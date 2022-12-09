ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS 42

Decatur man arrested for allegedly assaulting multiple women

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Southside Police and Fire Services announced that they have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted multiple women. Chandler Harcrow, 21, of Decatur was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence, third-degree domestic violence, interference with a domestic violence emergency call and second-degree criminal mischief. According to SPD, officers arrived at Forrest […]
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Two arrested in Morgan Co. for alleged car theft, drug possession

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested Saturday in Morgan County after the Falkville Police Department identified a car that had been reported stolen. According to a Facebook post from the Priceville Police Department, Chandler Cooper and Brittney Green were arrested after authorities stopped them while inside a car that had been reported stolen.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 12

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 12, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. unlawful possession of controlled substances; Co. Rd. 1605. theft of property; Co. Rd. 532. permitting dogs to run at large; Co. Rd. 775. December 9. menacing; Co. Rd. 1400.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

HPD searching for armed robbery suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery Sunday night. According to officers with the Huntsville Police Department, someone at the Dollar General on Nance Rd. called the department around 9:12 saying they had been robbed. The suspect allegedly took off...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville contractor scam warning

Huntsville pastor raising money for bulletproof shields for School Resource Officers. Huntsville pastor raising money for bulletproof shields for School Resource Officers. Salvation Army of Decatur receives big gift from Beyond Gravity. Updated: 6 hours ago. Beyond Gravity gave toys and money to the Salvation Army in Decatur. WAFF 5...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
trussvilletribune.com

26-year-old pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Athens man on Sunday, Dec. 11, at approximately 8:30 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Darek A. Kelley, 26, a pedestrian, was walking on Cross Key Road when he was struck by a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Grayson Sledge, 20, of Elkmont.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Jury finds Hartselle man not guilty in Morgan County murder

UPDATE: A jury has found Zachary Williams not guilty of the murder of Michael Irvin Jr. Deliberations began late Thursday and ended Friday afternoon. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. From earlier:. A Hartselle man's fate is about to be in the hands of a jury, as closing arguments ended...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

North Alabama man acquitted of capital murder in 2019 slaying

A north Alabama man was reportedly found not guilty Friday of capital murder in the February 2019 slaying of a 30-year-old Decatur man. A Morgan County jury acquitted Hartselle resident Zachary Bernard Williams of capital murder in the death of Michael Irvin, Jr., the Decatur Daily reported. Irvin died after...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Morgan County investigators find missing Somerville man

11:35 a.m. UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Mr. Houser has been located. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are looking for a missing Somerville man. Joe Kevin Houser, 68, was last seen about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday leaving a residence in the 600 block of Bluff City...
SOMERVILLE, AL
AL.com

12-year-old Huntsville boy dies of self-inflicted gunshot

Huntsville police say a juvenile has died following an apparent accidental shooting Sunday. Sgt. Rosalind White said the unnamed male, who was 12 years old, died as a result of his injuries sustained in the shooting Sunday. The incident happened at about 5:39 p.m. in the 400 block of Julia...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

