Georgia insurance agent convicted of insurance fraud, sentenced to 5 years in prison, officials say
A Suwanee insurance agent was sentenced Monday following a two-year investigation by the Georgia State Board of Workers’ Compensation’s Enforcement Division. Enforcement Division Director Melinda Vigna said in August 2018 she had received complaints that 66-year-old Jeffery Alan Reichel, Sr., a Georgia Licensed Insurance Agent, purchased a minimum premium workers’ compensation insurance policy for his business, Core Business Services Inc.
Former Willmar attorney sentenced for bankruptcy fraud
ST. PAUL, Minn – Gregory Anderson, a former attorney from Willmar, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for helping a client appear unable to repay his creditors, says United States Attorney Andrew Luger. According to Luger's announcement, Anderson filed a voluntary bankruptcy petition on behalf of his client, James Rothers, on Nov. 3, 2015. Anderson created fake liabilities to make it seem like Rothers was insolvent, when, in fact, he could've repaid his creditors with ease.Rothers had over $1 million dollars in assets including gold coins, separate bank accounts, and uncashed checks. Rothers even paid part of Anderson's legal fees using a concealed bank account that Anderson helped set up.An investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed that Anderson knew about Rothers' assets, and conspired to make him appear unable to repay his debt.Anderson pleaded guilty to one count of fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets early August. He was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison followed by one year of supervised release. Anderson will also be required to pay a $20,000 fine.Rothers pleaded guilty to one count of fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets in November of 2019, and will be sentenced Tuesday.
Minnesota House Flipper Sentenced for Investor Fraud
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Twin Cities woman was sentenced for her role in a $3 million dollar house-flipping fraud scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 46-year-old Suzanne Griffiths was sentenced Friday to 58 months, or nearly five years, in prison followed by two years of supervised release, and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution.
Deputies justified in fatally shooting man with knife in Otsego, county attorney rules
Sheriff's deputies were "completely justified" when they fatally shot a young man who they said was threatening them with a knife in an Otsego neighborhood this past summer, the Wright County attorney announced Monday. Jordyn J. Hansen, 21, was fatally wounded about 1 a.m. Sunday on Aug. 7 at a...
Minnesota man gets eight years in prison for Appleton shooting
APPLETON - A 20-year old Minnesota man was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday in Outagamie County Circuit Court after being convicted of first-degree reckless injury by use of a dangerous weapon in connection with a February 2022 shooting on West College Avenue. Jonathan Yang, of St. Paul, Minn.,...
Twin Cities house flipper gets nearly 5 years in prison for fraud scheme
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities house flipper was sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution for her role in an investor fraud scheme.Suzanne Griffiths, 46, defrauded people by soliciting investments in her Minnesota-based house-flipping business; she lied about the status of real estate projects, failed to take promised action, and falsified documents, the U.S. Attorney General's Office said.In one case, Griffiths solicited a $100,000 investment from someone to finance the renovation of a property and told them that they would hold the second position on the mortgage. But she never filed the mortgage documents and the investor ended up losing their entire investment.She pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering, and was sentenced on Friday.
Next scheduled Oklahoma execution won't happen this week because of Biden administration
Oklahoma will not carry out an execution scheduled for Thursday morning because convicted murderer John Fitzgerald Hanson remains in a federal prison in Louisiana. "His transfer to state authorities for state execution is not in the public interest," a regional director for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor in an Oct. 17 letter.
CrimeWatchMpls owner sues conservative think tank over embedded tweets
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The owner of a crime-tracking Twitter account in Minneapolis is accusing a conservative think tank of copyright infringement in a federal lawsuit for embedding her tweets. Shelley Leeson, who runs the @CrimeWatchMpls Twitter account, is accusing the American Experiment of infringement for embedding CrimeWatchMpls posts on...
Man convicted of cocaine kilo sale in Home Depot parking lot
(FOX 9) - A West Metro Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigation resulted in the arrest of a man who tried to sell of a kilo of cocaine in a Home Depot parking lot in September of 2021. A federal jury has convicted Hugo Escudero, 45,...
