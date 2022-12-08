Read full article on original website
Tim Bertioli to Lead UKTV Media Services
UKTV has appointed Tim Bertioli as its new director of media services, taking on responsibility for the technology and operations teams. Bertioli is tasked with delivering the strategy for UKTV channel operations while working within the global context of BBC Studios. UKTV’s technology team is responsible for delivering transformative changes across the business, while the operations team encompasses a wide range of responsibilities, from presentation scheduling to cloud media operations.
Jon Adler, CNN’s SVP of Original Series, Will Depart
Jon Adler, a senior vice president who had a hand in developing CNN’s slate of original series, is set to leave the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned network at the end the year. He has worked on more than 30 CNN series, including such programs as “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy,” “First Ladies,” “Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State,” “The History of Comedy,” “Chasing Life with Sanjay Gupta” and “Christiane Amanpour: Sex and Love Around the World.” Yet CNN, facing budget cuts under its debt-laden corporate owner, intends to tamp down its ambitions in that area, relying largely on its own efforts rather than...
‘The Battle For Justina Pelletier’ on Peacock December 13
Peacock will premiere the docuseries The Battle for Justina Pelletier, about a teen who entered a Boston hospital with mysterious symptoms, and ended up a ward of the state, December 13. There are four episodes. David Metzler directs. “Adding a story like Justina’s to the outstanding library of documentaries on...
Nancy Pelosi Documentary, From Her Daughter, To Premiere on HBO
Nancy Pelosi documentary Pelosi in the House debuts on HBO December 13. Pelosi’s daughter, Alexandra Pelosi, directed the film. Alexandra Pelosi’s films include Journeys with George, Homeless: The Motel Kids of Orange County and Diary of a Political Tourist. She’s done 14 documentaries for HBO. HBO promises...
ABC News Premieres Three True-Crime Docuseries on Hulu Next Month
ABC News debuts three true-crime docuseries on Thursdays in January, streaming on Hulu. Death in the Dorms looks at college students whose lives were cut short by violent crime. Web of Death follows amateur online sleuths who use digital technology and social media to solve puzzling murder cases. Killing County looks at a shooting in the California heartland.
