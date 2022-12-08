Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Wheeler Yuta Comments On Nigel McGuinness Possibly Replacing William Regal In The BCC
While William Regal will be departing All Elite Wrestling in 2023, Wheeler Yuta is optimistic that the Blackpool Combat Club will be just fine without their leader. During a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Wheeler commented on how the group will change moving forward, the idea of Nigel McGuinness or someone else coming in to replace Regal, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal Claims WCW Stars Were Afraid To Wrestle Fit Finlay In 1996
As you know by now, William Regal will be departing AEW and returning to WWE at the end of this month. Speaking on a recent episode of the “Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw” podcast, “Lord Regal” commented on how nobody wanted to work with Fit Finlay when he joined WCW back in 1996. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Update On William Regal’s Role When He Returns To WWE
William Regal is leaving AEW to make a return to WWE after the new year when his contract with AEW expires. AEW/ROH President Tony Khan addressed Regal’s departure during the ROH Final Battle media scrum, where he noted that Regal asked for the company not to renew his deal so he could return to WWE to be in NXT with his son.
ewrestlingnews.com
ROH Final Battle 2022 News – Post-Show Media Scrum (Video), What Happened After The Show?
After the ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event went off the air, Claudio Castagnoli cut a promo for the live crowd. He and Wheeler Yuta then sang ‘Deep in the Heart of Texas.’. In case you missed it, you can watch the complete post-ROH Final Battle 2022 media scrum...
ewrestlingnews.com
Roxanne Perez Wins Women’s Iron Survivor Match At NXT Deadline
The first-ever Iron Survivor match kicked off WWE NXT Deadline, with the women’s Iron Survivor match opening the show. Roxanne Perez won the match and a NXT women’s title shot. Perez scored two falls in the match and then just narrowly avoided pinfall in the final seconds to...
WWE’s Jey Uso asks Sami Zayn to get a haircut for Roman Reigns
Sami Zayn is on a roll in the WWE Universe; he’s uber-over with the fans, he’s a WarGames winner, and, after months of in-fighting, Jey Uso can finally call him a friend, completing his acceptance within The Bloodline. Surely life is good for Zayn, but being friends with...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kurt Angle On How His Birthday Bash Milk Truck Segment Came Together
During the latest episode of his “The Kurt Angle Show,” WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. It featured his birthday celebration and recreation of the famous milk bath segment. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Kurt...
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal Opens Up On His Banter With Excalibur In AEW
Back in October, former AEW talent William Regal made an appearance on the “Inside The Ropes” podcast to discuss a variety of professional wrestling related topics. When asked about his on-air relationship with Excalibur, Regal opened up on the “flirty” lines the two men often use while going back and forth with each other on commentary, wanting to lighten the mood at times, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jamie Noble Pins Sami Zayn In Final Match
Jamie Noble wrestled in what he says was his final match at last night’s house show in his home state of West Virginia. The current WWE producer teamed with Braun Strowman, Ridge Holland, and Butch to defeat The Bloodline (The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn). Noble scored the pinfall on Zayn.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ex-WWE Writer Explains Why He Wasn’t A Fan Of Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns
Former WWE creative team writer Freddie Prinze Jr. was recently interviewed on Chris Van Vliet’s podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics. One such topic being the Crown Jewel 2022 match between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns that took place. Prinze Jr. explained why he wasn’t a fan of...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Rampage Ratings For 12/9/22
Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 457,000 total viewers. The show drew a 0.11 rating total in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week the show did 361,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show last week drew the lowest key demo rating ever, including episodes that aired in different timeslots.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ken Shamrock Claims Nobody In Pro Wrestling Holds A Candle To Him In A Shoot Fight
Former WWE Superstar Ken Shamrock was recently interviewed on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast with Lars Frederiksen of Rancid & Dennis Farrell to talk about several professional wrestling topics. Shamrock talked about nobody in professional wrestling being able to hold a candle to him in a shoot fight, and his WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com
Athena Talks Becoming ROH Women’s Champ, Inspiring Young Wrestlers
Athena became the Ring of Honor Women’s Champion by defeating Mercedes Martinez at this weekend’s ROH: Final Battle pay-per-view event. In the post-show media scrum, Athena spoke on a few different topics. Chief among them were how she’d like to be an inspiration to young wrestlers, and what the title victory meant to her.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Complete PWG Battle Of Los Angeles Field Revealed, NWA Contract Signing Set
We now have the entire field for the PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament announced. On Friday, PWG announced that Konosuke Takeshita and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo will be joining Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, Aramis, Titus Alexander, Jordynne Grace, Lio Rush, Black Taurus, Latigo, and Daniel Garcia as confirmed names competing.
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Hardy Discusses Scrapped Plans For ‘Broken’ World Title Reign
During a recent “Ask Hardy Anything” edition of his podcast, AEW and former WWE/TNA star Matt Hardy discussed some scrapped plans that would’ve seen Broken Matt Hardy become Impact Wrestling’s World Heavyweight Champion. Also he talks about what would’ve happened if he had stayed in TNA and not gone back to WWE in 2017.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ricochet Says He & Braun Strowman Are “Cool” After “Floppy Flopper” Comments
WWE SmackDown Superstar Ricochet has insisted that he and Braun Strowman are “cool” after recent comments made by the Monster Among Men. Last month, Strowman mocked high-flying “floppy flopper” wrestlers and later took aim at independent wrestling. When confronted, Strowman backtracked and said he was only...
ewrestlingnews.com
Claudio Castagnoli: ‘The BCC Is Here To Stay’
During the post-ROH Final Battle 2022 media scrum, Claudio Castagnoli briefly commented on William Regal’s plans to part ways with All Elite Wrestling and what his departure means for the Blackpool Combat Club moving forward. He said,. “William Regal is somebody that you never stop learning from. Even with...
ewrestlingnews.com
Asuka Asks Charlotte Flair When She’ll Be Back Amid Return Rumors
Charlotte Flair is rumored to be returning to WWE TV soon, and Asuka can’t wait to see the former Women’s Champion. Flair has been missing from WWE programming since WrestleMania: Backlash, where she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey. It has been reported recently that...
ewrestlingnews.com
New ROH Pure Champion Crowned At Final Battle 2022
Wheeler Yuta is your new ROH Pure Champion, as he defeated Daniel Garcia at Saturday’s Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event to become a two-time holder of the Pure Championship. While Garcia was in control for most of the match, Yuta eventually made a comeback and knocked Garcia out with...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Raw
WWE has brought in NXT stars Malik Blade and Edris Enofe for tonight’s Raw event. Pwinsider.com reported the news. They will likely be working the Main Event taping, a trend that WWE has done for months. Current WWE Raw Card. – Raw Women’s Championship number one contender’s match: Alexa...
Comments / 0