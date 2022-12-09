Read full article on original website
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Memorial Parkway in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Memorial Parkway in Huntsville. The...
WHNT-TV
198 Churches Disaffiliate from UMC
The ongoing United Methodist Church split saw new revelations on Saturday.
WAFF
Jackson County School District sees improvement in academic scores
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The coronavirus pandemic caused historic learning setbacks for children in the country and state. It upended everyday life and left millions learning from home for months. Both math and reading scores decreased across the country; however, the scores in one North Alabama district have gradually increased....
WAAY-TV
Challenger Middle, Huntsville City schools mourning death of student linked to accidental shooting
The families of Challenger Middle School and Huntsville City Schools are mourning the death of a student. An eighth-grade student at Challenger Middle died over the weekend, according to the school system. A spokesperson for the Huntsville City School System said the death is connected to the 12-year-old boy who...
Madison County Sheriff, other organizations take children shopping with a hero
The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) and several other local organizations took part in "Shop with a Hero" Saturday.
WHNT-TV
House Fire Reported on Belgrade Drive
Huntsville Fire officials responded to a scene on Belgrade Drive on Monday night.
chattanoogapulse.com
Day Tripping: Celebrating Cranes At The Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge In Decatur, Alabama
Over 14,000 Sandhill Cranes along with several pairs of Whooping Cranes spend the winter each year at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge (WNWR) in Decatur, Ala. In celebration of the winter migration of these long-legged and long-necked birds, Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association hosts a three-day event offering a variety of indoor and outdoor activities appealing to people of all ages. The 2023 Festival of the Cranes will be held January 13-15 with activities at WNWR and in various venues within downtown Decatur.
United Methodist split: 198 churches leave North Alabama Conference
In the biggest day yet for the ongoing United Methodist split in Alabama, 198 congregations officially left the denomination after a vote by the North Alabama Conference meeting Saturday at the BJCC to approve their departure. The 198 churches had all voted by 66.7 percent or more to leave the...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Hospital Foundation Adding New Therapy Dog
The Huntsville Hospital Foundation (HHF) will expand its Canines for Coping program next spring at Madison Hospital.
WAFF
Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru deliver Christmas gifts to kids
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday, Landers McLarty Subaru and the Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen (RoS) partnered to give gifts to children. Landers McLarty Subaru and “Santa” delivered gift bags from the “Christmas in a Bag” donation drive Saturday afternoon starting at 3 p.m. For...
WHNT-TV
Actor Kel Mitchell Advocates for World Vision Catalog
Actor Kel Mitchell is helping World Vision raise awareness about their catalog, which allows patrons to buy items to be gifted to families in need. Actor Kel Mitchell Advocates for World Vision Catalog. Actor Kel Mitchell is helping World Vision raise awareness about their catalog, which allows patrons to buy...
Decatur, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WAFF
Decatur Police ask for assistance in locating capital murder suspect
Huntsville pastor raising money for bulletproof shields for School Resource Officers.
256today.com
Region hospitality employees complete customer service program
DECATUR – A group of hospitality workers from the Huntsville and Madison County lodging industry have completed the Flawless Delivery customer service training program offered by the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association. The training for the two-day program is in partnership with Calhoun Community College, North Alabama Works, Yedla...
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Biscayne Road in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Biscayne Road in Huntsville. The...
WAAY-TV
Walters is Phil Steele ASUN Freshman of the Year, 15 Lions on All-ASUN Team
FLORENCE, Ala. -- The University of North Alabama football team placed 15 players on the 2022 Phil Steele All-ASUN Conference team, highlighted by two first-team selections and quarterback Noah Walters being named ASUN Freshman of the Year. Walters started in 10 of North Alabama's 11 games as a true freshman...
New traffic signal to be built at Huntsville intersection
The City of Huntsville announced on Monday that the new signal will be installed at the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Monroe Road at Beaver Dam Road on Wednesday, December 14.
Pedestrian killed in car accident near Athens
A pedestrian was killed in an accident that occurred Sunday night in Limestone County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).
Man accused of breaking into and damaging two Hartselle homes
The Hartselle Police Department arrested a Houston, Ala. man after he allegedly broke into and damaged two homes.
wbrc.com
Etowah County Sheriff encouraging ‘stranger danger’ conversation early with kids
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff is encouraging parents to talk with their kids about stranger danger because you can never be too careful when it comes to your child’s safety. We’re in the midst of the holiday season which is generally filled with crowded events,...
