FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fort Smith police locate pair of missing teens
Fort Smith police are looking for a teen who was reported missing by a family member on Dec. 12.
Man accused of killing Fort Smith native in hit-and-run sentenced to 10 years
FORT SMITH, Ark. — An Arkansas man has been sentenced by a federal judge to 10 years in prison for being responsible for a hit-and-run that killed a Fort Smith native and leaving the scene. Cecil Daren Ferrell plead no contest in September 2022 to negligent homicide and leaving...
University of Arkansas police investigating reported rape
University of Arkansas police are investigating a rape that was reported on Dec. 9.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 4 - 10:. 1. Walmart CEO says stores may close due to retail theft. WASHINGTON (TND) — Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers.Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers. (TND)"Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it’s historically been," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC.CLICK HERE to read the rest of this story.
Deadly Fort Smith crash, officers looking for next-of-kin
Fort Smith Police responded to a fatal two-car crash at 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. near North 27th and North 6th Street, according to a press release.
KHBS
Fort Smith man found guilty in Hackett bedroom killing
GREENWOOD, Ark. — A Fort Smith man was convicted for killing a man in his bedroom on Valentine’s Day. Jeffery Allen Workman, 46, of Fort Smith, was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Stephen Bashman, 34, of Hackett, Arkansas. Workman kicked in the door of a...
KHBS
Overdoses at Johnson County Detention Center under investigation
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — An investigation is underway following the overdoses of three inmates at a county jail. 40/29 News spoke off camera with Johnson County Deputy Sheriff Jeremy Burnett and here’s what he confirmed to us. The incident happened Tuesday when three inmates here at the detention center...
Sallisaw man dies in mobile home fire
A Sallisaw man dies after a fire destroyed his mobile home on Dec. 11.
KATV
Fort Smith man convicted of killing man, beats him with baseball bat, shoots him 5 times
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Fort Smith man was convicted of killing a man in his bedroom on Valentine’s Day, our content partner 40/29 News reported. Jeffery Allen Workman, 46, of Fort Smith, was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Stephen Bashman, 34, of Hackett, Arkansas.
Fort Smith sees increase in homeless camps
Tents are popping up around Fort Smith as homeless camps.
Van Buren Police searching for missing woman
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police (VBPD) is needing the public's help in searching for a missing 35-year-old woman. VBPD says Vanessa Ingram has not had contact with her family since Nov. 26, 2022. She was last seen in the vicinity of the Hope Campus in Fort Smith.
U.S. Marshalls leading search for escaped Crawford County inmate
The U.S. Marshal's Office is leading the search for an escaped Crawford County inmate.
Springdale death after car hits pedestrian
Springdale police responded to a call after a driver hit a man crossing on Old Missouri Road at 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 10.
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday, Dec. 10 night in Springdale. The Springdale Police Department (SPD) responded to the area of S. Old Missouri Road and Electric Ave. at around 7:20 p.m. When they arrived, SPD say they found a man...
Van Buren pharmacy goes to court with drug supplier over a threatening letter
VAN BUREN, Ark. — According to Arkansas Business, A Van Buren drug store has asked a judge to block its pharmaceutical supplier from cutting off sales of controlled substances. Manes’ Pharmacy Inc., which operates Super Sav Drug said in Crawford County court filings that it received a letter from...
WATCH: Prairie Grove video depicting staff and kids as shooting victims
Administrators of Prairie Grove School Board tried to get a few points across by making a memorial video of their staff and students as victims of a fake school shooting.
Mercy Urgent Care opens new location in Fort Smith, 2 more planned in 2023
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The new Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care - Phoenix Avenue is now open in Fort Smith, and two more are set to open in 2023. The Urgent Care facility is open 7 days a week. Their hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday & Sunday.
Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club holds groundbreaking of $3 million expansion
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club (FSBGC) has been a staple of the community for nearly a century. Over the years, clubs have undergone renovations, but the oldest club without a facelift has been the Jeffrey Unit on the corner of North O and North 50th Streets.
UPDATE: Missing Fort Smith sisters found safe
Fort Smith police is looking for three sisters who went missing on Dec. 6 around 9:15 p.m.
southarkansassun.com
Bonanza Mayor’s Daughter Steals More Than $38,000 From City
The daughter of Bonanza City’s mayor is charged with theft after stealing more than $38,000 from the city. The mayor’s daughter, who also works as the city’s administrative assistant, used the city’s funds to spend thousands of dollars on shopping and dining, says Begneaud. Bonanza City...
