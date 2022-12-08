ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood, SD

Comments / 0

Related
YAHOO!

Georgia insurance agent convicted of insurance fraud, sentenced to 5 years in prison, officials say

A Suwanee insurance agent was sentenced Monday following a two-year investigation by the Georgia State Board of Workers’ Compensation’s Enforcement Division. Enforcement Division Director Melinda Vigna said in August 2018 she had received complaints that 66-year-old Jeffery Alan Reichel, Sr., a Georgia Licensed Insurance Agent, purchased a minimum premium workers’ compensation insurance policy for his business, Core Business Services Inc.
SUWANEE, GA
YAHOO!

Minnesota man gets eight years in prison for Appleton shooting

APPLETON - A 20-year old Minnesota man was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday in Outagamie County Circuit Court after being convicted of first-degree reckless injury by use of a dangerous weapon in connection with a February 2022 shooting on West College Avenue. Jonathan Yang, of St. Paul, Minn.,...
APPLETON, MN
YAHOO!

Police looking at suspects in Falls latest homicide, continuing to look into circumstances of woman found dead on Tronolobe PLace

Dec. 13—Falls Police detectives are reportedly narrowing their list of possible suspects in the fatal shooting on a woman early Saturday morning. Investigators in the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) were "looking at potential suspects" on Monday and said they were making progress in their probe of the Falls' 10th homicide of 2022.
FALLS TOWNSHIP, PA
YAHOO!

Dozens of bears die in Western Maryland, more expected by year end

Dec. 10—CUMBERLAND — More than two dozen bears in Western Maryland died in the past few months from conditions including vehicle impact and mange. According to Clarissa Harris, wildlife response manager for the Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife & Heritage Service, nonseasonal bear mortalities include:. July 16: Garrett...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy