Decatur man arrested for allegedly assaulting multiple women
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Southside Police and Fire Services announced that they have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted multiple women. Chandler Harcrow, 21, of Decatur was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence, third-degree domestic violence, interference with a domestic violence emergency call and second-degree criminal mischief. According to SPD, officers arrived at Forrest […]
WAFF
Two arrested in Morgan Co. for alleged car theft, drug possession
PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested Saturday in Morgan County after the Falkville Police Department identified a car that had been reported stolen. According to a Facebook post from the Priceville Police Department, Chandler Cooper and Brittney Green were arrested after authorities stopped them while inside a car that had been reported stolen.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 12
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 12, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. unlawful possession of controlled substances; Co. Rd. 1605. theft of property; Co. Rd. 532. permitting dogs to run at large; Co. Rd. 775. December 9. menacing; Co. Rd. 1400.
WAFF
Competency still under review for Valhermoso Springs murder suspect
VALHERMOSO SPRINGS, Ala. (WAFF) - A continuance has been filed in the case of a man accused of killing seven people in Valhermoso Springs in 2020. Court documents show that a mitigation expert received records from Albany Clinic on Dec. 5, 2022, showing that John Legg may have an underlying intellectual disability.
Suspect charged with biting, scratching Huntsville Police officers
One man was arrested after authorities said he bit one officer on the arm and scratched the arm of another officer.
Fayetteville man pleads guilty to 2018 motel murder, sentenced to 20 years
Nearly four and a half years after 40-year-old Ryan Baker was found dead in a hotel room, the man suspected of killing him voluntarily entered his guilty plea.
WAFF
HPD searching for armed robbery suspect
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery Sunday night. According to officers with the Huntsville Police Department, someone at the Dollar General on Nance Rd. called the department around 9:12 saying they had been robbed. The suspect allegedly took off...
Man accused of breaking into and damaging two Hartselle homes
The Hartselle Police Department arrested a Houston, Ala. man after he allegedly broke into and damaged two homes.
WAFF
Huntsville contractor scam warning
Huntsville pastor raising money for bulletproof shields for School Resource Officers. Huntsville pastor raising money for bulletproof shields for School Resource Officers. Salvation Army of Decatur receives big gift from Beyond Gravity. Updated: 6 hours ago. Beyond Gravity gave toys and money to the Salvation Army in Decatur. WAFF 5...
Huntsville Police investigating after armed robbery on Nance Road
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after an armed robbery on Nance Road.
Sheriff: Juvenile-led riot at Mountain Youth Academy leads to ‘significant damage’
A Sunday riot at Mountain Youth Academy led to significant damage at the facility, according to Johnson County authorities.
Pedestrian killed in car accident near Athens
A pedestrian was killed in an accident that occurred Sunday night in Limestone County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).
trussvilletribune.com
26-year-old pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Limestone County
LIMESTONE COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Athens man on Sunday, Dec. 11, at approximately 8:30 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Darek A. Kelley, 26, a pedestrian, was walking on Cross Key Road when he was struck by a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Grayson Sledge, 20, of Elkmont.
WAAY-TV
Jury finds Hartselle man not guilty in Morgan County murder
UPDATE: A jury has found Zachary Williams not guilty of the murder of Michael Irvin Jr. Deliberations began late Thursday and ended Friday afternoon. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. From earlier:. A Hartselle man's fate is about to be in the hands of a jury, as closing arguments ended...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: Juvenile dies in apparent accidental self-inflicted shooting
The Huntsville Police Department says a 12-year-old boy involved in a self-inflicted shooting has died. Investigators believe the shooting was accidental, and no charges are expected. The call came in at 5:39 p.m. Sunday, according to police. It happened in the 400 block of Julia Street in Huntsville. Police say...
North Alabama man acquitted of capital murder in 2019 slaying
A north Alabama man was reportedly found not guilty Friday of capital murder in the February 2019 slaying of a 30-year-old Decatur man. A Morgan County jury acquitted Hartselle resident Zachary Bernard Williams of capital murder in the death of Michael Irvin, Jr., the Decatur Daily reported. Irvin died after...
Two in custody after foot chase in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says two are in custody after a foot chase on Sparkman Drive.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Morgan County investigators find missing Somerville man
11:35 a.m. UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Mr. Houser has been located. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are looking for a missing Somerville man. Joe Kevin Houser, 68, was last seen about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday leaving a residence in the 600 block of Bluff City...
‘More will go down’: Ex-Limestone correctional guard expects more arrests
Four former Limestone correctional officers are facing charges of bribery and promoting prison contraband while employed by the state department of corrections.
12-year-old Huntsville boy dies of self-inflicted gunshot
Huntsville police say a juvenile has died following an apparent accidental shooting Sunday. Sgt. Rosalind White said the unnamed male, who was 12 years old, died as a result of his injuries sustained in the shooting Sunday. The incident happened at about 5:39 p.m. in the 400 block of Julia...
