ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wglt.org

Older evidence poses challenges in Jamie Snow murder case

Dated technology abandoned by police investigators decades ago is creating an issue for lawyers for Jamie Snow as they scrutinize materials in Snow’s bid to prove his innocence in the shooting death of William Little. Snow was convicted in 2001 of killing the Bloomington gas station attendant during a...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Would-be shoplifter facing gun charge after GPD dispatched to Walmart

Galesburg Police on Saturday, December 3rd responded to Walmart for a report of retail theft in progress. Officers learned that the male subject was attempting to do a “ticket switch” which is an ongoing scam of people scanning the barcode of a less-expensive item while at the self-checkout. The 42-year-old male subject had departed in a U-Haul van before officers arrived. Employees were able to retrieve all the merchandise the man attempted to steal. While en route, officers located the van and the male driver near Morton Avenue and Walsh Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The man told police he didn’t have a driver’s license, and that he just left Walmart after being accused of theft. The man was placed under arrest and police located several barcodes from Walmart in the man’s pocket. Inside the U-Haul, officers located a 12 gauge shotgun, a HiPoint 9mm firearm, several small mopeds, power tools, as well as numerous keys, locks, and a crowbar. The man refused to speak to police and was transported to the Knox County Jail. He was charged with Driving on a Suspended License, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Chillicothe car crash victim identified

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified 44-year-old Katherine “Katie” Wright of Chillicothe as the victim of a deadly car crash on Friday night. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene after her vehicle left the road and rolled multiple times. She was...
CHILLICOTHE, IL
1470 WMBD

Coroner identifies victim in fatal Chillicothe accident

PEORIA, Ill. – A Chillicothe woman has been identified as the victim in Friday afternoon’s fatal crash in that city. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says an autopsy of Katherine “Katie” Wright, 44, determined she died instantly of multiple blunt-force trauma injuries. Wright’s vehicle, authorities say,...
CHILLICOTHE, IL
25newsnow.com

Shots fired at apartment complex Saturday in Normal

NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Normal Police Department is investigating a shooting incident after a woman says she woke up to bullet holes in her apartment, Saturday. Sgt. Jeff Longfellow says police were called to the 700 block of N Golfcrest around 10:45 am to a report of shots fired. After arriving, police were unable to find any evidence.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Teen shot in Peoria Friday, no suspect yet

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 16-year-old male was shot multiple times on Friday afternoon, and Peoria Police are still looking for whoever did it. According to a PPD press release, officers responded to the 3400 block of Fallen Oak just after 1:30 p.m. Friday on a report of shots fired.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Grand jury files charges in two cases

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury filed single counts against two area residents in two separate cases this week. Peoria County Court records indicate Travis Close, 32, pleaded guilty during an arraignment Thursday to a Class-X felony charge of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault. Close was indicted by...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Teen injured in mid-afternoon shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – A 16-year-old is injured following a call of shots being fired Friday afternoon on the edge of Central Peoria. Peoria Police say the call came around 1:30 p.m. on West Fallen Oak, across from Lexington Hill Apartments. The teen was found inside an apartment at that...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Trial delayed for man accused of Daddio’s murder

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The trial date for a Bloomington man of shooting and killing one woman and injuring another is once again delayed. Michael Bakana, 43 will now face a jury trial for his alleged murder of Mariah Petracca, 22 on January 9th, 2023. Bakana is accused of shooting and killing Petracca in January 2021 outside of Daddio’s nightclub in downtown Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wmay.com

Body Found, Believed To Be That Of Missing Woman

Menard County authorities say a body pulled from the Sangamon River Sunday afternoon is believed to be that of a missing woman from Springfield. The 76-year-old woman was reported missing Friday, and her vehicle was parked near the river in Petersburg later that day. After an extensive search, personnel in a rescue boat spotted the body in the water around 4 Sunday afternoon.
PETERSBURG, IL
1027superhits.com

UPDATE: Woman wanted for Woodford County Attempted Murder

EUREKA, Ill. – More details are being released about a case in Woodford County where a woman is wanted for Attempted Murder. Woodford County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dennis Tipsword says deputies were called to a hit-and-run accident early Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Kappa Men’s Club.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
wjbc.com

1 dead after single-car crash in southeast Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Coroner has released the name of the fatal crash victim from Friday evening in Bloomington. The victim was 19-year-old Rowan B. Rumley of Bloomington. The autopsy indicates that Rumley died from multiple blunt injuries after hitting a concrete barrier with his car. The crash...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
walls102.com

Ottawa man arrested for alleged cocaine sales

OTTAWA – An Ottawa man has been taken into custody after an investigation into purported cocaine sales in Ottawa. According to the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, with the assistance of the Ottawa Police Department on Wednesday, they arrested 39-year-old Jeffrey M. Heth at his residence for Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a Class 2 Felony. He was transported to the LaSalle County Jail where his bond was set at $500,000.
OTTAWA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Fraudulent charge leaves Peoria shelter in need of donations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A compromised debit card leaves a Peoria animal shelter with a critical need for food. Without access to its funds, PFS Shelter (PFS) leaders are hoping the community will help support their cause while they wait for a replacement card. The shelter is asking for dry cat and kitten food but […]
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

One person dead after traffic crash in Chillicothe

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A driver was pronounced deceased on scene in a one-vehicle crash early Friday evening. At approximately 4:18 p.m., Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash in the 5900 block of E. Hart Lane. The 44-year-old female driver was ejected from their car. THIS STORY...
CHILLICOTHE, IL
1027superhits.com

Woman dies in crash near Chillicothe

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — A woman was killed late Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash near Chillicothe. Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 4:15 p.m. to E. Hart Lane, near N. Benedict Street. Sheriff Chris Watkins said the 44-year old woman was ejected from her vehicle, which...
CHILLICOTHE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy