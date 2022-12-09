Read full article on original website
The former CEO of WarnerMedia predicts only 3 major entertainment companies will survive in the streaming space
Jason Kilar, who led WarnerMedia until it merged with Discovery this year, doesn't think every entertainment company has what it takes.
nexttv.com
Why HBO Max Returned, Hat in Hand, to Amazon Channels (Bloom)
HBO’s return to channels shows that what made sense just 30 months ago in go-go 2020 doesn’t anymore in the suddenly cash-strapped streaming biz. What a difference a couple of years makes. Also, what does that difference say about this current oh-so-messy transitional state of streaming video?. If...
Why AMC Networks Has Failed at Streaming
How are your holidays going? Better than AMC Networks, I would imagine. News has broken that AMC Networks will be experiencing layoffs soon. A memo from James Dolan, CEO of MSG Entertainment, which owns AMC and AMC Networks, warned of “significant cutbacks in operations” impacting every operating area of AMC, as well as “large-scale layoff[s].”
nexttv.com
Warner Bros. Discovery Drops Jane Latman, Nancy Daniels
Debt-laden Warner Bros. Discovery announced that the unit that programs its cable networks has been reorganized, eliminating some of its most senior programming executives. Jane Latman, president of home and food content for HGTV and Food Network, and Nancy Daniels, content leader for the former Turner networks, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Science Channel, are leaving.
hypebeast.com
HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery Combined Streaming Service Set To Be Named "Max"
Warner Bros. Discovery is on track to formally launch a new name and platform for its upcoming joint streaming service that combines the preexisting HBO Max with Discovery+. The news was first revealed back in August this year, claiming that HBO Max and Discovery+ is merging into one streaming giant.
HBO Max Returns To Amazon Channels After A Lengthy Absence: Try It Free For 7 Days!
Sometimes, you get the best of both worlds. Amazon’s Prime Video has announced that HBO Max is returning as a channel, which means you can shop for a new holiday dress, binge watch A League of Their Own, and check out new episodes of The White Lotus all at the same place. Prime Video and HBO Max went through a rocky patch in their relationship during HBO’s AT&T era, which resulted in HBO being pulled from Amazon’s channels in September 2021 under the guise of wanting a more “direct relationship” with its consumers. At the time, Bloomberg reported that the decision...
Collider
'Gordita Chronicles' to Be Removed From HBO Max Amidst Live-Action Kids and Family Content Cuts
After Warner Bros. Discovery looked to cut back on kids and family content post-merger, Gordita Chronicles met an early end at HBO Max back in July after just one season despite solid reviews. Now, it's officially getting booted off the streamer as revealed in a tweet by series showrunner Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz. It's the latest victim to leave the platform due to cost-cutting measures under the newly-merged Warner Bros. Discovery.
Aubrey Plaza Thinks Harper and Cameron Did More Than Kiss on ‘White Lotus,’ Says Harper Should Divorce Ethan
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of “The White Lotus,” now streaming on HBO Max. Sitting with her husband Ethan (Will Sharpe) in the airport, Harper looks content at the end of “The White Lotus” Season 2, but Aubrey Plaza hopes one day “Harper divorces him and takes all his money.” The “White Lotus” and “Emily the Criminal” star went on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Monday night to discuss the ending of Mike White’s prestige HBO series. When Harper admits to Ethan that she and Cameron (Theo James) kissed, her husband doesn’t believe she’s telling the full truth,...
‘Moonhaven’ Canceled At AMC+ After Prior Renewal
AMC+ has decided not to proceed with a second season of Moonhaven. The cancellation comes four months after the dystonic sci-fi series was renewed for a second season and just days after AMC Networks announced sweeping cost-cutting measures as CEO Christina Spade stepped down. The company is laying off 20%...
Cold Case Drama ‘Citizen Jane’ From Jay Beattie In Works At CBS
EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing Citizen Jane, a drama from Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol co-creator Jay Beattie and CBS Studios. In Citizen Jane, written by Beattie, haunted by her sister’s unsolved murder, a law school dropout turned citizen sleuth partners with a jaded homicide detective seeking redemption to solve cold cases and deliver justice across the country. Beattie executive produces with Adventure Media principals Chris von Goetz and James Robins Early, the ICM Partners veterans who recently launched the artist-driven management and production company with fellow founding partner Aaliyah Williams. Beattie is consulting on ABC’s new drama series Alaska Daily starring Hilary Swank. He...
