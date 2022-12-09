Kerry Washington visited the Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet high school in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday to meet with students and participate in an Q&A. “In some ways, this moment right now is a climax for me,” Washington told students during the Q&A portion of her visit. “Being able to sit here with you guys and tell you something that nobody told me — that there was a place for me in this business — is a real gift for me, and it’s an honor.” Throughout the Q&A, students inquired about how to overcome the various challenges that come with...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO