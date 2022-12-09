Read full article on original website
wglt.org
Older evidence poses challenges in Jamie Snow murder case
Dated technology abandoned by police investigators decades ago is creating an issue for lawyers for Jamie Snow as they scrutinize materials in Snow’s bid to prove his innocence in the shooting death of William Little. Snow was convicted in 2001 of killing the Bloomington gas station attendant during a...
Would-be shoplifter facing gun charge after GPD dispatched to Walmart
Galesburg Police on Saturday, December 3rd responded to Walmart for a report of retail theft in progress. Officers learned that the male subject was attempting to do a “ticket switch” which is an ongoing scam of people scanning the barcode of a less-expensive item while at the self-checkout. The 42-year-old male subject had departed in a U-Haul van before officers arrived. Employees were able to retrieve all the merchandise the man attempted to steal. While en route, officers located the van and the male driver near Morton Avenue and Walsh Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The man told police he didn’t have a driver’s license, and that he just left Walmart after being accused of theft. The man was placed under arrest and police located several barcodes from Walmart in the man’s pocket. Inside the U-Haul, officers located a 12 gauge shotgun, a HiPoint 9mm firearm, several small mopeds, power tools, as well as numerous keys, locks, and a crowbar. The man refused to speak to police and was transported to the Knox County Jail. He was charged with Driving on a Suspended License, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
Central Illinois Proud
1470 WMBD
25newsnow.com
Shots fired at apartment complex Saturday in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Normal Police Department is investigating a shooting incident after a woman says she woke up to bullet holes in her apartment, Saturday. Sgt. Jeff Longfellow says police were called to the 700 block of N Golfcrest around 10:45 am to a report of shots fired. After arriving, police were unable to find any evidence.
Central Illinois Proud
Teen shot in Peoria Friday, no suspect yet
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 16-year-old male was shot multiple times on Friday afternoon, and Peoria Police are still looking for whoever did it. According to a PPD press release, officers responded to the 3400 block of Fallen Oak just after 1:30 p.m. Friday on a report of shots fired.
1470 WMBD
Grand jury files charges in two cases
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury filed single counts against two area residents in two separate cases this week. Peoria County Court records indicate Travis Close, 32, pleaded guilty during an arraignment Thursday to a Class-X felony charge of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault. Close was indicted by...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Teen injured in mid-afternoon shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – A 16-year-old is injured following a call of shots being fired Friday afternoon on the edge of Central Peoria. Peoria Police say the call came around 1:30 p.m. on West Fallen Oak, across from Lexington Hill Apartments. The teen was found inside an apartment at that...
1470 WMBD
Woman not facing Drug Induced Homicide charge following arrest Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria County Circuit Court records indicate a Peoria woman is so far not facing the charge of Drug-Induced Homicide she was booked on, but officials remain concerned nonetheless. Sharon Lucy, 58 and who has a lengthy arrest history in Peoria County, was booked Tuesday on that...
KWQC
Man charged in hit-and-run crash, vehicle chase with police in Kewanee
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Neponset man was arrested earlier this week after police say he led police on a vehicle chase in Bureau County and Kewanee. Kewanee police on Wednesday responded to the 600 block of North Jackson Street for a report of an intentional hit-and-run crash. Officers learned...
Central Illinois Proud
Trial delayed for man accused of Daddio’s murder
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The trial date for a Bloomington man of shooting and killing one woman and injuring another is once again delayed. Michael Bakana, 43 will now face a jury trial for his alleged murder of Mariah Petracca, 22 on January 9th, 2023. Bakana is accused of shooting and killing Petracca in January 2021 outside of Daddio’s nightclub in downtown Bloomington.
1470 WMBD
Another PPD gun buy-back ends early with dozens of unwanted firearms collected
PEORIA, Ill. — Another gun buy-back event in Peoria started and ended fast, with nearly another 90 firearms collected by local police. Peoria Police say people were already lined up by the time the buy-back started on Saturday. According to 25 News, it was all over within an hour.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Another Pontiac Correctional Center Correctional Officer attacked
PONTIAC (25 News Now) - A day after a union picket over safety at the Pontiac Correctional Center, we’re told another Correctional Officer was injured at the facility. The AFSCME Union President tells 25 News, again, it was an officer, and inmate incident just before 10 AM Thursday. That...
wmay.com
Body Found, Believed To Be That Of Missing Woman
Menard County authorities say a body pulled from the Sangamon River Sunday afternoon is believed to be that of a missing woman from Springfield. The 76-year-old woman was reported missing Friday, and her vehicle was parked near the river in Petersburg later that day. After an extensive search, personnel in a rescue boat spotted the body in the water around 4 Sunday afternoon.
1027superhits.com
UPDATE: Woman wanted for Woodford County Attempted Murder
EUREKA, Ill. – More details are being released about a case in Woodford County where a woman is wanted for Attempted Murder. Woodford County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dennis Tipsword says deputies were called to a hit-and-run accident early Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Kappa Men’s Club.
wjbc.com
1 dead after single-car crash in southeast Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Coroner has released the name of the fatal crash victim from Friday evening in Bloomington. The victim was 19-year-old Rowan B. Rumley of Bloomington. The autopsy indicates that Rumley died from multiple blunt injuries after hitting a concrete barrier with his car. The crash...
walls102.com
Ottawa man arrested for alleged cocaine sales
OTTAWA – An Ottawa man has been taken into custody after an investigation into purported cocaine sales in Ottawa. According to the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, with the assistance of the Ottawa Police Department on Wednesday, they arrested 39-year-old Jeffrey M. Heth at his residence for Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a Class 2 Felony. He was transported to the LaSalle County Jail where his bond was set at $500,000.
Fraudulent charge leaves Peoria shelter in need of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A compromised debit card leaves a Peoria animal shelter with a critical need for food. Without access to its funds, PFS Shelter (PFS) leaders are hoping the community will help support their cause while they wait for a replacement card. The shelter is asking for dry cat and kitten food but […]
Central Illinois Proud
1027superhits.com