Incoming state lawmaker equates COVID-19 vaccine mandates with slave ownership, repeats claims on WCCO Radio
Incoming state lawmaker equates COVID-19 vaccine mandates during a panel discussion on Sunday, then doubled- and tripled-down on those comments on Monday, including during an appearance on WCCO Radio.
Mairs & Power Exits Office It’s Leased Since 1940s
St. Paul and Mairs & Power have been intertwined since the investment firm was founded in 1931 by George Mairs Jr. Known for its long-term investing strategy, the firm has been located in downtown St. Paul in the First National Bank Building since the early 1940s, according to Rob Mairs, a company executive and third-generation family member to work in the business.
Michigan Center man faces 2-7 years behind bars for 2020 Somerset fatal crash
HILLSDALE — A Michigan Center man charged with numerous crimes in connection with a fatal crash on U.S. 12 in Somerset will plead no contest to reduced charges to finally end the two-year-old case. Casey Lee Isom accepted a plea deal Monday, Dec. 12, in the 1st Judicial Circuit...
Minnesota dentist buys property for $2.75M to relocate practice
A Minnesota dentist will relocate his practice into a Rochester commercial complex purchased for $2.75 million, the Post Bulletin reported Dec. 12. Matt Penz, DDS, operates Penz Dental Care in Rochester. The practice needs to relocate into a larger space to accommodate its expanded staff, which includes three dentists. The...
2 dead after downtown St. Paul shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police say two people are dead after a shooting in downtown St. Paul Monday evening.It happened inside a building at Fifth Street East and Cedar Street around 8:30 p.m., the city's police department said. Two people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, but did not survive.Police said no one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.
St. Croix Business Owner Arrested on Gun Charges and Assault
A St. Croix business owner was arrested for assault on Wednesday, the V.I. Police Department reported. The 911 Emergency Call Center received a call from a woman reporting that she was in an altercation with her child’s father, Jamaal Mingo, at his place of business, where he fired a single gunshot in the air, waved, and pointed a firearm at a family member, according to the police report.
Possible drug overdose in Spicer leads to drug and firearms arrests Thursday
Two people were arrested Thursday in Spicer after a report of a possible drug overdose. On Dec. 8, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible drug overdose involving a THC laced brownie at a residence near Atwater. Investigators with a search warrant went to an apartment in Spicer, and found a 24 year old male fugitive wanted by the MN Department of Corrections. He was arrested along with a 23 year old female who also resides at the residence.
Road map for legal marijuana in Minnesota already exists
The debate over legalizing adult use of recreational marijuana in Minnesota has been going on for several years. One of the key voices in the discussions, Rep. Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley, won’t be in the Legislature next month because he didn’t run for reelection. But the House has already passed a bill that Winkler said should be a model for what the new DFL majorities do in 2023.
Report: Car theft prevention laws quietly ‘peeled back’ by Minnesota Legislature
For KSTP-TV, Eric Rasmussen and Ricky Campbell report, “[Vada] Haxton’s car was one of more than 3,800 vehicles reported stolen in Minneapolis last year alone — part of a crime wave that is challenging agencies across the state trying to crack down on everything from armed carjackings to national theft rings involving catalytic converters. 5 INVESTIGATES found lawmakers anticipated a surge in auto-related thefts nearly a decade ago when they passed a law that changed how scrap yards report purchases. It included an electronic database requirement that could have helped police find Haxton’s car before it was destroyed. But a review of legislative records shows those reforms, largely opposed by the scrap industry, were quietly peeled back despite widespread support from prosecutors and law enforcement.”
‘It’s a ghost town:’ THC retailers struggling with less customers after MN Board of Pharmacy lawsuit
MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - One simplicity of life is that there is cause and effect. However, sometimes the effects fall on those who had no cause of their own. The effects from the lawsuit from the Minnesota Board of Pharmacies and Northland Vapors is not just limitted to those two parties. As businesses in Moorhead say it’s had a drastic effect on them in recent days.
Willmar Woman Sentenced to 4 Years in Drug Death
(KWLM/Willmar MN-) A Willmar woman was sentenced to 4 years in prison Tuesday for selling drugs to a Pennock woman who later died of an overdose. Kandiyohi County District Judge Stephen Wentzell sentenced 21-year-old Makayla Oothoudt Willprecht to 48 months in prison on a conviction of 2nd Degree Manslaughter. Police...
