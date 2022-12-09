There are few horror films more iconic than John Carpenter’s The Thing. While its nihilistic tone and grotesque use of special effects contributed to a box office drubbing and even worse critical reception, it has since been recognized as one of the genre’s finest achievements, with many of its once controversial elements being reassessed to widespread acclaim. Today it’s one of the most watched, referenced, and parodied films ever made, and it’s hard to think of a single aspect that has not ingratiated itself into popular culture. It’s the only thing stopping Halloween from being the runaway pick for Carpenter’s best work, and while this debate shows no signs of concluding, ultimately it doesn't really matter. Both are fantastic films that offer their own unique experiences, and while the bleak tone and even bleaker ending of The Thing are far from everyone’s taste, those who can get on board with its style will be left in no doubt about why he’s referred to as horror’s greatest master.