ComicBook
NBCUniversal Boss Expects Huge Payday From Disney for the Rest of Hulu
It looks like NBCUniversal has thrown in the towel on buying Hulu back from Disney, and instead hopes to get as big a payday as possible in order to hand over their share of the streamer. Originally started as a multi-network partnership, Disney acquired majority control of Hulu as part of their acquisition of 20th Century Fox and its entertainment assets. Now, Disney holds 2/3 of the streaming platform, with NBCUniversal in control of the other third. And due to a contract between them, Disney can be compelled to buy out NBCUniversal's interest in Hulu as early as January 2024.
nexttv.com
Nexstar Warns Viewers of Looming Comcast Blackout
Nexstar Media Group has begun warning viewers in Comcast markets that its stations could soon be blacked out on the No. 1 U.S. cable operator because of a retrans fee dispute. As first reported by blogger Phillip Swann (opens in new tab) over the weekend, the blackout could affect around 90 Nexstar stations positioned in the Comcast footprint, including those in Chicago, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and New Orleans.
Kerry Washington Delivers Thoughtful Q&A at Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet: ‘A Real Gift for Me’
Kerry Washington visited the Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet high school in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday to meet with students and participate in an Q&A. “In some ways, this moment right now is a climax for me,” Washington told students during the Q&A portion of her visit. “Being able to sit here with you guys and tell you something that nobody told me — that there was a place for me in this business — is a real gift for me, and it’s an honor.” Throughout the Q&A, students inquired about how to overcome the various challenges that come with...
AdWeek
CNBC Announces New Producer Roles, Including Anne Tironi Replacing Max Meyers as Head of Squawk Box
CNBC svp of business news Dan Colarusso, and vp of business news programming Craig Bengtson kicked off the week by announcing promotions and re-assignments among the network’s producer ranks. Anne Tironi has been promoted to senior executive producer of Squawk Box. Tironi has spent more than 20 years at...
Nate Bargatze Sets First Amazon Stand-Up Special ‘Hello World’
Grammy-nominated comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze is headed to Amazon with his first stand-up special for the streaming service. Nate Bargatze: Hello World will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on January 31, 2023. The special, recorded on a 360° stage at the Celebrity Theater in Phoenix, AZ, explores topics including growing up in the ‘80s and ‘90s, the hardest part of marriage, and saying dumb things. Bargatze’s half-hour Netflix special, The Standups, premiered in 2017, and his first solo one-hour Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid, premiered globally to rave reviews in 2019. In 2021, he released his second...
ATF: Tomorrow Studios to Adapt ‘Connected: The Homebound Detective,’ Nippon TV Scripted Format for U.S. Market
Tomorrow Studios has optioned rights to make a U.S. version of Japanese crime format “Connected: The Homebound Detective.” The original series about a man who is confined to his childhood bedroom, was produced by Envision Entertainment and Japanese broadcast group Nippon TV, and it its envisaged that the pair will co-produce with Tomorrow. The format was created by creative director Mizuno Itaru for Nippon TV and CEO and Envision founder Michael Nakan. The series follows Ataru Aida, an agoraphobic young man who is fired from his job and takes his frustrations out on the internet. He connects with the online community...
Popculture
'9-1-1' Not on Tonight, Fox Airing Holiday Special Instead
There is no new episode of the Fox drama 9-1-1 on Monday, Dec. 5. The show's fall finale aired last week on Nov. 28. Fox is handing over the Monday, 8 p.m. ET timeslot to a TMZ Christmas special with the whimsical title TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas. The special features...
Amazon Studios in Culver City: The Future of Filmmaking is Here
This isn't your father's movie studio, and certainly not your grandfather's movie studio, either. According to the Los Angeles Times, filmmakers, directors, and special effects artists recently gathered to celebrate Amazon Studios’ new 34,000-square-foot virtual production stage in Culver City, California.
goldderby.com
Gail Berman interview: ‘Elvis’ producer
“I’m happy to fill you in on that lengthy, 10-year journey,” jokes “Elvis” producer Gail Berman during our webchat about Baz Luhrmann‘s biopic of Elvis Presley. “I sat with my staff and said, ‘What could we do with Elvis that hasn’t been done before?’ Is it a film? Is it a musical? Is it a play? What is a story there that hasn’t been told? And we came up with a single name. Wouldn’t it be great to see what Baz Luhrmann could do with Elvis?” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
Amazon’s Alex Cross Series Adds Six to Cast
Amazon is continuing to build out the cast of its Alex Cross TV series with the addition of six new actors. Karen LeBlanc (“The Kings of Napa,” “Ginny & Georgia”), Melody Hurd (“Young Rock,” “Them”), Juanita Jennings (“David Makes Man,” “Star”), Caleb Elijah (“True Story”), Jennifer Wigmore (“Malory Towers,” “Designated Survivor”), and Samantha Walkes (“Murdoch Mysteries,” “Orphan: First Kill”) have all been cast in the series, which is based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross books. Full character descriptions can be found below. The new cast members join previously announced series lead Aldis Hodge in the series, along with Ryan Eggold...
