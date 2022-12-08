ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 4 - 10:. 1. Walmart CEO says stores may close due to retail theft. WASHINGTON (TND) — Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers.Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers. (TND)"Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it’s historically been," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC.CLICK HERE to read the rest of this story.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith man found guilty in Hackett bedroom killing

GREENWOOD, Ark. — A Fort Smith man was convicted for killing a man in his bedroom on Valentine’s Day. Jeffery Allen Workman, 46, of Fort Smith, was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Stephen Bashman, 34, of Hackett, Arkansas. Workman kicked in the door of a...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Overdoses at Johnson County Detention Center under investigation

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — An investigation is underway following the overdoses of three inmates at a county jail. 40/29 News spoke off camera with Johnson County Deputy Sheriff Jeremy Burnett and here’s what he confirmed to us. The incident happened Tuesday when three inmates here at the detention center...
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Van Buren Police searching for missing woman

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police (VBPD) is needing the public's help in searching for a missing 35-year-old woman. VBPD says Vanessa Ingram has not had contact with her family since Nov. 26, 2022. She was last seen in the vicinity of the Hope Campus in Fort Smith.
VAN BUREN, AR
5NEWS

Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday, Dec. 10 night in Springdale. The Springdale Police Department (SPD) responded to the area of S. Old Missouri Road and Electric Ave. at around 7:20 p.m. When they arrived, SPD say they found a man...
SPRINGDALE, AR
southarkansassun.com

Bonanza Mayor’s Daughter Steals More Than $38,000 From City

The daughter of Bonanza City’s mayor is charged with theft after stealing more than $38,000 from the city. The mayor’s daughter, who also works as the city’s administrative assistant, used the city’s funds to spend thousands of dollars on shopping and dining, says Begneaud. Bonanza City...
BONANZA, AR

