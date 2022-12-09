Read full article on original website
Docs: Dispute over land led to deadly Seminole Co. shooting
Newly uncovered court documents reveal a deadly Seminole County shootout started as a dispute over land and trespassing.
okwnews.com
HASKELL COUNTY DEPUTY INVOLVED IN OFFICER-INVOLVED-SHOOTING
* The following update is based on an active and ongoing investigation. The OSBI's initial understanding of the facts and circumstances may evolve over the course of the investigation as witnesses are interviewed and evidence is collected and analyzed. Upon completion of the OSBI investigation, agents will submit a report...
Haskell County Sheriff: Man Shot After Threatening Wife And Deputy
A man is in jail after the Haskell County Sheriff said he threatened to kill his wife with a shotgun, then pointed that gun at a deputy who was answering the 911 call. When the deputy arrived, the woman said her husband told her, "I'm going to blow that cop's head off," according to the sheriff.
KTUL
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation investigates deputy involved shooting in Stigler
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Haskell County deputy shot a suspect at a home in Stigler. Wednesday at 1 p.m., a Haskell County deputy responded to a home in Stigler on East Highway 9 for a 911 call that was made from the home.
eufaulaindianjournal.com
Murder charges filed against Joseph Kennedy
Patrick FordOkmulgee Times EditorOKMULGEE – Murder charges have been filed against Joseph Lloyd Kennedy II, accused of killing four Okmulgee men in October.Okmulgee-McIntosh County District Attorney Carol Iski announced the formal charges Monday afternoon in a press conference. Kennedy, 67, is charged with four counts of First Degree Murder in the deaths of Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mikel Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29.Due to the filing of the four murder charges, Kennedy is being held on no bond.During the press conference Police Chief Joe Prentice thanked the various law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation.Iski stated that it is too early to say whether the death penalty would be sought for Kennedy.Thousands of hours of manpower and work has gone into the investigation by the District 25 Violent Crime Task Force, made up of the law enforcement agencies from both Okmulgee and McIntosh County.Iski presented the history and details of the case as follows from the court affidavit: On Sunday, Oct. 9, the four men left the home on West 6th Street and traveled by bicycle to a scrapyard located near 20th and Madison.“It was believed that one or more of the men were pulling trailers,” Iski said. “The scrapyard was owned by Joseph Lloyd Kennedy.”When none of the young men returned home home on that evening of the Oct. 9, the next day, Monday, Oct. 10, Jessica Chastain and Megan Gordon reported Jessica’s husband Mark Chastain, his brother Billy Chastain (the father of Megan’s children) and their friend Mikel (Mike) Sparks missing. A few hours later, Teresa Stevens reported her son Alexray (Alex) Stevens missing and, at that time, she believed he was with Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain and Mike Sparks. Jessica told officers that she believed the men left 1105 W. 6th. Street, in Okmulgee, on bicycles, possibly pulling trailers.Jessica and Mark Chastain utilized the “Life 360” cellular telephone app to track each other’s location.Jessica provided information regarding Mark’s last known location. Upon examination of the information contained in the app, it is believed Mark Chastain himself traveled from 1105 W. 6th Street in Okmulgee to a salvage yard located at 1205 W. 20th Street, owned by Kennedy.According to the app, Mark Chastain’s phone tracked inside the salvage yard between 5 and 6 p.m. and remained there for an extended period of time. Mark Chastain’s phone left the salvage yard around 7:59 p.m. and ...
OSBI Looking For Answers In Cold Case From 1993
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help to solve a cold case from 1993. Tom Blankenship, 48, was found shot in the head in front of his home in Pickens. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the OSBI at 405-848-6724.
KXII.com
Woman killed, man critically injured in Johnston Co. motorcycle crash
MILBURN, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Johnston County. Oklahoma troopers said it happened just before 7 p.m. on State Highway 48A a mile north of Milburn when the two Harley Davidson motorcycles collided. Troopers said...
KXII.com
Several schools across Oklahoma on lockdown after hoax threat
Okla. (KXII) - Around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, approximately eight Oklahoma schools received threats of an active shooter. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls in Ardmore, Durant, Stillwater, Tulsa, Perry, Enid, Medford and Miami. Here in Texoma, Ardmore, Dickson and Durant Public Schools were among those supposedly targeted in calls to...
Former Wewoka Middle School principal faces new lawsuit
A newly filed federal lawsuit spells out unsettling details about a former Wewoka Middle School principal.
