positive for CWD, baiting & feeding ban goes into effect soon
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials confirmed that a farm-raised deer on a deer farm in northern Wisconsin tested positive for a contagious and fatal disease. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was recently notified of the positive Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) test result by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
WSAW
Marshfield Clinic, Aspirus facing challenges in preparing for surge in “Tripledemic” illnesses
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - “It appears that we are going to be in for a very tricky season,” says Jeff Wicklander, Senior Vice President, Aspirus Inc. Cold and flu season is always a busy time for hospitals. But like most hospitals across the nation, Marshfield Clinic and Aspirus are fighting significant staff shortages at a time when staff is needed most.
Wausau area obituaries December 9, 2022
Roland “Junior” Zerneke, Jr. Roland Zerneke, Jr., 77. Our beloved Husband and Father passed away on December 7, 2022, in Wausau. Junior was born on August 23, 1945, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Roland and Margaret (Brummond) Zerneke. In 1970, he took over his father’s business for 32 years until ill health forced his retirement, Westside Battery and Electric. His brother Billy later joined in the business. He was longtime member of Westside Businessman’s Associations. He met the love of his life, Antoinette “Peggy” Loos in 1967. They were united in marriage on May 17, 1969, and shared 53 years together.
WSAW
Merrill Police recieve 17 calls from scammers
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Staff from the Merrill Police Department say they are not immune from receiving calls from scammers. Between Thursday and Friday, the police department’s front desk receive 17 calls from scammers. “Some claiming we won Publisher’s Clearinghouse. Some claiming they were Medicare affiliated. Sometimes they claim...
Fox11online.com
One Wisconsin county listed as 'high' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- One Wisconsin county has been moved into the "high" level for COVID-19 activity. Iron county in northern Wisconsin is the state's only county with this escalated activity, according to the latest map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At this level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask or respirator and advises those who may be considered high risk to consider avoid public, non-essential activities indoors.
wearegreenbay.com
THC-infused candy bags and $70K in cash found during Fond du Lac traffic stop, Langlade Co. man arrested
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Fond du Lac arrested a Langlade County man during a traffic stop after finding a loaded gun, 29 bags of THC-infused candy, and roughly $70,000 in cash. In a Facebook post, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office states that the...
WJFW-TV
NOAA weather radio tower in Rhinelander is down at this time; other towers in the Green Bay region still working
GREEN BAY (WJFW) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Green Bay announced that the NOAA weather transmitter in Rhinelander is out of service at this time. The transmitter that is currently down is the WNG565 tower. Technicians are currently awaiting a replacement part to make the necessary repair. There...
WJFW-TV
Northland Pines and Vilas Co. Sheriff's Office investigated a threat Monday
EAGLE RIVER (WJFW) - The Northland Pines School District and the Vilas Co. Sheriff's Department investigated a school threat today involving two students. District Administrator Scott Foster released a statement to parents and Newswatch 12 saying:. "The Northland Pines School District administrative staff, in partnership with the Vilas County Sheriff's...
WJFW-TV
Price County woman who tried to swim across the Flambeau River to evade police has pleaded no contest
PHILLIPS (WJFW) - A Price County woman who tried to swim across the Flambeau River in 2019 following a police chase has pleaded no contest to multiple charges. Winter Mitcham, 44, was arrested following a police chase in Aug. 2019. Mitcham was charged with four felony counts from an August...
WJFW-TV
White Lake cancelling their girls' varsity basketball season
WHTIE LAKE (WJFW) - The White Lake Girl's Basketball team has canceled their season because of a player shortage. According to a Facebook post, the team will still be looking to scrimmage a few teams in the next couple of months, but will not be officially participating in a regular season.
spmetrowire.com
NWS: Portage Co. under winter storm watch
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a winter storm watch for Portage, Marathon, Lincoln, and Wood counties until midnight on Dec. 15. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, with 2-5 inches of snow and two-tenths of an inch of ice. The storm is also expected to bring wind gusts as high as 40 miles an hour, NWS said.
