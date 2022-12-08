Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
WAFB.com
BRPD: Person killed, another injured in north Baton Rouge shooting
theadvocate.com
1 person killed, 1 injured after car hits them on Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge police say
wbrz.com
Police investigating reported shooting on Greenwell Street early Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported shooting on Greenwell Street early Wednesday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a person was shot shortly after 4 a.m. and suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on the 5700 block of Dutton Avenue near Greenwell Street. This is a...
brproud.com
Arrest made following deadly shooting at Mead Road apartments
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) say a suspect linked to a fatal November shootout at a Mead Road apartment complex has been arrested. According to an official report, 32-year-old Travis Darnell Foster was apprehended and booked into East Baton...
wbrz.com
One person killed and another shot in gun battle along Dayton Street on Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and another person was shot after a verbal argument turned into a gun battle Tuesday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 20-year-old Andavon Allen was shot and killed during the argument on Dayton Street around 10:15 a.m. A second person was...
wbrz.com
Murder trial for woman accused of killing boyfriend, husband to wrap Thursday
BATON ROUGE - Meshell Hale walked out of court, free to go home Tuesday, possibly for the last time. Judge Raymond Bigelow will take all the facts into consideration after closing statements and decide her fate Thursday. Both sides rested their cases Tuesday afternoon, a week and a day after the trial began.
wbrz.com
One dead, another hurt after gunfire near Plank Road Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating gunfire that left at least one person dead and another hurt late Tuesday morning. Shots were fired shortly after 10 a.m. on Dayton Street, near Plank Road, leaving one person dead. A second person was reportedly found shot in the area of Clayton Street,...
wbrz.com
One dead, another hurt after car struck people walking along Florida Boulevard
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police investigating after woman injured during assault
BATON ROUGE, La. 9BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge police officers were called to a local hospital after a woman reported being sexually assaulted. The Baton Rouge Police Department says officers were called to Woman’s Hospital around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday and learned that a woman had been sexually assaulted in the 1500 block of Rosenwald Road.
wbrz.com
Inmate shot, killed after struggle with sheriff's deputy in St. Mary courthouse
FRANKLIN - An inmate was shot and killed during a confrontation involving a sheriff's deputy inside a Louisiana courthouse Monday morning. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the parish courthouse in Franklin. Louisiana State Police, which is typically called in to investigate officer-involved shootings, said the detainee died at a hospital.
Employees overpower robbery suspect until police arrive
Lafayette Police responded to an armed robbery in progress Tuesday.
Man accused of raping child arrested by deputies
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of raping a child. Deric Marcell Causey, 37, is charged with first-degree rape and domestic battery, according to deputies. Investigators said Causey was charged with battery for hitting another adult. Causey was booked into...
wbrz.com
Man hurt after shooting off North Boulevard Sunday night, police say
BATON ROUGE - A man was hurt in a shooting off North Boulevard Sunday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said shortly before 8 p.m. it responded to the shooting on Eugene Street, just off North Boulevard. One man was struck by gunfire, and officers said his injuries appear to...
wbrz.com
Police: Man found shot to death off Veterans Memorial Boulevard Saturday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating after finding a man shot to death off Veterans Memorial Boulevard Saturday evening. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 37-year-old Deandre Duncan was found with an apparent gunshot wound on Edwin Street, off Veterans Memorial Boulevard, around 5:50 p.m. Saturday. Officers said he died at the scene.
wbrz.com
Chase that ended in deadly police shooting highlights drug-trafficking problem on I-10
BATON ROUGE - A special division of Louisiana State Police that has proven successful taking millions of dollars of drugs off the streets was involved in the deadly shooting that resulted in the death of Jose Reza-Navarro of Texas on Thursday. Their drug interdiction unit, which is made up of...
Shooting near Prescott Road injures 1 person, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police detectives in Baton Rouge are searching for details as they investigate a shooting incident that happened around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a business on Airline Highway near Tom Drive contacted law enforcement about a male shooting victim.
brproud.com
Man killed in Baton Rouge neighborhood Saturday, police investigating
wbrz.com
Police looking for suspect who allegedly kidnapped, raped woman in Denham Springs Friday night
DENHAM SPRINGS - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly kidnapped and raped a woman in a wooded area Friday night. According to the Denham Springs Police Department, officers got a call around 9 p.m. Friday from the victim, saying she was kidnapped while walking on U.S. 190 toward Pete's Highway.
Shooting on Greenwell Springs Road under investigation, authorities say
wbrz.com
EBRSO Deputies investigating early Sunday morning shooting on Greenwell Springs Road
