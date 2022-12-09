ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT-TV

Christmas Lights: Memorial Parkway in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Memorial Parkway in Huntsville. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

198 Churches Disaffiliate from UMC

The ongoing United Methodist Church split saw new revelations on Saturday. The ongoing United Methodist Church split saw new revelations on Saturday. The governor has TikTok on her mind. HHF Seeking Donations. Here at home, efforts are underway at Huntsville Hospital to ensure every patient has a Merry Christmas. House...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Jackson County School District sees improvement in academic scores

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The coronavirus pandemic caused historic learning setbacks for children in the country and state. It upended everyday life and left millions learning from home for months. Both math and reading scores decreased across the country; however, the scores in one North Alabama district have gradually increased....
SCOTTSBORO, AL
WHNT-TV

House Fire Reported on Belgrade Drive

Huntsville Fire officials responded to a scene on Belgrade Drive on Monday night. Huntsville Fire officials responded to a scene on Belgrade Drive on Monday night. The governor has TikTok on her mind. 198 Churches Disaffiliate from UMC. The ongoing United Methodist Church split saw new revelations on Saturday. HHF...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
chattanoogapulse.com

Day Tripping: Celebrating Cranes At The Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge In Decatur, Alabama

Over 14,000 Sandhill Cranes along with several pairs of Whooping Cranes spend the winter each year at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge (WNWR) in Decatur, Ala. In celebration of the winter migration of these long-legged and long-necked birds, Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association hosts a three-day event offering a variety of indoor and outdoor activities appealing to people of all ages. The 2023 Festival of the Cranes will be held January 13-15 with activities at WNWR and in various venues within downtown Decatur.
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Hospital Foundation Adding New Therapy Dog

The Huntsville Hospital Foundation (HHF) will expand its Canines for Coping program next spring at Madison Hospital. Huntsville Hospital Foundation Adding New Therapy …. The Huntsville Hospital Foundation (HHF) will expand its Canines for Coping program next spring at Madison Hospital. Ivey Bans TikTok on State Devices, Network. The governor...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Actor Kel Mitchell Advocates for World Vision Catalog

Actor Kel Mitchell is helping World Vision raise awareness about their catalog, which allows patrons to buy items to be gifted to families in need. Actor Kel Mitchell Advocates for World Vision Catalog. Actor Kel Mitchell is helping World Vision raise awareness about their catalog, which allows patrons to buy...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Decatur, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Muscle Shoals High School basketball team will have a game with Austin High School on December 12, 2022, 14:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
WAFF

Decatur Police ask for assistance in locating capital murder suspect

Huntsville pastor raising money for bulletproof shields for School Resource Officers. Huntsville pastor raising money for bulletproof shields for School Resource Officers. Salvation Army of Decatur receives big gift from Beyond Gravity. Updated: 5 hours ago. Beyond Gravity gave toys and money to the Salvation Army in Decatur. WAFF 5...
DECATUR, AL
256today.com

Region hospitality employees complete customer service program

DECATUR – A group of hospitality workers from the Huntsville and Madison County lodging industry have completed the Flawless Delivery customer service training program offered by the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association. The training for the two-day program is in partnership with Calhoun Community College, North Alabama Works, Yedla...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Christmas Lights: Biscayne Road in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Biscayne Road in Huntsville. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy